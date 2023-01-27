Nuggets begin gauging trade value of Bones Hyland

After his name was discussed in trade conversations around last June’s NBA Draft, Denver has begun gauging the trade value of second-year guard Bones Hyland, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Nuggets have something of a decision to make regarding the team’s backup point guard position, previously held by Monte Morris — who was traded to Washington this past offseason — as Hyland and standout free-agent acquisition Bruce Brown have both proven their ability to function as Denver’s reserve lead ball-handler.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sources: Portland has offered Jerami Grant his maximum contract, but no deal has yet been agreed upon. More on the Blazers, Bones Hyland, New Orleans, the Bucks and other intel @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/portland-aimin… – 4:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
A video of Bones Hyland and MPJ missing … one shot. pic.twitter.com/Hd8iIgZB5u – 4:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Bucks 107-99:
-Aaron Gordon: 26-13-4 w/2 blocks, +5 tonight, checked Giannis well
-Bones: 15 points on 14 shots, began game strong but slowed down later
-Team shot just 39% from the field
Down to 34-15. Next game: Philly. pic.twitter.com/zVBTt9Ir8m – 10:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets battled tonight. Aaron Gordon played his ass off. Bones Hyland did some good things in his return. Denver now has two days off before Saturday’s big national TV matchup in Philly. – 10:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Bucks 58-53:
-Bruce Brown: 10-1-2-2-1, missed a couple bunnies
-AG: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 big blocks
-Bones: 11 points on 5 shots off the bench
-Ish: 8 points and 2 assists on 4/5 FG
Bucks shooting 7/16 from 3 saving them. pic.twitter.com/sY87l4JEr0 – 9:06 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Bucks 58, Nuggets 53
Nuggets hanging around despite being down 4 of their 5 starters.
Hyland has 11 points to lead Denver in scoring.
Gordon 9 points, 6 rebounds
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:05 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Impressive half for the shorthanded Nuggets.
Great to see Bones knock down a few shots, even shaking Jrue en route to a few of them. – 9:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
What you love about that Bones Hyland stint was that he subbed into the game and made it a priority to keep the ball moving. He passed up some 3s he typically takes. Then once he settled in, he got himself going. – 8:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones starting to Bones. Back-to-back buckets and a hard drive to draw whistle from Giannis. – 8:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Well tonight should be interesting.
Jokic, KCP, Murray, and Porter are all out. That means the starters tonight re:
Bruce Brown
Christian Braun
Vlatko Cancar
Aaron Gordon
Zeke Nnaji
That leaves some combo of Bones, Reed, Green, and Jordan off the bench.
Let’s get weird! – 7:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight.
Bones is available. – 6:33 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Jokic, Murray, KCP and MPJ are all OUT tonight. Bones Hyland is a game time decision – 6:32 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone says no Murray, Jokić or KCP tonight for the Nuggets.
Bones is still questionable.
MPJ is still away from the team for personal reasons. – 6:32 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Denver Nuggets injury report going into Milwaukee tonight:
KCP questionable (right wrist sprain)
Bones Hyland questionable (finger sprain)
Jokić questionable (hamstring tightness)
Murray questionable (knee injury management)
MPJ questionable (personal reasons) – 3:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic (questionable) hamstring tightness, Jamal Murray (questionable) left knee management, KCP (questionable) right wrist sprain, Bones Hyland (questionable) left finger sprain and MPJ (questionable) personal reasons. – 2:47 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Live from Milwaukee, it’s the Nuggets’ Injury Report:
Nikola Jokic – questionable (hamstring tightness)
Jamal Murray – questionable (injury management)
Michael Porter Jr. – questionable (personal reasons)
Bones Hyland – questionable (finger sprain
to be continued… – 2:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets took control of last night’s win in the 2nd quarter thanks to their…bench?
Bones Hyland was out. Christian Braun was in. And the second unit switched everything.
The result was one of Denver’s best defensive stretches of the year:
thednvr.com/how-a-new-look… – 1:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray played 40 minutes tonight, including 21 of the 24 second half minutes.
The Nuggets play Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night on a back-to-back, potentially without Bones Hyland or Michael Porter Jr.
THAT…is a tough spot for Malone and Murray. – 10:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray step-back 3 sends Pels to a TO. Interesting to see Denver’s second unit without Bones, who’s usually the best breakdown guy off the bench. Onus shifts to Murray, with a very unique lineup of CB, Vlatko, Jeff Green and Zeke. – 8:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Still no Ingram, no Marshall for Pels. Hyland and Porter out for Denver. pic.twitter.com/9RlLS8RgUF – 7:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
MPJ and Bones Hyland are out tonight for the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokić will be a game time decision, but Malone said he is trending as probable. Went through his normal warmup here in New Orleans. – 6:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic is “trending toward probable.”
Added Bones Hyland won’t play tonight due to his finger sprain. – 6:41 PM
Andrew Lopez: Michael Malone says Bones Hyland will not play. Says Nikola Jokic is leaning towards playing but they will let him warm up first before making a final decision on his status tonight. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 24, 2023