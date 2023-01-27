Kyrie Irving: Kobe Bryant always wanted to pass on what he learned

“Kobe as the man was very inspirational,” Irving told Bally Sports after the Brooklyn Nets’ 137-133 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. “Very loving, compassionate. Always had an open heart for those that wanted to follow his knowledge, wisdom. “He always wanted to pass on what he learned. I was just more than grateful that I could have him as a mentor for as many years that I did.”
Source: Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ Bally Sports
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How would you rank these guards by their ability today?
Darius Garland
Jrue Holiday
Kyrie Irving
De’Aaron Fox
Trae Young – 5:43 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The #NBAAllStar Eastern Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (C)
🇺🇸 Donovan Mitchell
🇺🇸 Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/Wx7XGir6K7 – 2:13 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
That’s OD, Episode 14 is live. AD’s back, Rui is in LA, the Clippers might have found something, RoCo’s ode to AI, what’s it like visiting the Nike employee store and @Ohm Youngmisuk and I reflect as Kobe as No. 8 and as No. 24 bit.ly/3Y4aEae – 11:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie, on the mentality of the group right now with several players being injured:
“We just got to carry our own water right now. Chop wood, carry water.” – 11:03 PM
Kyrie, on the mentality of the group right now with several players being injured:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD’ on AD and Rui, what will Pelinka do next, Kawhi and PG surging, our All-Star starters and as we remember Kobe — which Kobe was your favorite? No. 8 or No. 24? @Dave McMenamin and I break it down here: youtu.be/l7K6zPHRJI4 – 10:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie shows love to the fans after being named an All-Star starter:
“I’m just grateful for the people at home. I would not be here without y’all. Y’all voted me in, and I’m ready to give a show.” pic.twitter.com/JnB1eesI6k – 10:54 PM
Kyrie shows love to the fans after being named an All-Star starter:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie said Detroit has a tendency to come out hard to start 2nd halves, something the Nets didn’t match.
“We just weren’t prepared, I thought we came out flat… We got caught flatfooted in that third quarter.” – 10:47 PM
Kyrie said Detroit has a tendency to come out hard to start 2nd halves, something the Nets didn’t match.
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving’s last 5 games:
40 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 6 3PM
30 PTS | 2 REB | 10 AST | 2 3PM
38 PTS | 7 REB | 9 AST | 5 3PM
48 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST | 8 3PM
30 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST | 2 3PM
Playing unreal basketball lately. pic.twitter.com/qDvkFdO6lG – 10:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie finishes with 40 — but it’s not enough as the tired Nets give up 130 points to the Pistons on the second night of a back to back.
The Nets have dropped 6 of their last 8 without KD. – 10:04 PM
Kyrie finishes with 40 — but it’s not enough as the tired Nets give up 130 points to the Pistons on the second night of a back to back.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That Kyrie shot was definitely an air ball but the shot clock was reset.
Ended up being a Nets layup after. – 9:53 PM
That Kyrie shot was definitely an air ball but the shot clock was reset.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes follows a Kyrie and-1 with an and-1 jumper. Huge play. – 9:48 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
I wonder if Saddiq yelled “Kobe” on that fadeaway. The Lakers legend was his favorite player. – 9:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyrie Irving (game-high 30 points) has extended his season-best streak of 30-point games to five, tying the longest streak of his career.
Irving previously recorded 30+ points in five straight games for Boston in March 2019. – 9:39 PM
Kyrie Irving (game-high 30 points) has extended his season-best streak of 30-point games to five, tying the longest streak of his career.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is the fourth player in Nets NBA history to register 30+ points in five straight games, joining Kevin Durant, Stephon Marbury and John Williamson.
The five straight games is the longest streak of 30-point games in the franchise’s NBA history. – 9:37 PM
Kyrie Irving is the fourth player in Nets NBA history to register 30+ points in five straight games, joining Kevin Durant, Stephon Marbury and John Williamson.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving has recorded his fifth-straight game with 30+ points.
That ties the longest streak of his career. – 9:37 PM
Kyrie Irving has recorded his fifth-straight game with 30+ points.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are going to run Kyrie Irving into the ground if they keep playing like this. – 9:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Five straight 30-point games for Kyrie Irving. Ties his longest career streak. – 9:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit is up 13 and Kyrie JUST took a seat. This is where the Pistons have to seal the deal. – 9:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 84, Nets 76 with 4:55 left in the 3Q.
Brooklyn is playing no defense. Detroit just has to be smart with the basketball and, well, hope Kyrie doesn’t have it in him to go win this. – 9:07 PM
Pistons 84, Nets 76 with 4:55 left in the 3Q.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Kobe’s last game in his hometown #StillCannotBelieveHeIsGone pic.twitter.com/jNU1fgN17E – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Keep Resting In Power, Kobe Bean Bryant. #RIPKobe #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/FLN7jehl6D – 9:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving named NBA All-Star Game starters nj.com/nets/2023/01/n… – 8:51 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Nets 59, #Pistons 58.
