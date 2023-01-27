Knicks were willing to offer multiple first-round picks for OG Anunoby?

And the Knicks are interested in acquiring his services…or at least, they were. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks made an offer for Anunoby in December, before the eight-game winning streak that vaulted them back into playoff contention. And they were willing to pay a pretty hefty price. Per Begley: Also worth noting: in their conversation about Anunoby prior to the winning streak, New York was comfortable offering multiple first-round picks for Anunoby. I don’t think these talks were at an advanced stage at that point. But all of the above strongly suggests that team decision-makers have, so far, focused on improving the roster for at the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Source: Joe Flynn @ Posting and Toasting
Source: Joe Flynn @ Posting and Toasting
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
If your team is contending for a championship, would you want them to trade three unprotected firsts for OG Anunoby? – 3:01 AM
If your team is contending for a championship, would you want them to trade three unprotected firsts for OG Anunoby? – 3:01 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The official word: O.G. Anunoby was poked in the eye, available to return. The thing is: Precious is the best. – 12:02 AM
The official word: O.G. Anunoby was poked in the eye, available to return. The thing is: Precious is the best. – 12:02 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I regret to form you O.G. Anunoby has once again been hit in the face. – 11:45 PM
I regret to form you O.G. Anunoby has once again been hit in the face. – 11:45 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Raptors on ball defense tonight is outstanding. OG Anunoby sets the tone and Siakam/Barnes follow. The Raptors have the size to cut the Kings ball movement. #WeTheNorth #NBATwitter – 11:30 PM
The Raptors on ball defense tonight is outstanding. OG Anunoby sets the tone and Siakam/Barnes follow. The Raptors have the size to cut the Kings ball movement. #WeTheNorth #NBATwitter – 11:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
O.G. Anunoby back for the Raptors in Sacramento tonight, Banton remains out – 8:44 PM
O.G. Anunoby back for the Raptors in Sacramento tonight, Banton remains out – 8:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (ankle) will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – 8:43 PM
Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (ankle) will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – 8:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby is in, Dalano Banton is out for Raptors in Sacramento tonight. – 8:43 PM
O.G. Anunoby is in, Dalano Banton is out for Raptors in Sacramento tonight. – 8:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Could the #Thunder be the mystery team for OG Anunoby?
thunderousintentions.com/2023/01/25/okc… – 4:08 PM
Could the #Thunder be the mystery team for OG Anunoby?
thunderousintentions.com/2023/01/25/okc… – 4:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders so far:
PPG – Luka Doncic (33.8)
RPG – Domantas Sabonis (12.5)
APG – Tyrese Haliburton (10.2)
SPG – O.G. Anunoby (2.1)
BPG – Jaren Jackson Jr. (3.3)
FG% – Nic Claxton (73.3)
3P% – Damion Lee (48.4)
FT% – Kevin Durant (93.4) pic.twitter.com/vn1CVaWmKo – 1:51 PM
Season leaders so far:
PPG – Luka Doncic (33.8)
RPG – Domantas Sabonis (12.5)
APG – Tyrese Haliburton (10.2)
SPG – O.G. Anunoby (2.1)
BPG – Jaren Jackson Jr. (3.3)
FG% – Nic Claxton (73.3)
3P% – Damion Lee (48.4)
FT% – Kevin Durant (93.4) pic.twitter.com/vn1CVaWmKo – 1:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Raptors gameday: How O.G. Anunoby, Anthony Davis, Steven Adams injuries could affect Kings in Western Conference playoff race sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:07 AM
Kings-Raptors gameday: How O.G. Anunoby, Anthony Davis, Steven Adams injuries could affect Kings in Western Conference playoff race sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:07 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Raptors are listing O.G. Anunoby as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Kings due to right ankle soreness. Chimezie Metu remains questionable for Sacramento with a left knee bone bruise. – 8:49 PM
The Raptors are listing O.G. Anunoby as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Kings due to right ankle soreness. Chimezie Metu remains questionable for Sacramento with a left knee bone bruise. – 8:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
As the Raptors wing their way west — it’s a gorgeous day out here — Koloko, Dowtin and Harper are with the 905s, Porter’s out, Anunoby and Banton at questionable for tomorrow in Sacramento. – 4:39 PM
As the Raptors wing their way west — it’s a gorgeous day out here — Koloko, Dowtin and Harper are with the 905s, Porter’s out, Anunoby and Banton at questionable for tomorrow in Sacramento. – 4:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
One thing that makes me question the three-firsts-for-Anunoby premise is the fact that he’s still a Raptor. – 3:12 PM
One thing that makes me question the three-firsts-for-Anunoby premise is the fact that he’s still a Raptor. – 3:12 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🏀The Hoop Collective Column🏀
Kyle Kuzma and Fred VanVleet are unlikely to sign extensions.
The same with Domantas Sabonis, Dejounte Murray and OG Anunoby this offseason.
Why?
The extension rules are outdated
Here is how to fix them in the next CBA
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:26 PM
🏀The Hoop Collective Column🏀
Kyle Kuzma and Fred VanVleet are unlikely to sign extensions.
The same with Domantas Sabonis, Dejounte Murray and OG Anunoby this offseason.
Why?
The extension rules are outdated
Here is how to fix them in the next CBA
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:26 PM
More on this storyline
League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it’s more probable that VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer. -via The Ringer / January 24, 2023
At least one team has previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby, and Siakam is worth more. Trading both would be a near-total reset around Scottie Barnes. -via Toronto Star / January 24, 2023
One team that would be a very intriguing fit for Anunoby is the Grizzlies. For Memphis, trading assets for a player like him would be a departure from their approach of drafting and developing most of their players in-house. But with the NBA Finals in reach, adding a player of his two-way versatility could put them over the top in the West. Now is as good a time as ever for them to make an aggressive move like this. Memphis has all their first-round picks going forward and a Top 4 protected Warriors first-rounder for 2024. A combination of those could serve as the foundation of an Anunoby package. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023