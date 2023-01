Luka Doncic ruled out for Saturday's game due to ankle sprain

RingerNBA: “I look for individual play. I could give a s*** about a team.” @AustinRivers25 tells @paush who’s on his must-watch League Pass radar. ‘Kyrie Irving has the sexiest game on the basketball court’ … ‘I like watching him more than… him and Damian Lillard. I like Luka Doncic, it’s just a lot. It’s a lot. It’s a lot of Luka. He has the ball in like every possession. It’s kind of like James (Harden) those last couple of years in Houston, where I was with Houston.’ -via Twitter @ringernba / January 27, 2023