Live stream: Raptors 64, Warriors 66

The Toronto Raptors (22-27) play against the Golden State Warriors (24-24) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023

Toronto Raptors 64, Golden State Warriors 66 (Q3 10:35)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

JaMychal Green starts the second half in place of Kevon Looney. – JaMychal Green starts the second half in place of Kevon Looney. – 11:21 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Achiuwa starts the 2nd half for the injured Anunoby. – Achiuwa starts the 2nd half for the injured Anunoby. – 11:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Warriors lead 63-62 at half despite shooting 6/22 from deep, to Raptors 8/18. Warriors had 38 points in the paint tho, on 19/25 shooting, all lay-ups, it seemed like. Curry with one three but 17 points and five assists. VanVleet with 14, Barnes with 12 points and four assists. – Warriors lead 63-62 at half despite shooting 6/22 from deep, to Raptors 8/18. Warriors had 38 points in the paint tho, on 19/25 shooting, all lay-ups, it seemed like. Curry with one three but 17 points and five assists. VanVleet with 14, Barnes with 12 points and four assists. – 11:07 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

via the Raptors…OG Anunoby…left-wrist sprain…will NOT return tonight. X-rays done came back negative…further testing tomorrow – via the Raptors…OG Anunoby…left-wrist sprain…will NOT return tonight. X-rays done came back negative…further testing tomorrow – 11:07 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors lead the Raptors 63-62 at halftime. Golden State has 21 assists on 26 made field goals and just four turnovers.

Curry has a game-high 17 points (7-of-10). Klay Thompson has 12 points. Fred VanVleet leads three Toronto players in double figures with 14. – Warriors lead the Raptors 63-62 at halftime. Golden State has 21 assists on 26 made field goals and just four turnovers.Curry has a game-high 17 points (7-of-10). Klay Thompson has 12 points. Fred VanVleet leads three Toronto players in double figures with 14. – 11:07 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

From 3 points range – Raptors: 8-for-18 (44%), Warriors: 6-for-22 (27%).

Inside the paint – Raptors: 14-for-31 (45%), Warriors: 19-for-25 (76%).

It all adds up to a 1-point Golden State lead at the half. Toronto’s transition D has been, uh, problematic. – From 3 points range – Raptors: 8-for-18 (44%), Warriors: 6-for-22 (27%).Inside the paint – Raptors: 14-for-31 (45%), Warriors: 19-for-25 (76%).It all adds up to a 1-point Golden State lead at the half. Toronto’s transition D has been, uh, problematic. – 11:06 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 63-62 on the Raptors at halftime. The ball is moving, both teams are playing pretty mistake free and scoring with ease in the paint.

Steph Curry with 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in the first half – Warriors up 63-62 on the Raptors at halftime. The ball is moving, both teams are playing pretty mistake free and scoring with ease in the paint.Steph Curry with 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in the first half – 11:06 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Anunoby had xrays on his left wrist; nothing broken but will have further testing tomorrow to determine extent of sprain. He will not return vs. Warriors. – Anunoby had xrays on his left wrist; nothing broken but will have further testing tomorrow to determine extent of sprain. He will not return vs. Warriors. – 11:05 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors are shooting 74% from 2 but only up 1 due to 6/22 from 3 and hot shooting by the Raptors. – Warriors are shooting 74% from 2 but only up 1 due to 6/22 from 3 and hot shooting by the Raptors. – 11:05 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

O.G. Anunoby is done for the night with what the team is calling a left wrist sprain, per O.G. Anunoby is done for the night with what the team is calling a left wrist sprain, per @Kayla_Grey . Initial X-rays were negative but he’ll go for further testing tomorrow. – 11:05 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

It’s a left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby. X-Rays revealed no further damage, but he will have further imaging and evaluation tomorrow. He’s done for tonight, obviously. – It’s a left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby. X-Rays revealed no further damage, but he will have further imaging and evaluation tomorrow. He’s done for tonight, obviously. – 11:05 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Donte DiVincenzo now has 6 assists off the bench

The Warriors have made 26 shots and have 21 assists. They only have 4 turnovers – Donte DiVincenzo now has 6 assists off the benchThe Warriors have made 26 shots and have 21 assists. They only have 4 turnovers – 11:02 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kerr has to get James Wiseman some minutes at some point, right? – Kerr has to get James Wiseman some minutes at some point, right? – 10:58 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Joe Wieskamp’s second and final 10-day contract expired yesterday and, per the broadcast, he’s no longer with the team. Would imagine the Raptors leave their now vacant 15th roster spot open until after the trade deadline. – Joe Wieskamp’s second and final 10-day contract expired yesterday and, per the broadcast, he’s no longer with the team. Would imagine the Raptors leave their now vacant 15th roster spot open until after the trade deadline. – 10:57 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Kevon Looney already has 4 fouls in 12 minutes – Kevon Looney already has 4 fouls in 12 minutes – 10:56 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

