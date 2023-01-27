NBA fines Joel Embiid for obscene gesture against Nets

Shams Charania: 76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for his Triple H celebration vs. Nets.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid was hit with a $25,000 fine for his and-one celebration during Wednesday’s win over the Nets. – 8:01 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 by the NBA for doing a D-X homage against the Nets. Or what the NBA calls “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.” I guess the NBA is not in its attitude era. – 7:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court midway through the third quarter of the #Sixers‘ 137-133 win over the #Nets Wednesday night. #NBA #76ers – 7:53 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has been fined $25K for his celebration vs. Nets on Wednesday, the #NBA announced – 7:52 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for his Triple H celebration vs. Nets. – 7:51 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid is Questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Nuggets. He’s still dealing with foot soreness. – 5:52 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
For Philadelphia, the focus is on beating the Nuggets. Not the Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic matchup. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/27/six… via @SixersWire – 5:42 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is again listed as questionable with left foot soreness.
For the Nuggets: Brown and Murray questionable, Jokic and Caldwell-Pope probable. – 4:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against Philly.
Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown (left knee inflammation) are QUESTIONABLE.
Michael Porter Jr. is off the injury report entirely.
Joel Embiid is QUESTIONABLE with foot soreness, likely plays – 4:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
PHILLY — Nikola Jokic thinks Joel Embiid should start in the ASG.
“People try to create a bad blood. There isn’t any. I respect the guy… I was kind of surprised that he didn’t get selected as All-Star. He deserve it and he showed us that he’s not just All-Star but a starter.” – 4:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is questionable with left foot soreness for tomorrow’s matchup with the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic is probable with left hamstring tightness for Denver. – 3:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern Conference All-Star reserves, per RPR MVP:
Backcourt: DeMar DeRozan (No. 16 overall)
Backcourt: Jaylen Brown (17)
Frontcourt: Joel Embiid (3)
Frontcourt: Julius Randle (18)
Frontcourt: Pascal Siakam (20)
Wildcard: James Harden (21)
Wildcard: Trae Young (22) pic.twitter.com/YtNvJ7k8JZ – 2:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute in a single season:
1.04 – Wilt (1962)
0.98 – Harden (2019)
0.97 – Giannis (2020)
0.96 – Embiid (this season) pic.twitter.com/aEiEKnhHvq – 1:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers on Embiid not being named an All-Star starter:
“It is what it is, he’s clearly a starter. I don’t pay much attention to it, to be honest… I think the voting is flawed the way they do it. I said that for ten years, so I don’t talk about it anymore.” #Sixers – 1:05 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest column for @SInow: Joel Embiid Is Always Left on the Outside si.com/nba/2023/01/27… – 11:41 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Catch #Nuggets coach Michael Malone on today’s Dempsey & Co. with me and @SixZeroAcademy at 10:20am on @AltitudeSR. The Nuggets have a huge game at Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow afternoon. – 11:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG + APG in January:
51.0 – LeBron James
46.9 – Jayson Tatum
46.5 – Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/VrdC3OIaPI – 11:30 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s most efficient post scorers:
1. DeRozan: 1.46 points per post up
2. Tatum: 1.33
3. Siakam: 1.28
4. Jokic: 1.25
5. Porzingis: 1.21
6. Zubac: 1.19
7. Lopez: 1.18
8. KD: 1.15
9. Turner: 1.14
10. AD: 1.13
11. Zion: 1.11
12. Embiid: 1.09
Min. 50 posts, per @SecondSpectrum. pic.twitter.com/TSNgNxIX8d – 11:16 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
With Luka unfortunately getting hurt last night, his streak of consecutive 10+ games was snapped.
That puts the active list as…
1- LeBron 1,135
2- KD 105
3- Embiid 104
If they play all 82 & score 10+ each night, KD or Embiid could match LeBron early in the 2035-36 season. pic.twitter.com/jEfV40WWY5 – 10:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, on @975TheFanatic:
“Joel Embiid completely hosed once again.”
Morey went on to specifically point out “the shameless Boston media” being “way over-represented” in the All-Star starter selection process. – 10:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“Those two guys are special. They literally are …” Sixers coach Doc Rivers recently said of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić. “They’re both dominating. What I think’s great from both of them, they’re not just doing it on the post. …”
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:54 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid’s NBA All-Star starter snub, his head-to-head battle with Ni… youtu.be/2vokZ_9et1k via @YouTube – 6:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić continue to change center position — and basketball at large inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #DenverNuggets #NBA – 5:41 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
This certainly isn’t the primary concern after Luka Doncic sprained his left ankle, but he will slip to second behind Joel Embiid among NBA scoring leaders. The scoreless 3-minute outing trims Doncic’s ppg from 33.8 to 33.0. Embiid is averaging 33.4 ppg. – 10:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren played pick up hoops last summer against KD, Embiid, Paolo, Trae, DeMar, Dejounte, Tatum and LeBron and exactly half of them are already convinced Chet should be an All Star starter. – 9:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Joel Embiid is not an All-Star starter, but Eddie Johnson thinks this could be a positive thing for Philadelphia.
@Eddie Johnson | @TermineRadio pic.twitter.com/OiWPZvg39l – 8:55 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Disrespect of Sirianni, Reddick, Graham, now Embiid. Pretty clear what’s going on. – 8:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
– KD gets in as FC starters with the player and fan vote. Media voted Embiid 3rd.
– Bam finished 5th in the player vote, 11th in fan vote. Real hoopers know.
– Trae Young doesn’t have much support from other players 👀 pic.twitter.com/pUE4L6eUIg – 8:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam finished 6th among East front court players in all-star voting – he was 6th in the player vote and 6th in the fan vote (only Giannis/KD/Tatum/Embiid got votes on the media ballot). – 8:13 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum’s voting ranks:
4th by players
3rd by fans
1st by media
2.75 score was third among East frontcourt players.
Players had Giannis, Durant, Embiid ahead of him. – 8:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid was 3rd (aka a starter) for both the player and media All Star votes. Fan vote doomed him. pic.twitter.com/o8GMiDIQj9 – 8:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dwight Howard is why Joel Embiid is not starting the All-Star Game
They made it semi-positionless because y’all stopped caring about centers 🤣 – 8:07 PM
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic said he was surprised Joel Embiid wasn’t named an All-Star starter: “He deserves it.” -via Twitter @msinger / January 27, 2023
During a Friday appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic’s Anthony Gargano Show, team president Daryl Morey focused his ire on one particular sect of voters. “Joel Embiid, completely hosed once again,” Morey said. “This time, the perpetrators of the crime were the shameless media, who, most of them have recused themselves because they don’t want to vote on something that affects players’ paychecks. But the shameless Boston media is way overrepresented. They haven’t recused themselves, and they shoved Joel low enough so that he isn’t an All-Star starter. It’s crazy.” -via LibertyBallers.com / January 27, 2023