LeBron James' jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals sold for $3.7 million

LeBron James is the king on the court and now on the auction block too — the NBA superstar’s used jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals just sold for $3.7 million … a new record!! Sotheby’s announced the final price tag for the incredible piece of memorabilia Friday morning — making it the highest-selling game-worn James jersey to date.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves out for #Celtics #Lakers. LeBron, Lonnie Walker questionable. Anthony Davis probable. – 5:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
LeBron and Giannis will be picking their teams BEFORE the All-Star Game, but will they be picking squads in advance or on the spot?
📼: https://t.co/OPtASarx33 pic.twitter.com/12fT5wDJkI – 4:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
You don’t want to miss this LeBron take from @Tristan Thompson 👀 pic.twitter.com/L5C4amHiN6 – 4:14 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Ramona Shelburne +I react to All-Star starters, discuss her piece on Pat Riley/LeBron approaching Kareem; Sixers, Lakers, Clips, GSW, Bulls, more pivotal deadline teams. Ramona has intel galore:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3wC3u1k
Apple: apple.co/3WIi81N – 1:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG + APG in January:
51.0 – LeBron James
46.9 – Jayson Tatum
46.5 – Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/VrdC3OIaPI – 11:30 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
News: @Sothebys sold @LeBron James game-used jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals for $3.68 million — the 3rd most valuable game-worn jersey auctioned at Sothebys:
• MJ’s game-worn 1998 NBA Finals jersey ($10.1M)
• Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey ($9.3M) pic.twitter.com/GptRdtwHi4 – 11:13 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last month, Julius Randle ranks:
* 1st the NBA in rebounds
* 5th in points (behind only Dame, Doncic, Tatum and LeBron)
* 4th in made 3PTs (behind Buddy Hield, McCollum and Lillard).
* and has dished out more dimes than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
https://t.co/MprFke1e29 pic.twitter.com/ximbU5KKRS – 11:09 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
With Luka unfortunately getting hurt last night, his streak of consecutive 10+ games was snapped.
That puts the active list as…
1- LeBron 1,135
2- KD 105
3- Embiid 104
If they play all 82 & score 10+ each night, KD or Embiid could match LeBron early in the 2035-36 season. pic.twitter.com/jEfV40WWY5 – 10:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The #NBAAllStar Western Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James (C)
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇺🇸 Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/taT58mPj31 – 2:00 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell is the first All-Star starter to be voted in on the #Cavs since LeBron in 2018, plus expanding Dean Wade’s role and some thoughts on the rotation all centered on tonight’s game in Houston. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/… – 11:10 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
All-Star weekend will be a celebration of LeBron James, who will arrive in Salt Lake City as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer but it’ll be nice to see Donovan Mitchell returning to his old home as a starter from a playoff upstart in Cleveland that happens to be James’s old team. – 11:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo captains as All-Star starters named nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/leb… – 10:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“(LeBron) is going to be a captain as long as he keeps playing”
LeBron James is named an All-Star for the 19th time in his career and a captain for the sixth time.
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/HgVTIRIias – 9:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren played pick up hoops last summer against KD, Embiid, Paolo, Trae, DeMar, Dejounte, Tatum and LeBron and exactly half of them are already convinced Chet should be an All Star starter. – 9:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, an All-Star starter for the 3rd consecutive season, received the most player votes among West frontcourt players. LeBron James was second. Zion Williamson was third. pic.twitter.com/AUk4MwTRX1 – 9:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named an All-Star starter in the Western Conference for the ninth time in his career, joining LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson in Salt Lake City.
https://t.co/8Lee7tdEa2 pic.twitter.com/qnUWf24VXj – 8:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the captains of the All-Star teams next month. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans forward Zion Williamson named Western Conference All-Star frontcourt starter, joining Jokic and LeBron. Williamson earned second All-Star berth of his #NBA career and at 22 is youngest starter selected for the Feb. 19 game in Utah: https://t.co/iqd8sUWyPK pic.twitter.com/F2w885JgjD – 7:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game
apnews.com/article/milwau… – 7:51 PM
LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James is an All-Star captain for the sixth straight year.
His teams are 5-0 in the All-Star Game 👀 pic.twitter.com/zVIiNalfcb – 7:46 PM
LeBron James is an All-Star captain for the sixth straight year.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić was named an All-Star Game starter tonight. He ties Ro Blackman for second most all-star appearances by a Mavs player at 4 and his 3rd start surpasses the 2 ASGs that Dirk started. 4 time all-stars before turning 24 are Luka, Kobe, LeBron, Shaq, Isiah & Anthony Davis. – 7:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James is 38 years old.
LeBron James just made his 19th All-Star Game.
LeBron James has been an NBA All-Star for HALF OF HIS LIFE! – 7:34 PM
LeBron James is 38 years old.
LeBron James just made his 19th All-Star Game.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been announced as an All-Star starter. He’s the first member of the Cavs to be voted a starter since LeBron James in 2018. – 7:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
West All-Star Starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson – 7:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Nikola Jokic
—
Should’ve been West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
LeBron James
Domantas Sabonis
Nikola Jokic – 7:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was NOT named an All-Star starter
The West starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Nikola Jokic – 7:09 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Western Conference All-Star starters, per @NBA via @NBAonTNT:
Frontcourt: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson
Backcourt: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic – 7:09 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference starters
– LeBron James, Lakers (Captain)
– Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
– Zion Williamson, Pelicans
– Stephen Curry, Warriors
– Luka Doncic, Mavericks – 7:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2023 West All-Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson – 7:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic also starters for West front court along with LeBron James – 7:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The last NBA All-Star Game without @LeBron James was in 2004 pic.twitter.com/xFlrnoT5gj – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference frontcourt starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson – 7:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James 19th All Star selection and will be captain of Western Conference – 7:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A few Lakers player rating updates for #NBA2k23… LeBron is now siting at 98 while Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant get a boost as well: pic.twitter.com/uJHNsmq1xE – 6:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“(LeBron) has never cheated us with his conditioning”
@Stephen A. Smith shares his ultimate compliment to LeBron James. #LakersNation
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/d44tSzchHQ – 3:55 PM
More on this storyline
The jersey sold for $3,680,000 at the auction … which makes it the third most valuable game-worn jersey ever sold at Sotheby’s, and among “the highest prices achieved for any game-worn jersey on the open market.” Sotheby’s tells TMZ Sports it was purchased by a private collector. -via TMZ.com / January 27, 2023
How good is Wembanyama? He and LeBron James are the two most hyped prospects, according to several NBA evaluators. “Who was a better prospect?” one of the NBA executives asked. “When you talk about LeBron, if you have the type of body that allows you to do what you do against anyone, that’s an advantage. Victor can get his shot over anyone, which is an advantage, but there’s a lack of physicality. LeBron could bully you and get to the rim, and his passing and playmaking were at a whole other level. I don’t think Victor’s on that level of a prospect, but I think he’s the next best thing.” -via HoopsHype / January 27, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Analysis: Only Nikola Jokic (58.7%), Giannis Antetokounmpo (58.7%) and LeBron James (51.5%) appeared on more than half of the All-Star ballots cast by NBA players this year. Players voted for 330 different players – as starters. And roughly 25% of players didn’t cast ballots. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / January 27, 2023