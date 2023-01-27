Luka Doncic ruled out for Saturday's game due to ankle sprain

Mark Followill: The Mavs are listing Luka Dončić as out for tomorrow night’s game in Utah due to the sprained left ankle he suffered last night in Phoenix.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) is out tomorrow night vs. Jazz, per Mavs’ injury report, the first full game he’ll miss to injury this season.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs are listing Luka Dončić as out for tomorrow night’s game in Utah due to the sprained left ankle he suffered last night in Phoenix. – 6:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will all miss Saturday’s game at Utah.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways after Phoenix Suns fall short to Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks (w/videos) #Suns #Mavs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reprots: Luka Doncic day-to-day with “mild” ankle sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/27/rep… – 12:52 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ‘day-to-day’ after suffering sprained ankle vs. Suns dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons next two opponents are the Rockets and Luka-less Mavs. – 12:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski’s report: Luka Doncic is “day-to-day” with left ankle sprain.
No major concerns, as was clear after game last night.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s ankle sprain. We’re really doing this again. I promise I’ll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 11:18 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What Luka Doncic’s history of ankle injuries says about possible return to Mavericks now dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:16 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last month, Julius Randle ranks:
* 1st the NBA in rebounds
* 5th in points (behind only Dame, Doncic, Tatum and LeBron)
* 4th in made 3PTs (behind Buddy Hield, McCollum and Lillard).
* and has dished out more dimes than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nick Wright @getnickwright
With Luka unfortunately getting hurt last night, his streak of consecutive 10+ games was snapped.
That puts the active list as…
1- LeBron 1,135
2- KD 105
3- Embiid 104
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The 2023 NBA MVP race is wide open.
In October, Luka Doncic had the best odds. Then, in November, Giannis Antetokounmpo took the lead. In December, Jayson Tatum was the favorite. Now, Nikola Jokic has the best odds.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Dallas #Mavericks edge Phoenix #Suns minus Luka Doncic azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The ankle injury suffered by Luka Doncic against Phoenix shouldn’t be serious #NBA
The ankle injury suffered by Luka Doncic against Phoenix shouldn’t be serious #NBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic played only three minutes against the Phoenix Suns #NBA
Luka Doncic played only three minutes against the Phoenix Suns #NBA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The #NBAAllStar Western Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James (C)
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dallas #Mavericks edge Phoenix #Suns minus injured Luka Doncic azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:42 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie on scoring 36 points (10-18 FG) after Luka Doncic’s injury: “Try to just be a juggernaut. Like, just full force.” – 1:41 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie on Luka Doncic’s ankle injury: “It ain’t no cause for where we’re like, ‘Oh no, we’re about to go on a 10-game stretch without LD.’ He’s going to heal up nicely. He’s a young kid. Although the likes to think he’s old, he’s not.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic left the court early after suffering an injury on his left ankle 😢
Luka Doncic left the court early after suffering an injury on his left ankle 😢
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
It won’t go into the books as a win w/o Luka since he played the first 3:21 before getting hurt, but this will go into the books as arguably, the Mavs most satisfying win of the season. Hopefully Luka’s ankle isn’t too bad, but the rest of the team proved something to themselves – 1:12 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The 4 games the Mavs have won on national TV exclusives have all been pretty dramatic. Golden State, two vs the Lakers and 99-95 tonight in Phoenix. After Luka was injured and his night ended a little over 3 mins into the game, Spencer Dinwiddie provided a season high 36 pts. – 12:59 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
What does my boy @MrChrisArnold always say? “Ya Never Know.” Mavs get monster game from Dinwiddie (Mavs hi tying 36 w/6 rebs & 9 assts), 1st dbl-dbl of the season from DFS (18-12) and a clutch off reb/2 FTs from Powell to win in PHX for 1st time since Nov 2019. And all w/o Luka. – 12:58 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie went to WORK in Luka’s absence to lead the Mavs to a win over the Suns 🔥
🔘 36 PTS
🔘 6 REB
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams hit the nail on the head with the Suns’ inability to stop this Mavs team, even without Luka: At some point, they need to “sit down and guard” the guy with the ball. They’ve continually been unable to do so against Dallas – 12:52 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Happy for Finney-Smith, Dinwiddie and Powell, all of whom played out of their minds. And the defense was legit in the first scoreless game of Luka’s career. Winning without him (for all but 3-plus minutes) is going to do wonders for this team’s overall confidence. – 12:39 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Big win for the Mavs after Luka Doncic’s early exit. Heck of a time for Spencer Dinwiddie to come up with his best performance in a Mavs uniform. – 12:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spencer Dinwiddie tonight:
36 PTS (season-high)
6 REB
9 AST
5 3PM
11-14 FT
Michael Dugat @mdug
That’s a hell of a win.
Really hope Luka is ok.