Ivey: 14 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Duren: 8 pts, 4 rebs
Burks: 8 pts, 3 asts
Hayes: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 3 stls
Kyrie Irving: 18 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls – 8:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The voting breakdown for All Star starters is as follows: fans (50%); NBA players (25%); media panel 25%). Full results here: https://t.co/5ipCCRB98Y
Kyrie Irving led East guards in fan vote (final fan tally below): pic.twitter.com/64dE6NtkI4 – 8:26 PM
The voting breakdown for All Star starters is as follows: fans (50%); NBA players (25%); media panel 25%). Full results here: https://t.co/5ipCCRB98Y
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton back in the game after a 9-0 Detroit run.
Not a great start for Ben Simmons. – 8:25 PM
Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton back in the game after a 9-0 Detroit run.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets honor KD and Kyrie for being named All Star starters. They show a video before 2nd quarter and then the camera pans to both players on the floor. Kyrie, waving to the crowd, tries to raise KD’s arm to get him to wave as well. KD pushes him off and the pair enjoys a laugh. Ha – 8:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell finished second among the player voting for the All-Star Game behind Kyrie Irving. Mitchell finished with 117 total player votes.
Darius Garland finished seventh in that category, gathering 29 player votes. – 8:13 PM
Donovan Mitchell finished second among the player voting for the All-Star Game behind Kyrie Irving. Mitchell finished with 117 total player votes.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown’s voting ranks:
3rd by players
3rd by fans
2nd by media
Kyrie Irving finished 1st in player and fan voting.
Brown was third overall among East guards. – 8:11 PM
Jaylen Brown’s voting ranks:
3rd by players
3rd by fans
2nd by media
Kyrie Irving finished 1st in player and fan voting.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton finished 5th in the final voting for Eastern Conference All-Star starters among guards. He finished 6th in player voting, 8th among fans, and 3rd within media votes.
Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, and James Harden beat him out. pic.twitter.com/ec0Cwf5pLd – 8:09 PM
Tyrese Haliburton finished 5th in the final voting for Eastern Conference All-Star starters among guards. He finished 6th in player voting, 8th among fans, and 3rd within media votes.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Markieff Morris hits a three at the buzzer to make it a 30-27 game entering the second quarter. The Pistons are hitting some tough shots, but the Nets are responding. Kyrie has 13 and Jaden Ivey has 12. This could be a good game. #NetsWorld – 8:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“(Kyrie) is a very popular basketball player”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson react to Irving becoming an All-Star starter pic.twitter.com/E1q3ofC4OZ – 8:03 PM
“(Kyrie) is a very popular basketball player”
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bogdanovic’s foul on Kyrie Irving has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1. Looks like Irving didn’t have any space to land after that 3. – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Flagrant foul on Bojan Bogdanovic’s close out on Kyrie Irving’s 3. Now two free throws and the ball back. Potential eight point swing here. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Flagrant on Bogey if this call stands. I think Kyrie sold it a little, but Bogey did enter his space – 7:51 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the only two players to be selected to start multiple All-Star games in franchise history. Durant earns his 13th All-Star selection and Irving earns his eighth. pic.twitter.com/Z7Fl1pJEH0 – 7:39 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić was named an All-Star Game starter tonight. He ties Ro Blackman for second most all-star appearances by a Mavs player at 4 and his 3rd start surpasses the 2 ASGs that Dirk started. 4 time all-stars before turning 24 are Luka, Kobe, LeBron, Shaq, Isiah & Anthony Davis. – 7:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie Irving being named an East All-Star starter is going to hurt #Cavs Darius Garland’s chances at being a reserve. Irving would’ve been one of the fringe reserves. – 7:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN’s Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving are among the starters for the 2023 All Star Game: pic.twitter.com/hgd19omERA – 7:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving has been named an East All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant.
8th selection of his career. – 7:15 PM
Kyrie Irving has been named an East All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are Eastern Conference All-Star starters. #NetsWorld – 7:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2023 East All-Star starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Detroit:
O’Neale (left hip soreness) – AVAILABLE
Tonight’s starters: Simmons, Irving, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:08 PM
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Detroit:
O’Neale (left hip soreness) – AVAILABLE
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale is in tonight against the Pistons. Usual starters: Irving, Simmons, O’Neale, Harris, Claxton – 7:08 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Three years ago. Still hard to fathom. #kobe #gianna pic.twitter.com/NFUsVQAQYa – 7:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
A few days after Kobe’s death, I had a chance to visit his memorial at Lower Merion High School. Talked with several people who idolized Kobe or even played against him.
One of the more memorable and moving reporting experiences of my career.
mercurynews.com/2020/01/30/in-… – 4:25 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga just said guarding Kyrie Irving was tougher than guarding Ja Morant. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/Tb5oZrIWyF – 4:13 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘It was even tougher guarding Kyrie than guarding Ja.’
– Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has defended both Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant in the last two games.
