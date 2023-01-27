Magic vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena

The Orlando Magic are spending $6,454,845 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $5,636,730 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!