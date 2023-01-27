Jerami Grant turns down extension offer from Portland

Jerami Grant became eligible for a contract extension with the Trail Blazers earlier this month, and Portland has offered the athletic forward his maximum possible deal of four years, $112 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Grant has not accepted the offer, sources said, largely because the Blazers can extend him a larger contract with an additional fifth-year when free agency begins June 30. At that point, Grant, who turns 29 in March, could receive $233 million over a five-year framework, although that upper range appears unrealistic.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sources: Portland has offered Jerami Grant his maximum contract, but no deal has yet been agreed upon. More on the Blazers, Bones Hyland, New Orleans, the Bucks and other intel @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/portland-aimin… – 4:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 134, Jazz 124: FINAL. 60 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 19 points, 5 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 16 points, 9 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals/blocks for @DrewEubanks12. – 12:17 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 102, Jazz 91: 50 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 5 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami threw the very rare lob that was too high for Shaedon to catch. pic.twitter.com/Xi8OrcPwWl – 11:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 66, Jazz 64: 26 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 12 points, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 6 points, 3 rebounds for @Gary Payton II. 5 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 11:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jazz 31, Blazers 19: 9 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. POR shooting 35 percent, UTA 52 percent. – 10:34 PM
It was just last October when Jerami Grant told SLAM that his style is based on what he’s into in the present moment. Throughout this season, Grant has only continued to take his style to the next level. “I think I’m a bit of a chameleon,” says Grant. “I don’t have a uniform yet; I feel I’m all over the place with whatever I like, whatever kind of fits me. To describe my fashion style, I think it’s definitely fashion forward and more of a Japanese style, especially right now. If I like it, I’m going to put it on.” -via SLAM / January 23, 2023
Jerami Grant told The Athletic that he is “not really focused” on his extension because he is trying to win games at the moment. But he gushed about his first season in Portland, where he is averaging 22.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range. “I definitely like it here; love it here,’’ Grant said. “The guys have been very welcoming, it’s definitely a family environment, everybody is super cool, got good guys on the team, great organization — Joe, Chauncey, everything. I’m definitely enjoying it here.’’ -via The Athletic / January 7, 2023
When told that didn’t sound like a scenario that would cause a player to leave, Grant chuckled. “I ain’t really plan on leaving,’’ he said. -via The Athletic / January 7, 2023