After missing his first five 3s tonight, Klay drains his sixth attempt – After missing his first five 3s tonight, Klay drains his sixth attempt – 10:55 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Moses Moody’s first half for the Santa Cruz Warriors tonight

18 minutes

15 points

1 rebound

1 assist

1 block

1 turnover

1 foul

6-for-12 from the field

3-for-7 from deep

+9 – Moses Moody’s first half for the Santa Cruz Warriors tonight18 minutes15 points1 rebound1 assist1 block1 turnover1 foul6-for-12 from the field3-for-7 from deep+9 – 10:54 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

JK looks a little lost out there tonight. Wasn’t ready for a pass, shot a 3-pointer early in the shot clock then gave up an And-1 to Pascal Siakam at the other end. Rough sequence. Draymond Green just replaced him. – JK looks a little lost out there tonight. Wasn’t ready for a pass, shot a 3-pointer early in the shot clock then gave up an And-1 to Pascal Siakam at the other end. Rough sequence. Draymond Green just replaced him. – 10:53 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Klay just threw a pass to Kuminga who had his back turned and the ball hit him in the back and he had to turn around and retrieve it. – Klay just threw a pass to Kuminga who had his back turned and the ball hit him in the back and he had to turn around and retrieve it. – 10:52 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

That is a garbage loose ball foul call on Pascal, Kuminga is just standing waiting for the ball to come to him – That is a garbage loose ball foul call on Pascal, Kuminga is just standing waiting for the ball to come to him – 10:51 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

O.G. Anunoby just left to the Raptors’ locker room – O.G. Anunoby just left to the Raptors’ locker room – 10:46 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Anunoby will at least take the free throws, so that’s not bad news. – Anunoby will at least take the free throws, so that’s not bad news. – 10:44 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Wow. That was close to being a major injury. Anunoby is still holding his left wrist and his being taken to the bench by trainer Scotty McCulloch. Might try to shoot his free throws to stay in the game, but he’s in some pain for sure. Scary one. – Wow. That was close to being a major injury. Anunoby is still holding his left wrist and his being taken to the bench by trainer Scotty McCulloch. Might try to shoot his free throws to stay in the game, but he’s in some pain for sure. Scary one. – 10:43 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Anunoby takes a hard fall under the bucket. Hopefully it looked worse than it was… because it looked awful. – Anunoby takes a hard fall under the bucket. Hopefully it looked worse than it was… because it looked awful. – 10:42 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

O.G. falls hard when fouled on an attempted dunk, Raptors need to take timeout so he can gather himself – O.G. falls hard when fouled on an attempted dunk, Raptors need to take timeout so he can gather himself – 10:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

O.G. favouring his elbow after landing hard following JaMychal Green meeting him at the summit on a dunk attempt. – O.G. favouring his elbow after landing hard following JaMychal Green meeting him at the summit on a dunk attempt. – 10:41 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Scottie Barnes has been extremely effective attacking the basket, and just set up a beautiful oop to Precious on a drive. – Scottie Barnes has been extremely effective attacking the basket, and just set up a beautiful oop to Precious on a drive. – 10:39 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raptors lead Warriors 36-34 after one very entertaining quarter. Warriors have 13 assists on 15 FGs, most of them lay-ups. They are 3/11 from 3. Raptors are 5/7 with 7 assists on 14fgs. Curry with 13, VanVleet with 14. – Raptors lead Warriors 36-34 after one very entertaining quarter. Warriors have 13 assists on 15 FGs, most of them lay-ups. They are 3/11 from 3. Raptors are 5/7 with 7 assists on 14fgs. Curry with 13, VanVleet with 14. – 10:37 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 36-34 after the first quarter to the Raptors

–Warriors feasted in the paint, but the Raptors made five 3s

–Warriors had 13 assists on 15 made shots and only two turnovers

–Steph Curry: 13 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 6-for-8 from the field – Warriors down 36-34 after the first quarter to the Raptors–Warriors feasted in the paint, but the Raptors made five 3s–Warriors had 13 assists on 15 made shots and only two turnovers–Steph Curry: 13 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 6-for-8 from the field – 10:36 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The D hasn’t exactly travelled from Sacramento (Golden State is 11-for-14 at the rim, and most of them have been wide-open layups), but Raptors are beating the Warriors (1st in NBA in 3PM, 6th in 3P%) at their own game: they’re 5-for-6 from long range and lead 36-34 after 1Q. – The D hasn’t exactly travelled from Sacramento (Golden State is 11-for-14 at the rim, and most of them have been wide-open layups), but Raptors are beating the Warriors (1st in NBA in 3PM, 6th in 3P%) at their own game: they’re 5-for-6 from long range and lead 36-34 after 1Q. – 10:36 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 36-34 after a very fun quarter unless you *really* like NBA defence

VanVleet’s got 14, Curry 13 – Raptors up 36-34 after a very fun quarter unless you *really* like NBA defenceVanVleet’s got 14, Curry 13 – 10:35 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps up 36-34 after a quarter. VanVleet has 14, Curry has 13.

