Jerami Grant turns down extension offer from Portland

It was just last October when Jerami Grant told SLAM that his style is based on what he’s into in the present moment. Throughout this season, Grant has only continued to take his style to the next level. “I think I’m a bit of a chameleon,” says Grant. “I don’t have a uniform yet; I feel I’m all over the place with whatever I like, whatever kind of fits me. To describe my fashion style, I think it’s definitely fashion forward and more of a Japanese style, especially right now. If I like it, I’m going to put it on.” -via SLAM / January 23, 2023