Daryl Morey on All-Star voting: The shameless Boston media is way overrepresented

During a Friday appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic’s Anthony Gargano Show, team president Daryl Morey focused his ire on one particular sect of voters. “Joel Embiid, completely hosed once again,” Morey said. “This time, the perpetrators of the crime were the shameless media, who, most of them have recused themselves because they don’t want to vote on something that affects players’ paychecks. But the shameless Boston media is way overrepresented. They haven’t recused themselves, and they shoved Joel low enough so that he isn’t an All-Star starter. It’s crazy.”
Source: LibertyBallers.com
Source: LibertyBallers.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, on @975TheFanatic:
“Joel Embiid completely hosed once again.”
Morey went on to specifically point out “the shameless Boston media” being “way over-represented” in the All-Star starter selection process. – 10:42 AM
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, on @975TheFanatic:
“Joel Embiid completely hosed once again.”
Morey went on to specifically point out “the shameless Boston media” being “way over-represented” in the All-Star starter selection process. – 10:42 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Filip Petrusev is making a name for himself at Crvena Zvezda & the 76ers are closely monitoring his situation 👀
@augis04 analyzed Petrusev’s strengths and skills that might make him an attractive option for Daryl Morey ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OWtuXf4SnL – 11:01 AM
Filip Petrusev is making a name for himself at Crvena Zvezda & the 76ers are closely monitoring his situation 👀
@augis04 analyzed Petrusev’s strengths and skills that might make him an attractive option for Daryl Morey ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OWtuXf4SnL – 11:01 AM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic said he was surprised Joel Embiid wasn’t named an All-Star starter: “He deserves it.” -via Twitter @msinger / January 27, 2023
Although Morey’s unexpected war on the “shameless Boston media” absolutely rules, he also took aim at the All-NBA and All-Star voting systems themselves, both of which still separate players by position in an increasingly positionless league. “Instead of going to All-NBA and All-Star systems that would basically just put the five best people on the floor, they continue to hold on to antiquated notions of symbols that we put next to players,” Morey said. “If you go around the league, there are so many players who are unique to history. You can’t put them in a box with an F label, a G label, or a C label. It’s just so antiquated. They’ve actively resisted making this change, even though it makes sense.” -via LibertyBallers.com / January 27, 2023
Howard Beck: Media had Embiid ranked third in frontcourt (and thus, a starter). Players also had Embiid ranked third. Fan vote had Embiid 4th. That’s what cost him. -via Twitter @HowardBeck / January 27, 2023
Main Rumors, All-Star, Daryl Morey, Media, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers