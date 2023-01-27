Nikola Jokic on Joel Embiid: He deserves to be an All-Star starter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is again listed as questionable with left foot soreness.
For the Nuggets: Brown and Murray questionable, Jokic and Caldwell-Pope probable. – 4:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against Philly.
Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown (left knee inflammation) are QUESTIONABLE.
Michael Porter Jr. is off the injury report entirely.
Joel Embiid is QUESTIONABLE with foot soreness, likely plays – 4:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
We’re live from @BreckBrew
Let’s talk Jokic-Embiid, Nuggets 76ers
youtube.com/watch?v=kUkUqQ… – 4:19 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
PHILLY — Nikola Jokic thinks Joel Embiid should start in the ASG.
“People try to create a bad blood. There isn’t any. I respect the guy… I was kind of surprised that he didn’t get selected as All-Star. He deserve it and he showed us that he’s not just All-Star but a starter.” – 4:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is questionable with left foot soreness for tomorrow’s matchup with the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic is probable with left hamstring tightness for Denver. – 3:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said he was surprised Joel Embiid wasn’t named an All-Star starter: “He deserves it.” – 2:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern Conference All-Star reserves, per RPR MVP:
Backcourt: DeMar DeRozan (No. 16 overall)
Backcourt: Jaylen Brown (17)
Frontcourt: Joel Embiid (3)
Frontcourt: Julius Randle (18)
Frontcourt: Pascal Siakam (20)
Wildcard: James Harden (21)
Wildcard: Trae Young (22) pic.twitter.com/YtNvJ7k8JZ – 2:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute in a single season:
1.04 – Wilt (1962)
0.98 – Harden (2019)
0.97 – Giannis (2020)
0.96 – Embiid (this season) pic.twitter.com/aEiEKnhHvq – 1:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers on Embiid not being named an All-Star starter:
“It is what it is, he’s clearly a starter. I don’t pay much attention to it, to be honest… I think the voting is flawed the way they do it. I said that for ten years, so I don’t talk about it anymore.” #Sixers – 1:05 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest column for @SInow: Joel Embiid Is Always Left on the Outside si.com/nba/2023/01/27… – 11:41 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Catch #Nuggets coach Michael Malone on today’s Dempsey & Co. with me and @SixZeroAcademy at 10:20am on @AltitudeSR. The Nuggets have a huge game at Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow afternoon. – 11:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG + APG in January:
51.0 – LeBron James
46.9 – Jayson Tatum
46.5 – Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/VrdC3OIaPI – 11:30 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s most efficient post scorers:
1. DeRozan: 1.46 points per post up
2. Tatum: 1.33
3. Siakam: 1.28
4. Jokic: 1.25
5. Porzingis: 1.21
6. Zubac: 1.19
7. Lopez: 1.18
8. KD: 1.15
9. Turner: 1.14
10. AD: 1.13
11. Zion: 1.11
12. Embiid: 1.09
Min. 50 posts, per @SecondSpectrum. pic.twitter.com/TSNgNxIX8d – 11:16 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
On @bballilluminati this week, Marcus Elliott of @P3sportscience joined us to talk player health, “load management” and this gem about Nikola Jokic. @Amin Elhassan @CornPuzzle
Full episode on @LeBatardShow: https://t.co/xt4ShY1yza pic.twitter.com/TmN5MDfs46 – 11:04 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
With Luka unfortunately getting hurt last night, his streak of consecutive 10+ games was snapped.
That puts the active list as…
1- LeBron 1,135
2- KD 105
3- Embiid 104
If they play all 82 & score 10+ each night, KD or Embiid could match LeBron early in the 2035-36 season. pic.twitter.com/jEfV40WWY5 – 10:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, on @975TheFanatic:
“Joel Embiid completely hosed once again.”
Morey went on to specifically point out “the shameless Boston media” being “way over-represented” in the All-Star starter selection process. – 10:42 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The 2023 NBA MVP race is wide open.
In October, Luka Doncic had the best odds. Then, in November, Giannis Antetokounmpo took the lead. In December, Jayson Tatum was the favorite. Now, Nikola Jokic has the best odds.