Are … we having fun yet? – Raps up 36-34 after a quarter. VanVleet has 14, Curry has 13.Are … we having fun yet? – 10:34 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry has been pretty much unstoppable attacking the rim so far. – Curry has been pretty much unstoppable attacking the rim so far. – 10:32 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Pascal Siakam and Klay Thompson have combined to miss 12 shots. The 15 other players to play have missed seven. – Pascal Siakam and Klay Thompson have combined to miss 12 shots. The 15 other players to play have missed seven. – 10:30 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Moses Moody’s first quarter tonight for the Santa Cruz Warriors

9 minutes

11 points

4-for-7 from the field

3-for-4 from deep

+5 – Moses Moody’s first quarter tonight for the Santa Cruz Warriors9 minutes11 points4-for-7 from the field3-for-4 from deep+5 – 10:29 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors are 2-for-8 on 3s right now, but 9-for-12 for 18 points in the paint – The Warriors are 2-for-8 on 3s right now, but 9-for-12 for 18 points in the paint – 10:28 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Toronto is barely guarding the paint – Toronto is barely guarding the paint – 10:26 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Fred VanVleet has passed Jonas Valanciunas for eighth on the all-time Raptors scoring list. – Fred VanVleet has passed Jonas Valanciunas for eighth on the all-time Raptors scoring list. – 10:26 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors’ Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for heaving mouthpiece into Chase crowd

https://t.co/SxrABLkXiu pic.twitter.com/nS9KmN2Dkp – 10:25 PM Warriors’ Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for heaving mouthpiece into Chase crowd

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Layups and threes are the modern NBA ideal, right now the Raptors/Warriors are doing layups or threes. Warriors feasting on cuts, Raptors 5/6 from deep. – Layups and threes are the modern NBA ideal, right now the Raptors/Warriors are doing layups or threes. Warriors feasting on cuts, Raptors 5/6 from deep. – 10:25 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Different building, but Fred VanVleet and Steph Curry going toe-to-toe in the Bay Area never gets old.

Through 7 minutes… FVV: 9 points, 3-3 3P. Steph: 9 points, 3 assists, 4-5 FG. – Different building, but Fred VanVleet and Steph Curry going toe-to-toe in the Bay Area never gets old.Through 7 minutes… FVV: 9 points, 3-3 3P. Steph: 9 points, 3 assists, 4-5 FG. – 10:24 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Raptors lead because they’ve hit 5-6 from 3 and gotten a couple of turnovers, but it’s amazing how bad they are at keeping the Warriors out of the paint. Warriors were 8-9 on layups or dunks in the first half of the quarter. I’d say only the miss by Looney was contested. – Raptors lead because they’ve hit 5-6 from 3 and gotten a couple of turnovers, but it’s amazing how bad they are at keeping the Warriors out of the paint. Warriors were 8-9 on layups or dunks in the first half of the quarter. I’d say only the miss by Looney was contested. – 10:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

More at the rim than usual for the Warriors to open this game. Eight of their first 10 makes and 11 of their fist 16 attempts are 2s. – More at the rim than usual for the Warriors to open this game. Eight of their first 10 makes and 11 of their fist 16 attempts are 2s. – 10:24 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Hard working Raptors PR crunching the numbers with this:

MILESTONE | With nine points tonight, Fred VanVleet (5,527) has passed Jonas Valanciunas (5,524) for eighth on the Raptors all-time points list. – Hard working Raptors PR crunching the numbers with this:MILESTONE | With nine points tonight, Fred VanVleet (5,527) has passed Jonas Valanciunas (5,524) for eighth on the Raptors all-time points list. – 10:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman checking in middle of the first quarter. Kevon Looney’s return to the starting lineup opens up a rotation spot for him tonight. – James Wiseman checking in middle of the first quarter. Kevon Looney’s return to the starting lineup opens up a rotation spot for him tonight. – 10:22 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry has nine of the Warriors’ first 17 points. Six minutes left in the first quarter. Toronto leads Golden State 19-17. – Curry has nine of the Warriors’ first 17 points. Six minutes left in the first quarter. Toronto leads Golden State 19-17. – 10:21 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors defensive awareness a tad suspect, Dubs have like 4 easy buckets on simple back cuts – Raptors defensive awareness a tad suspect, Dubs have like 4 easy buckets on simple back cuts – 10:21 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

