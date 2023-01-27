Hawks have explored potential trade for John Collins with Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks have been shopping forward John Collins for a while — per our Shams Charania — and have been gauging interest around the league in potential packages for the 25-year-old, conversations that have included the Houston Rockets, league sources told The Athletic, which was later confirmed by team sources. The sources were granted anonymity to speak freely on the matter. There has been nothing concrete from the Rockets — merely ideas floated by the Hawks to Houston among other teams — but the interest is real.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 John Collins could get the Pelicans winning again
🏀 Zion Williamson named All-Star STARTER!
🏀 What position do the Pelicans really need?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/HNz3hCV2XW – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 John Collins could get the Pelicans winning again
🏀 Zion Williamson named All-Star STARTER!
🏀 What position do the Pelicans really need?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/je8CTKsQEd – 9:03 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
The Atlanta Hawks recently explored a potential trade for John Collins with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic.
theathletic.com/4128572/ – 9:00 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
On what went through his mind on the FTs, John Collins said: “Just try not to think about too much and just focus on releasing the Ball smoothly out of my hands. All the other stuff is noise, just focused on making shots.” – 11:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Thunder take a timeout with 3:51 left in 3Q after a John Collins layup. Hawks still trail 97-94 though after turning over the ball 3 times in this quarter. – 9:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Collins has been quite the clean up man tonight. He’s got 12 points 95-8 overall shooting), 6 rebs (4 offensive boards). Hawks lead 66-64 w/ 2:21 in 1H. – 8:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Hawks star Trae Young throws a lob from the bench to John Collins pic.twitter.com/mebfon9Aj2 – 7:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Based on recent reports it appears Kyle Kuzma and Jerami Grant are off the table in trades.
Can’t say I understand that for either team, so we’ll see if it holds closer to the deadline.
If so, Nets should be in the mix for guys like John Collins, Bojan Bogdanovic, Naz Reid, etc – 12:22 PM
Among other power rotation players who have been linked to the Heat in trade discussions: Atlanta’s John Collins, Utah’s Jared Vanderbilt and the Pelicans’ Willie Hernangomez. Meanwhile, even though the Heat is not aggressively trying to trade point guard Kyle Lowry, his name has been mentioned in trade speculation and a deal involving Lowry cannot be completely ruled out. -via Miami Herald / January 26, 2023
“I think Trae will want out after the season,” one NBA source said. “The Hawks probably try to get out of John Collins and others by the deadline, but Trae’s a long shot. Maybe the [Lakers] in July with his ties to Klutch [Sports].” Atlanta already acquired a potential replacement in Dejounte Murray. While this may not be a trade deadline topic, keep an eye on the Hawks and their relationship with Young over the coming months. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2023
The New Orleans Pelicans reached out to the Atlanta Hawks regarding forward John Collins, but talks were merely preliminary, according to league sources. -via Bleacher Report / January 24, 2023