Tatum weighed in on the MVP race: https://t.co/gu0c9cBKl3 pic.twitter.com/zXUZt2g3Ux – 10:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“Those two guys are special. They literally are …” Sixers coach Doc Rivers recently said of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić. “They’re both dominating. What I think’s great from both of them, they’re not just doing it on the post. …”
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:54 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid’s NBA All-Star starter snub, his head-to-head battle with Ni… youtu.be/2vokZ_9et1k via @YouTube – 6:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić continue to change center position — and basketball at large inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #DenverNuggets #NBA – 5:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The #NBAAllStar Western Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James (C)
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇺🇸 Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/taT58mPj31 – 2:00 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
This certainly isn’t the primary concern after Luka Doncic sprained his left ankle, but he will slip to second behind Joel Embiid among NBA scoring leaders. The scoreless 3-minute outing trims Doncic’s ppg from 33.8 to 33.0. Embiid is averaging 33.4 ppg. – 10:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren played pick up hoops last summer against KD, Embiid, Paolo, Trae, DeMar, Dejounte, Tatum and LeBron and exactly half of them are already convinced Chet should be an All Star starter. – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Among all NBA players, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo each earned 220 player votes for starter. They tied for the most votes any player earned. – 9:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, an All-Star starter for the 3rd consecutive season, received the most player votes among West frontcourt players. LeBron James was second. Zion Williamson was third. pic.twitter.com/AUk4MwTRX1 – 9:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Joel Embiid is not an All-Star starter, but Eddie Johnson thinks this could be a positive thing for Philadelphia.
@Eddie Johnson | @TermineRadio pic.twitter.com/OiWPZvg39l – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named an All-Star starter in the Western Conference for the ninth time in his career, joining LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson in Salt Lake City.
https://t.co/8Lee7tdEa2 pic.twitter.com/qnUWf24VXj – 8:32 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Disrespect of Sirianni, Reddick, Graham, now Embiid. Pretty clear what’s going on. – 8:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
– KD gets in as FC starters with the player and fan vote. Media voted Embiid 3rd.
– Bam finished 5th in the player vote, 11th in fan vote. Real hoopers know.
– Trae Young doesn’t have much support from other players 👀 pic.twitter.com/pUE4L6eUIg – 8:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam finished 6th among East front court players in all-star voting – he was 6th in the player vote and 6th in the fan vote (only Giannis/KD/Tatum/Embiid got votes on the media ballot). – 8:13 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum’s voting ranks:
4th by players
3rd by fans
1st by media
2.75 score was third among East frontcourt players.
Players had Giannis, Durant, Embiid ahead of him. – 8:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid was 3rd (aka a starter) for both the player and media All Star votes. Fan vote doomed him. pic.twitter.com/o8GMiDIQj9 – 8:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dwight Howard is why Joel Embiid is not starting the All-Star Game
They made it semi-positionless because y’all stopped caring about centers 🤣 – 8:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans forward Zion Williamson named Western Conference All-Star frontcourt starter, joining Jokic and LeBron. Williamson earned second All-Star berth of his #NBA career and at 22 is youngest starter selected for the Feb. 19 game in Utah: https://t.co/iqd8sUWyPK pic.twitter.com/F2w885JgjD – 7:58 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Hope Zion and Jokic are on the same team cause I wanna see the lobs – 7:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Based on the announced starters, my East reserves would be:
G: Brown, Haliburton
FC: Embiid, Adebayo, Siakam
WC: Butler, Harden
*Sorry DeRozan! – 7:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Players who expected to select in the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game:
-Joel Embiid
-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
-Ja Morant
-Trae Young
-Anthony Davis
-Jimmy Butler
-James Harden
-Klay Thompson – 7:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Here’s a comparison of the 3 frontcourt players who were named starters vs Joel Embiid.
