Former NBA exec says Scoot Henderson may have better career than Victor Wembanyama

“Wembanyama will go No. 1 in the draft, but Scoot may have the better overall career when we look back 15 years from now,” one former NBA executive boldly predicted while chatting with HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If you are wondering what it’s like to be 7’4 and float around the floor
Point of View via Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/TJincYHv3L – 6:43 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier believes that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid won’t play for Team USA despite him having American citizenship 👀
New York Knicks guard also talked about Victor Wembanyama’s importance and what he can bring to France NT:
basketnews.com/news-184320-fo… – 6:13 AM
How good is Wembanyama? He and LeBron James are the two most hyped prospects, according to several NBA evaluators. “Who was a better prospect?” one of the NBA executives asked. “When you talk about LeBron, if you have the type of body that allows you to do what you do against anyone, that’s an advantage. Victor can get his shot over anyone, which is an advantage, but there’s a lack of physicality. LeBron could bully you and get to the rim, and his passing and playmaking were at a whole other level. I don’t think Victor’s on that level of a prospect, but I think he’s the next best thing.” -via HoopsHype / January 27, 2023
Victor Wembanyama was already unbelievable. I mean, the dude is out here walking around France as a 7’4 big man while doing things on the basketball court only guards should be doing. He’s got a floating 3-point shot in his arsenal ready to be utilized at any time. Even Giannis Antetkounmpo thinks the kid is going to be scary. That’s how you know he’s the real deal. So, in the grand scheme, figuring out that Wembanyama can palm a basket with just two fingers shouldn’t be that unreal. Yet, here we are. Every time I watch this video I’m just taken aback by it. He’s really palming the ball…without using his palm. -via For The Win / January 26, 2023
Henderson is the no-doubter No. 2 prospect in this class, a player who pretty clearly would have gone first overall in both the 2022 and 2020 NBA drafts. He’s a wildly explosive athlete on the level of guys like Ja Morant and Derrick Rose at the lead guard position, while also possessing immense skill and feel for the game as a passer and playmaker. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023
Scoot Henderson has developed a knack for doing things extraordinarily early. He became a pro at 17 in 2021, signing a two-year deal with the G League to become the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history. This season, he started his own AAU programs, one for boys and one for girls, despite still being a teenager. But such accomplishments don’t really faze Henderson anymore. He has gotten used to his precocious life. “I kind of got over that,” Henderson told The Athletic. “Like thinking that whatever I do is wild or whatever I do is like historic or stuff like that. I just try to maximize what I got right now. And I’m in a blessed position right now.” -via The Athletic / January 12, 2023
Ignite GM Anthony McClish offered nothing but superlatives about Henderson. He said he has told NBA teams the same when someone calls about him. “I can understand why you got Victor No. 1 on your board, but that’s your conscience that you have to live with if you pass on him,” McClish told The Athletic. “If you go and you say, hey, look, I got to put my name behind somebody to draft and put my reputation on the line — I don’t know Victor personally, so I’m biased of course —but I’m putting my name behind Scoot now and in the foreseeable future, with 100 percent confidence.” -via The Athletic / January 12, 2023