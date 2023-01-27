Fred VanVleet to sign with Klutch Sports?

The strong expectation in league circles is that Raptors guard Fred VanVleet plans to hire Klutch Sports as his new representation.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Fred VanVleet to the Lakers? 🤔 @RealJayWilliams
“I think Fred VanVleet can be one of the missing links for this team that can add to everybody personnel wise on their roster.” pic.twitter.com/dDr5HBru8R – 9:50 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Second straight game in which a Siakam/VanVleet-less unit hasn’t just survived, it’s thrived. The biggest reason why: Scottie Barnes. He’s doing it all tonight – starting the game at C, opening the 2nd quarter at PG. 6 assists in 15 minutes. Making some great reads. – 10:48 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Toronto Raptors’ Thaddeus Young (@Thaddeus Young) and @Fred VanVleet are getting locked in for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/kTiHOnvXNm – 9:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With Nurse going back to the regular starters and Achiuwa coming off the bench, will be interesting to see how the Raptors’ defence holds up against Sacramento’s No. 1 ranked offence. The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Barnes unit is giving up 116.5 points per 100 possessions in January. – 9:04 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Clippers targeting Fred VanVleet, Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry in hunt for starting point guard
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 9:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Chris Vernon discussing all the latest around the NBA, some theories floating around league circles, and takeaways from recent games.
We got into the Clippers, Raptors, FVV, Rui, Lakers, Thibs, Magic, Fultz, Kings, Green-Sengun, and more. – 6:37 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🏀The Hoop Collective Column🏀
Kyle Kuzma and Fred VanVleet are unlikely to sign extensions.
The same with Domantas Sabonis, Dejounte Murray and OG Anunoby this offseason.
Why?
The extension rules are outdated
Here is how to fix them in the next CBA
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Clippers looking at Conley, Lowry, VanVleet in trade market nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/rep… – 12:30 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Calling all #Raptors fans…
Just chatting w/ a buddy about this:
Many of you probably have Siakam, Barnes, FVV, Lowry, DeMar, Kawhi, Bosh & Vince jerseys (& more!)…But what others do you own? And why?
Stars. Reserves. Fan faves. Obscure. Tell me…show me!
#WeTheNorth #rtz – 11:45 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet has reportedly parted ways with his agency Par-Lay Sports, per @Chris Haynes – 11:42 AM
More on this storyline
Either the Raptors and VanVleet will extend their marriage, or the team will look to get value for him in a trade before the deadline. If it’s the latter, several playoff contenders (at least teams that consider themselves playoff contenders) would have interest, such as the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. So, too, would the Orlando Magic, per multiple NBA sources. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2023
Toronto Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet has parted ways with his agents, Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment, ahead of free agency, according to league sources. -via Bleacher Report / January 24, 2023
But other teams will pursue Conley too, meaning that the Jazz will likely hold out for the best possible offer until closer to the deadline. So L.A. must scour the rest of the league. League sources say the Clippers are also interested in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. -via The Ringer / January 24, 2023