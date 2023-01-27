Daryl Morey on All-Star voting: The shameless Boston media is way overrepresented

James Harden and Daryl Morey before a press conference Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

During a Friday appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic’s Anthony Gargano Show, team president Daryl Morey focused his ire on one particular sect of voters. “Joel Embiid, completely hosed once again,” Morey said. “This time, the perpetrators of the crime were the shameless media, who, most of them have recused themselves because they don’t want to vote on something that affects players’ paychecks. But the shameless Boston media is way overrepresented. They haven’t recused themselves, and they shoved Joel low enough so that he isn’t an All-Star starter. It’s crazy.”
Source: LibertyBallers.com

Although Morey’s unexpected war on the “shameless Boston media” absolutely rules, he also took aim at the All-NBA and All-Star voting systems themselves, both of which still separate players by position in an increasingly positionless league. “Instead of going to All-NBA and All-Star systems that would basically just put the five best people on the floor, they continue to hold on to antiquated notions of symbols that we put next to players,” Morey said. “If you go around the league, there are so many players who are unique to history. You can’t put them in a box with an F label, a G label, or a C label. It’s just so antiquated. They’ve actively resisted making this change, even though it makes sense.” -via LibertyBallers.com / January 27, 2023

