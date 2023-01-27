Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf believes he was blackballed from NBA

Abdul-Rauf said he now “definitely” believes he was blackballed from the NBA. “I literally shied away because I don’t want to be reactionary,” Abdul-Rauf said. “And I’m thinking about things and I’m processing and I’m looking at patterns. And I know that we have a system of laws that don’t always apply, but we do have a system of laws. And even they have to be careful of how they approach the issue. They can’t come out and say, ‘We are firing him because of X, Y, and Z.’ Because now there’s a lawsuit and there’s millions and millions of dollars at stake. So sometimes what they do is, ‘Well, let’s diminish his minutes.’ ”
“When that part of my life ended now, I had to try to refocus and ask myself, ‘Wow, what am I going to do?’ ” Abdul-Rauf said. “And while you trying to figure that out, money is constantly leaving the table. You’re not making money anymore and you know you still can play. Most of us, when we make money, we don’t have generational wealth. So, it’s not like we have a mama with a house of $250,000, she’s got retirement, she doesn’t need your money and this cousin don’t need your money and that cousin don’t need your money. We usually take care of a lot of people. -via Andscape / January 27, 2023
Does the NBA owe Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf an apology? “I can care less about the apology,” Abdul-Rauf recently told Andscape. “That’s like government apologizing for the 300 and something years of unpaid labor and not paying taxes for slavery. And these people don’t want their apology. Apologies are only as good as what you back it up with. “A lot of lives were affected. Monies were lost. Families that you could have supported were hurt as a result of being sensitive.” -via Andscape / January 27, 2023