Dinwiddie was huge.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Powell’s hustle literally saved a great effort by Dallas night. Technically the Mavs are still 0-5 in games w/o Doncic, but we all know this game was won w/o Doncic. – 12:34 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell with two massive free throws on top of a couple key offensive rebounds. It’s been a terrific game for a lot of Mavericks with Luka out. They are up 99-95 with 9.8 left. – 12:34 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Don’t think the Mavs’ bench will get fined this time, but they’re up and so into this game like last year’s playoffs.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dinwiddie banks in the Luka stepback. Timeout Suns. Only a nine-point deficit with 3:32 to go but that felt like the dagger. – 12:14 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie having a terrific night with 30 points in 31 minutes through three quarters. He’s also got eight assists and six rebounds. Mavericks are up 76-69 going into the fourth and have a great shot to steal this one without Luka. – 11:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Doncic leaves game with sprained ankle, X-rays negative nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/luk… – 11:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBAAllStar Luka Doncic suffers ankle injury, out remainder #Mavs–#Suns showdown azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:24 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The story is Luka spraining is left ankle 3 minutes in and leaving for the night. Spencer Dinwiddie is trying to amend the story as he did a fair Luka impression 20-4-6. His 11th career 20 pt half (3rd w/Mavs inc 22 at CHI this yr) Mavs lead PHX 54-48. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie in Q2: 10 points and 2 assists for 4 more.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Spencer Dinwiddie is torching Phoenix right now. He’s taken over for Dallas since Luka Doncic went out – 11:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka suffered an apparent ankle injury and is out for the remainder of the game vs. the Suns. pic.twitter.com/IyTJCgY9xl – 11:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In case you’re wondering, Doncic entered tonight with a 33.75-point scoring average. After tonight it’ll be 33.0. – 11:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
This certainly isn’t the primary concern after Luka Doncic sprained his left ankle, but he will slip to second behind Joel Embiid among NBA scoring leaders. The scoreless 3-minute outing trims Doncic’s ppg from 33.8 to 33.0. Embiid is averaging 33.4 ppg. – 10:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s history with ankle sprains:
2021-22 season:
— 3 games out after left knee/ankle sprains
— 6 more games out weeks later (left ankle soreness) to fully heal
— 1 game out with right ankle sprain
2019-20 season:
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka will not return tonight. He sprained his left ankle. X-rays were negative. – 10:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game in Phoenix. – 10:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game in Phoenix, per @Dallas Mavericks PR. – 10:44 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suffered a left ankle sprain and is out the remainder of this game against Phoenix Suns. X-Ray negative. – 10:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Casey Smith and Nico Harrison just walked out from the Mavs’ tunnel together. No Luka Doncic.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs and Suns tied at 32 after Q1.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic got his feet tangled with Cam Johnson. Just when it seemed things couldn’t get much worse for the Mavs, Doncic limps off. – 10:22 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka limps to the locker room with 8:39 left in the first quarter. – 10:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Luka Doncic went back to the locker room with a limp. Looked like left ankle. – 10:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is limping off the court back to the locker room with Casey Smith, favoring his left ankle. – 10:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lots of trust in Johnson to give him the Doncic assignment. Allows Bridges to be in a help spot off the traps.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Suns’ arena is the only one where boos for Luka Doncic’s introduction overpower the cheers.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
PHX starters: Johnson, Craig, Ayton, Bridges, Paul
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs who received All-Star starter votes from players:
Luka Doncic: 149
Christian Wood: 23
Spencer Dinwiddie: 16
Dorian Finney-Smith: 4
Tim Hardaway Jr.: 1
Reggie Bullock: 1
Dwight Powell: 1
McKinley Wright IV: 1
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
NBA players voted Steph Curry as the No. 2 guard in the West behind Luka Doncic. They had Jordan Poole 22 among guards and Klay Thompson 25
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What a difference a year and a fully healthy, in-shape first half of the season makes for Luka Doncic:
1st in All-Star starter voting for player and media ballots, 2nd for fans this season.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished 4th in fan, player & media voting.
Only behind Luka, Curry and Ja, three of the biggest superstars in the NBA.
Ahead of Dame, Booker, Edwards and Fox.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named an All-Star starter in the Western Conference for the ninth time in his career, joining LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson in Salt Lake City.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Here’s my media ballot for this year’s All-Star starters:
(Spoiler: Luka Doncic made it) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:04 PM
(Spoiler: Luka Doncic made it) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:04 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić was named an All-Star Game starter tonight. He ties Ro Blackman for second most all-star appearances by a Mavs player at 4 and his 3rd start surpasses the 2 ASGs that Dirk started. 4 time all-stars before turning 24 are Luka, Kobe, LeBron, Shaq, Isiah & Anthony Davis. – 7:38 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic to start in 2023 NBA All-Star Game, adding to brilliant Year 5 with Mavericks.
Alt. headline: “Duh”
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic voted starters for the #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/odvQ9r9V3h – 7:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
West All-Star Starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Nikola Jokic
—
Should’ve been West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
LeBron James
Domantas Sabonis
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was NOT named an All-Star starter
The West starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Western Conference All-Star starters, per @NBA via @NBAonTNT:
Frontcourt: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson
Western Conference All-Star starters, per @NBA via @NBAonTNT:
Frontcourt: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference starters
– LeBron James, Lakers (Captain)
– Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
– Zion Williamson, Pelicans
– Stephen Curry, Warriors
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference starters
– LeBron James, Lakers (Captain)
– Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
– Zion Williamson, Pelicans
– Stephen Curry, Warriors
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2023 West All-Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
2023 West All-Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
