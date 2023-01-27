Pelicans discussing trade options for Jaxson Hayes, Naji Marshall, Devonte Graham

The Pelicans have discussed Jaxson Hayes, Naji Marshall and Devonte’ Graham in preliminary conversations around the league, sources said. Hayes will become a restricted free agent this offseason. Graham still has two years at over $12 million for each season remaining on his contract.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Naji Marshall’s picks for Western Conference All-Star starters: “Jose. B.I. Me. Zion. And I want to say Murphy. I think I picked Murphy.” – 2:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Devonte Graham wears an Air Jordan 36 made for @TheBAL 👀 pic.twitter.com/fZj5S91G6r – 10:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans fall 111-102 to the Timberwolves. Thought another down-to-the-wire finish was incoming after Willie Green’s ejection, but no such luck.
Tough shooting nights for Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall, combining for 18 points on 5 of 24 shooting. CJ McCollum had 25 points. – 10:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are giving out a Top Shot of Dame becoming the all-time leading scorer to everyone who’s at the game. I wonder if I could get more or less for it than the Jaxson Hayes dunk I sold for $50 during the boom. – 10:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall have struggled with their rhythm in their returns. Combined averages through 3 quarters:
12 points
4-19 FGAs
0-5 3PT
6 assists vs 7 turnovers – 9:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
It checks out. Willy Hernangomez getting run over Jaxson Hayes is the right move. Love how Nance/Willy play off each other. Both can make a play or a timely cut. And Willy’s held his own defensively. Forced Ant to pass after a switch and his help D has been good. – 8:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Already seeing a difference in #Pelicans offense with Naji Marshall going downhill. He’s having fun and talking to some fans after his pretty dish to Willy Hernangomez. Would’ve been Naji’s third assist in 6 mins but Wolves hacked Willy on the shot attempt – 8:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
It’s official! he’s back!!
Brandon Ingram will play after missing the last 29 games with a left great toe contusion.
Naji Marshall is also available for the Pelicans matchup against the Timberwolves after missing 3 games with a right great toe soreness. https://t.co/dVZCFIBXsx pic.twitter.com/W41tAyCWd2 – 7:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall are warming up and final decision will be made after that.
Both are probable. – 6:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall both listed as probable tonight. Ingram set to make his return two months after getting injured.
Dyson Daniels is out. Right ankle sprain. – 1:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall listed as probable to play Wednesday vs. Timberwolves. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/XrTeT2sxgp pic.twitter.com/vaj6TUqzHq – 1:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Starting Jaxson Hayes next to Jonas Valanciunas sometimes benefited Willy Hernangomez last season in terms of more minutes off the bench. After Jonas picks up 2 fouls, Hernangomez subs in early – 8:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes will be in the starting lineup for the Pelicans-Nuggets matchup.
Also, Brandon Ingram’s odds of playing tomorrow against the Timberwolves are really good and Zion Williamson has received the green light to introduce some physical activity. https://t.co/DeoFL3RZ0M pic.twitter.com/YiYMziiYfr – 7:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) will not play tonight. Neither will Naji Marshall (right big toe soreness).
Green wouldn’t commit to Ingram playing tomorrow but there is optimism he could return then. – 6:22 PM
