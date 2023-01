NBA exec views Keyonte George as Eric Gordon

Gordon has another season on his contract at $20.9 million, but it’s non-guaranteed (until June 28) unless his team wins the title or he’s named an All-Star. That extra year gives the Rockets time to wait for the best offer. A compromise might consist of a pick swap, with Houston using the Milwaukee Bucks’ first (projected to be around No. 25) it has from the 2021 P.J. Tucker trade. The Rockets run the risk of a diminishing return, but Gordon seems likely to be dealt by the deadline. Interested teams include the Suns, Lakers and Bucks . -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2023