Live stream: Grizzlies 36, Timberwolves 47

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-17) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) at Target Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 36, Minnesota Timberwolves 47 (Q2 08:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
DLo trying to get the crowd off its feet. Agreed that it’s been too quiet for the start the Wolves are off to. – 8:14 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid with a thunderous dunk and then draws a charge on Jaren Jackson Jr. for Jackson’s third foul. – 8:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the 1st quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 38-31.
Russell leads the way with 12 points on 5-7 shooting, including 2-4 from deep. Tonight marks Russell’s 8th 10+ point 1st quarter of the season.
Anderson is up to 11 points, a season-high for points in a 1st quarter. – 8:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves shooting 58 percent, Memphis at 57 percent. Wolves only with 1 turnover, which is an emphasis considering Memphis is so good in transition. This is following just 9 turnovers against New Orleans. – 8:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing Monday’s game against the Kings, the Grizzlies All-Star guard is off the injury report before Wednesday’s contest against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/24/inj… – 8:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Grizzlies playing WAY off Kyle Anderson defensively.
Anderson punished that with 11 points in the first 6 minutes by hitting two 3s right away, but also by not settling — he was super intentional about attacking and going immediately off the catch. – 7:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anderson with 9 early points, but he’ll be headed to the bench with 2 fouls once Austin Rivers is able to check in. – 7:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell came to play tonight. 8 points, 3 assists in the early going, Wolves open with an 18-10 lead. – 7:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouth guard in the fourth quarter of the last game against the Grizzlies, the NBA announced. – 7:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies starters tonight:
Ja Morant
Dillon Brooks
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Brandon Clarke – 7:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have no injuries to report for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves. Minnesota is playing Memphis tonight. Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable. Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. – 6:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is Live @Underdog__NBA
– Ant vs. Ja, Bounce Night
– Donovan/Gobert/Wiggins/Bane Questionables
– Common Cents Picks + Q&A
– Breaking lineup news from around the league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/LMVjX7LseY pic.twitter.com/lq3QvTmUCs – 6:32 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
🙏🏾Praying for the family of Tyre Nichols! Praying for my city of Memphis! – 6:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the murder of Tyre Nichols:
“Our city is struggling right now. Our city is coping with the loss of one of our own in Tyre Nichols. It’s devastating.” – 6:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said Tyus Jones and David Roddy have been leaders in team conversations. Both players are from the Minnesota, where George Floyd was murdered by a police office in May 2020.
“Sadly, we’re here again. Being here in Minneapolis evokes a lot of emotions for sure.” – 6:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra opens up his pregame press conference with some thoughts about the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/5H2EUgWqJo – 6:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on why he think Anthony Edwards should be an All Star this season: pic.twitter.com/7zBSNFqxnS – 6:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins with a thorough and thoughtful statement about the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/jDAtkoYdHb – 6:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Randolph, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Sonia Raman are among those who have made statements today ahead of the release of the Tyre Nichols video. We’ll have more throughout the day as more players and coaches make statements.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about the D’Angelo Russell rumor, some wild stats on the Suns’ rim protectors, and give our wishlist for new owner Mat Ishbia! Join us:
https://t.co/bL03jMvJRs pic.twitter.com/qkwHaUAkvd – 5:04 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. @jarenjacksonjr
To the Nichols family, my teammates and I are and have been paying attention. We are with you.
To Memphis, we are hurting, too.
Peaceful protest, supporting the family, pushing for accountability are what’s needed in this moment. 🤎 – 4:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole’s game-winning bucket against the Grizzlies, NBA Twitter exploded with a flurry of reactions on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Graphic video to be released today of five Black Memphis officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols (29), who is Black. All five charged with murder. Minnesota host Memphis tonight. George Floyd murder occurred in Minneapolis. Heightened security expected. Statement from T-Wolves: pic.twitter.com/d2DukksOft – 3:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings seven-game road trip starts now — first stop, Minnesota 📍 pic.twitter.com/h40mECsrns – 3:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
need all the energy tonight, @TargetCenterMN! pic.twitter.com/1js0y9puut – 3:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Star reserves, per RPR MVP:
Backcourt: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 5 overall)
Backcourt: Damian Lillard (9)
Frontcourt: Anthony Davis (8)
Frontcourt: Domantas Sabonis (11)
Frontcourt: Lauri Markkanen (15)
Wildcard: Ja Morant (14)
Wildcard: Devin Booker (24) pic.twitter.com/ZbBGtCAaPo – 2:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
For Anthony Edwards to max out his potential, he must become the playmaking virtuoso who can set a table AND flip it over.
@Michael Pina: theringer.com/nba/2023/1/27/… – 2:11 PM
