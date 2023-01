Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf believes he was blackballed from NBA

“When that part of my life ended now, I had to try to refocus and ask myself, ‘Wow, what am I going to do?’ ” Abdul-Rauf said. “And while you trying to figure that out, money is constantly leaving the table. You’re not making money anymore and you know you still can play. Most of us, when we make money, we don’t have generational wealth. So, it’s not like we have a mama with a house of $250,000, she’s got retirement, she doesn’t need your money and this cousin don’t need your money and that cousin don’t need your money. We usually take care of a lot of people. -via Andscape / January 27, 2023