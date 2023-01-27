Live stream: Magic 9, Heat 14

The Orlando Magic (19-29) play against the Miami Heat (27-22) at Miami-Dade Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023

Orlando Magic 9, Miami Heat 14 (Q1 06:52)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Khobi Price @khobi_price

2 early fouls for Gary Harris.

Magic already have 4 turnovers in less than 4 minutes. – 2 early fouls for Gary Harris.Magic already have 4 turnovers in less than 4 minutes. – 8:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat defense causing turnovers here early

The offense finding themselves in that mid-post as well

More Bam mid-range buckets – Heat defense causing turnovers here earlyThe offense finding themselves in that mid-post as wellMore Bam mid-range buckets – 8:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

The tiny lineup that was in late during Pacers-Magic, featuring both Oshae Brissett and Terry Taylor, is in again now for the Pacers. They’re searching for answers with Milwaukee in a run. – The tiny lineup that was in late during Pacers-Magic, featuring both Oshae Brissett and Terry Taylor, is in again now for the Pacers. They’re searching for answers with Milwaukee in a run. – 7:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat back to their preferred starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. With Butler back, Jamal Cain is inactive to save two-way days on two-way contract. – Heat back to their preferred starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. With Butler back, Jamal Cain is inactive to save two-way days on two-way contract. – 7:35 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

fun fact:

Gary Harris is shooting 65% on 4.6 three-point attempts per game over his last five games 🔥 7:35 PM fun fact:Gary Harris is shooting 65% on 4.6 three-point attempts per game over his last five games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U4DQFvOGAQ

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Paolo Banchero has been getting advice from Jayson Tatum since he committed to Duke.

The two are close and Tatum helped Banchero quite a bit during the pre-draft process — with everything from choosing an agent to signing his shoe deal with Jordan Brand: pic.twitter.com/GyoQg0SZ1V – 6:32 PM Paolo Banchero has been getting advice from Jayson Tatum since he committed to Duke.The two are close and Tatum helped Banchero quite a bit during the pre-draft process — with everything from choosing an agent to signing his shoe deal with Jordan Brand: https://t.co/P0q4VcByca

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra indicates that Haywood Highsmith, when the roster is whole, will be a swing player when he goes to a 10-man rotation. He said Highsmith continues to make him take notice. – Erik Spoelstra indicates that Haywood Highsmith, when the roster is whole, will be a swing player when he goes to a 10-man rotation. He said Highsmith continues to make him take notice. – 6:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus (shoulder) also now available for Heat. So only players out are Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Yurtseven. – Max Strus (shoulder) also now available for Heat. So only players out are Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Yurtseven. – 6:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Haywood Highsmith (shin) and Caleb Martin (quad) upgraded to available for Heat tonight. Max Strus (shoulder) remains probable. Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson are out. – Haywood Highsmith (shin) and Caleb Martin (quad) upgraded to available for Heat tonight. Max Strus (shoulder) remains probable. Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson are out. – 5:31 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

On National Holocaust Memorial Day we are humbled and honored to shine a light on Judy Rodan—a survivor of the Holocaust and the only child survivor from her Czechoslovakian hometown of 11,000 people.

Learn more of Judy’s experiences that began at an early age ⬇️ – On National Holocaust Memorial Day we are humbled and honored to shine a light on Judy Rodan—a survivor of the Holocaust and the only child survivor from her Czechoslovakian hometown of 11,000 people.Learn more of Judy’s experiences that began at an early age ⬇️ – 3:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have become one of the most efficient high-volume pick-and-roll duos in the NBA. Now the Heat wants to see them get to it more consistently Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have become one of the most efficient high-volume pick-and-roll duos in the NBA. Now the Heat wants to see them get to it more consistently miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “When in doubt, let’s just get to that.” – 2:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Yurtseven, Haslem, Vincent among those to receive votes from peers for All-Star starting spots. Heat’s Yurtseven, Haslem, Vincent among those to receive votes from peers for All-Star starting spots. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… NBA All-Star voting included a few unique Heat twists. – 2:40 PM