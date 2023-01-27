NBA exec views Keyonte George as Eric Gordon

“George has improved defensively,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I think he’s more of a scorer than he is a shooter, but he’s a solid shooter. He’s like Cam Thomas in that regard, but he’s a better defender. He can get to his spots. I think he can be a good sixth man in the NBA. At first, he reminded me of Eric Gordon a little bit, and maybe he can play that kind of a role in the league.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Kevin Porter Jr. (Out – Left Foot Contusion)
Jae’Sean Tate (Out – Right Ankle Injury Management)
Eric Gordon (Out – Right Knee Soreness)
Stephen Silas said he likes to stagger/have two of EG, Jalen, Sengun, and Tate on the floor as ball-handlers without KPJ. What happens now? – 2:56 PM
No Eric Gordon (knee) or Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) vs Cavaliers tonight per coach Silas to @SportsMT & @SportsRV on @SportsTalk790 . No KPJ (foot) either still. #Rockets – 2:47 PM
Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets tonight, along with Kevin Porter Jr, so point guard will be quite the spot – 2:38 PM
Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets in the second game of the back-to-back for injury maintenance. Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. So, the Rockets’ point guard against the Cavaliers tonight will be …? – 2:36 PM
Adam Spolane: Stephen Silas said Eric Gordon’s knee has been bothering him lately, so they decided it would be best to sit him tonight -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / January 26, 2023
Houston: Eric Gordon (right knee soreness) and Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle injury management) have been downgraded to out for Thursday’s game against Cleveland. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2023
Gordon has another season on his contract at $20.9 million, but it’s non-guaranteed (until June 28) unless his team wins the title or he’s named an All-Star. That extra year gives the Rockets time to wait for the best offer. A compromise might consist of a pick swap, with Houston using the Milwaukee Bucks’ first (projected to be around No. 25) it has from the 2021 P.J. Tucker trade. The Rockets run the risk of a diminishing return, but Gordon seems likely to be dealt by the deadline. Interested teams include the Suns, Lakers and Bucks. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2023