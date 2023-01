Former NBA exec says Scoot Henderson may have better career than Victor Wembanyama

Scoot Henderson has developed a knack for doing things extraordinarily early. He became a pro at 17 in 2021, signing a two-year deal with the G League to become the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history. This season, he started his own AAU programs, one for boys and one for girls, despite still being a teenager. But such accomplishments don’t really faze Henderson anymore. He has gotten used to his precocious life. “I kind of got over that,” Henderson told The Athletic. “Like thinking that whatever I do is wild or whatever I do is like historic or stuff like that. I just try to maximize what I got right now. And I’m in a blessed position right now.” -via The Athletic / January 12, 2023