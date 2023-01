Knicks were willing to offer multiple first-round picks for OG Anunoby?

And the Knicks are interested in acquiring his services…or at least, they were. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks made an offer for Anunoby in December, before the eight-game winning streak that vaulted them back into playoff contention. And they were willing to pay a pretty hefty price. Per Begley: Also worth noting: in their conversation about Anunoby prior to the winning streak, New York was comfortable offering multiple first-round picks for Anunoby. I don’t think these talks were at an advanced stage at that point. But all of the above strongly suggests that team decision-makers have, so far, focused on improving the roster for at the Feb. 9 trade deadline.Source: Joe Flynn @ Posting and Toasting