Says Kyrie ‘has everything.’ – 3:58 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Still hard to believe it’s been three years since Kobe’s death si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:31 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kyrie Irving on helping WNBA players: “They need to be HERE playing in front of their families every single day, doing what we do. I think it’s a lesson learned right now of how we can attack this as a family. I think things will be figured out before the season gets started.” pic.twitter.com/oJejqdEg9v – 2:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Full Kyrie Irving quote on WNBA players flying charter this upcoming season. That and more from last night’s Nets notebook @NYDNSports https://t.co/HOOn75H4dk pic.twitter.com/Usqxl1C8Bv – 2:04 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Rest Peacefully 🤞🏾♾❤️
Kobe Bryant
Gianna Bryant
John Altobelli
Keri Altobelli
Alyssa Altobelli
Sarah Chester
Payton Chester
Christina Mauser
Ara Zobayan – 1:11 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
So @Melissa Rohlin went deep with Klay Thompson on his relationship with Kobe Bryant, what Kobe meant to him and how Kobe, even in death, helped him with his recovery. Really great story
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 12:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said he’d be worried if the Nets were getting blown out with Kevin Durant nursing an MCL sprain.
But they’re not.
The Nets aren’t accepting moral victories, even though they’ve played well in losing efforts without Durant. No excuses in BK: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:19 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving interested in discussing contract extension with Nets sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 11:17 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Back with Nets notes 😮💨😮💨
📝 Kyrie: Sixers-Nets definitely a rivalry
📝 Irving ‘optimistic’ WNBA players fly charter this season
📝 Nic Claxton: Joel Embiid salty about block
📝 Seth Curry catches fire, plays 3 family members in 4 games nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:56 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Really enjoyed this piece by @bylucaevans in @latimessports: She’s the last player Kobe Bryant coached to reach high school and you see him in her latimes.com/sports/highsch… – 10:45 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said Ben Simmons showed flashes of his potential last night. But Jacque Vaughn still benched him in favor of more scoring in Q4.
Simmons: “If we’re winning I have no problem with it; but if we’re losing then I’ve got an issue with it.”
More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:39 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
We were in the LA the week Kobe died for the USC-UCLA swing. The scene around LA Live was surreal. pic.twitter.com/6bgxI5AIFO – 10:22 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Damian Lillard has scored 25+ points in both halves of a game 5 times in his career, including last night.
That passed James Harden and Kobe Bryant for the most by any player over the last 25 seasons.
Lillard also did this earlier in January against the Cavaliers. – 10:14 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
I’ve met a lot of impressive people in my 41 years of writing about basketball, none more complex and impressive than Kobe. I was blessed to spend a lot of time around him in his formative NBA years, introduced him to both Tex Winter and George Mumford, t…lnkd.in/e2uMJW3J – 10:13 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving still seeking contract extension, agent says “ball is in Nets” court nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/kyr… – 10:01 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The game lost an amazing player three years ago today.
The game lost an amazing reporter two years ago today.
The world will never forget Kobe, and those of us who knew him will never forget Sekou, either. – 8:39 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Kobe Bryant made me fall in love with basketball. I used to wake up daily at 5:30 AM to watch him live.
On September 2019, I had the chance to ask him a question.
A few months later, he lost his life.
I’ll always have him in my heart.
In a way, he changed my life. pic.twitter.com/6qSmHvvSgt – 7:30 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving wants to make Brooklyn ‘home,’ but ‘ball is in Nets’ court’ nj.com/nets/2023/01/k… – 6:48 AM
“That’s what it’s really about,” Irving said. “Him as a spirit is eternal. He’s everywhere right now. Gigi is everywhere, and all of the people that transitioned that day is helping us out. So they’re never far, so it’s constant remembrance. I’m grateful that I got to spend time with him and learn from him as a man.” -via Bally Sports / January 27, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić has been named as a starter for the 72nd @NBA All-Star Game. Dončić joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas and Anthony Davis as the only players to earn four All-Star nods before their 24th birthday. pic.twitter.com/9imH3qQf9f -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 26, 2023
Arash Markazi: I can’t wait for you all to see “Sincerely, Los Angeles.” It’s the first-ever documentary film about the people and stories behind the Kobe Bryant murals. Here’s a look at the trailer. Follow @sincerelyladoc and visit https://t.co/jmnC3p8X1U for more info. pic.twitter.com/oA7GHmfyns -via Twitter @ArashMarkazi / January 26, 2023
“I’m just grateful for the people at home. I would not be here without y’all. Y’all voted me in, and I’m ready to give a show.” Kyrie Irving showing love to the fans after being named an All-Star starter ?? -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 27, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Giannis Antetokounmpo was 1st in Players Rank, 1st in Fans Rank and 2ndin Media Rank. Jayson Tatum was 1st in Media Rank. At guard, Donovan Mitchell was 1st in Media Rank. Kyrie Irving was 1st in Player and Fan Rank. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tqZdDhG2KT -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / January 26, 2023