As @AdamLefkoe just demonstrated on TNT, Embiid finished 4th in the fan vote, and that was the thing that knocked him out of the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/ghY0ChhvSr – 7:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Positions need to be eliminated from All-Star voting. The fact that Joel Embiid is not a starter is just wrong. – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All-Star voting should be positionless, or damn near close.
Joel Embiid should be starting in this game along with Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo AND Kevin Durant. Four best players in the Eastern Conference. – 7:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is not starting the All Star Game. Pretty silly stuff phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-si… – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Joel Embiid isn’t an All-Star starter . . . but Zion Williamson is? – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers Joel Embiid not named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the first time in six seasons. pic.twitter.com/w4djbw7On0 – 7:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Huge upset that Joel Embiid will not be a starter in the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game. #Sixers – 7:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I fully expect Sixers fans to be rational about bringing Joel Embiid off the bench in the All-Star Game. – 7:14 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic voted starters for the #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/odvQ9r9V3h – 7:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #Netsworld #NBA – 7:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
West All-Star Starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson – 7:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Nikola Jokic
—
Should’ve been West All Star starters:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
LeBron James
Domantas Sabonis
Nikola Jokic – 7:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was NOT named an All-Star starter
The West starters:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Nikola Jokic – 7:09 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Western Conference All-Star starters, per @NBA via @NBAonTNT:
Frontcourt: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson
Backcourt: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic – 7:09 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference starters
– LeBron James, Lakers (Captain)
– Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
– Zion Williamson, Pelicans
– Stephen Curry, Warriors
– Luka Doncic, Mavericks – 7:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2023 West All-Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson – 7:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic also starters for West front court along with LeBron James – 7:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has been named an All-Star starter for the third consecutive year. – 7:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference frontcourt starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson – 7:07 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic has thrown an assist to every Nuggets player he shared the court with this season except for 1: Ish Smith (37 minutes).
Jokic has received an assist from every player he has shared the court with this season except for 3: Reed (75 min) Nnaji (77 min) & Green (128 min) – 5:16 PM
More on this storyline
During a Friday appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic’s Anthony Gargano Show, team president Daryl Morey focused his ire on one particular sect of voters. “Joel Embiid, completely hosed once again,” Morey said. “This time, the perpetrators of the crime were the shameless media, who, most of them have recused themselves because they don’t want to vote on something that affects players’ paychecks. But the shameless Boston media is way overrepresented. They haven’t recused themselves, and they shoved Joel low enough so that he isn’t an All-Star starter. It’s crazy.” -via LibertyBallers.com / January 27, 2023
Although Morey’s unexpected war on the “shameless Boston media” absolutely rules, he also took aim at the All-NBA and All-Star voting systems themselves, both of which still separate players by position in an increasingly positionless league. “Instead of going to All-NBA and All-Star systems that would basically just put the five best people on the floor, they continue to hold on to antiquated notions of symbols that we put next to players,” Morey said. “If you go around the league, there are so many players who are unique to history. You can’t put them in a box with an F label, a G label, or a C label. It’s just so antiquated. They’ve actively resisted making this change, even though it makes sense.” -via LibertyBallers.com / January 27, 2023
Howard Beck: Media had Embiid ranked third in frontcourt (and thus, a starter). Players also had Embiid ranked third. Fan vote had Embiid 4th. That’s what cost him. -via Twitter @HowardBeck / January 27, 2023
Austin Krell: Joel Embiid is questionable with left foot soreness for tomorrow’s matchup with the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is probable with left hamstring tightness for Denver. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / January 27, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Alperen Sengun last night: ✅ 14 PTS ✅ 7 REB ✅ 7 AST ✅ 6-10 FG He’s recorded at least 10p/5r/5a with 60% shooting from the field in six straight games, tying Wilt Chamberlain (2x) and Nikola Jokic for the longest such streak in NBA history. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / January 27, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Analysis: Only Nikola Jokic (58.7%), Giannis Antetokounmpo (58.7%) and LeBron James (51.5%) appeared on more than half of the All-Star ballots cast by NBA players this year. Players voted for 330 different players – as starters. And roughly 25% of players didn’t cast ballots. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / January 27, 2023