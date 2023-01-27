Pascal Siakam wants to stay in Toronto

Jake Fischer: I would be shocked if Pascal (Siakam) was moved before the deadline. I really would. I think it’s not impossible, but he wants to be in Toronto from everything I’ve heard.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam finished 6th among East front court players in all-star voting – he was 6th in the player vote and 6th in the fan vote (only Giannis/KD/Tatum/Embiid got votes on the media ballot). – 8:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with work to do, trail the Raptors 84-67 heading to the 4th. Pascal Siakam with 20 points & 10 boards for Toronto, he’s one of five Raptors in double figures. Kings led by Kevin Huerter’s 14pts. Sacramento was held to 17 points in the 3rd – 11:42 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam is up to 10 rebounds now so he is in sole possession of 4th place for total rebounds in Raptors franchise history. He has passed both Antonio Davis and Amir Johnson today.
Only Lowry, Valanciunas, Bosh ahead. – 11:42 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam is up to 9 rebounds now so he is in sole possession of 4th place for total rebounds in Raptors franchise history. He has passed both Antonio Davis and Amir Johnson today.
Only Lowry, Valanciunas, Bosh ahead. – 11:41 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Not exactly sure why, but Pascal Siakam goes up another level just about every time he plays the Sacramento Kings. A handful of his best games ever have come against them even though he only plays them twice a year. – 11:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Per @Raptors_PR, Pascal Siakam is now tied tied with Antonio Davis for rebounds as a Raptor with 2,839. They’re tied for fourth. Siakam passed Amir Johnson (2,836) tonight, too. – 11:30 PM
More on this storyline
League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it’s more probable that VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer. -via The Ringer / January 24, 2023
Aaron Rose: “The people who go to the G League and pout never come back.” – Pascal Siakam’s advice to Christian Koloko. Told him to go down there work on his game and “your time is going to come.” -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / January 21, 2023