James Wiseman incoming? Just hopped on the bike… – James Wiseman incoming? Just hopped on the bike… – 10:19 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors have made 3 3s in 4 minutes and are up 15-8 at first timeout

I suspect they won’t shoot 66.7 per cent from the field all night, though – Raptors have made 3 3s in 4 minutes and are up 15-8 at first timeoutI suspect they won’t shoot 66.7 per cent from the field all night, though – 10:17 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

The Warriors have scored on three back cuts, but have yet to hit a three. The Raptors are 3/3 from deep and lead 15-8 after 4 minutes. – The Warriors have scored on three back cuts, but have yet to hit a three. The Raptors are 3/3 from deep and lead 15-8 after 4 minutes. – 10:17 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Raptors gave up 3 backdoor layups in the first 6 Warriors possessions. – Raptors gave up 3 backdoor layups in the first 6 Warriors possessions. – 10:15 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors open the game with two turnovers in the first 32 seconds – The Warriors open the game with two turnovers in the first 32 seconds – 10:12 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

FVV starts on Steph, Trent on Klay, Scottie on Draymond and O.G. on Poole. – FVV starts on Steph, Trent on Klay, Scottie on Draymond and O.G. on Poole. – 10:11 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kevon Looney will start tonight in place of Andrew Wiggins. – Kevon Looney will start tonight in place of Andrew Wiggins. – 9:49 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Andrew Wiggins ruled out for tonight with non-COVID illness.

Tonight’s starters: Curry, Poole, Klay, Draymond, Looney – Andrew Wiggins ruled out for tonight with non-COVID illness.Tonight’s starters: Curry, Poole, Klay, Draymond, Looney – 9:49 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors are reverting back to their bigger lineup:

Stephen Curry

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Andrew Wiggins remains out. – The Warriors are reverting back to their bigger lineup:Stephen CurryJordan PooleKlay ThompsonDraymond GreenKevon LooneyAndrew Wiggins remains out. – 9:44 PM

Garland – 18 points, 11 assists – End of 3Q: Thunder 78, Cavs 78SGA – 31 pointsJDub – 11 pointsWiggins – 10 pointsMobley – 21 pointsGarland – 18 points, 11 assists – 9:44 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins is out tonight for the Warriors against the Raptors and Steve Kerr has opted to start a bit bigger again.

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – Andrew Wiggins is out tonight for the Warriors against the Raptors and Steve Kerr has opted to start a bit bigger again.Steph CurryJordan PooleKlay ThompsonDraymond GreenKevon Looney – 9:34 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Dalano Banton (hip pointer) is out for tonight’s game against Golden State. Nick Nurse said his target return date is Monday vs. Phoenix, which means he should miss Saturday’s game in Portland, too. – Dalano Banton (hip pointer) is out for tonight’s game against Golden State. Nick Nurse said his target return date is Monday vs. Phoenix, which means he should miss Saturday’s game in Portland, too. – 9:07 PM

Jonah Ballow @jonahballow

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr on the death of Tyre Nichols: “It’s awful and disgusting and a really tough thing to watch.”

Kerr says the Warriors have been talking about the tragic death at the hands of police all day and will continue to have internal discussions – Steve Kerr on the death of Tyre Nichols: “It’s awful and disgusting and a really tough thing to watch.”Kerr says the Warriors have been talking about the tragic death at the hands of police all day and will continue to have internal discussions – 8:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins just ripped away an offensive rebound and it lead to a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander mid-range jumper. That is his winning impact. Creating poss. within the trees in a game that will likely come down to the wire those are huge. – Aaron Wiggins just ripped away an offensive rebound and it lead to a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander mid-range jumper. That is his winning impact. Creating poss. within the trees in a game that will likely come down to the wire those are huge. – 8:25 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Andrew Wiggins is a game-time decision for Warriors vs. hometown Raptors. Has been struggling with an illness. – Andrew Wiggins is a game-time decision for Warriors vs. hometown Raptors. Has been struggling with an illness. – 8:23 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins (non-COVID illness) will attempt to warm up and play tonight against Toronto. – Andrew Wiggins (non-COVID illness) will attempt to warm up and play tonight against Toronto. – 8:17 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

That possession says so much about OKC — probably like 90% of players are cranking a 3 with five on the shot clock after an offensive rebound, but Giddey was patient, Wiggins made a smart cut and the Thunder got a layup. – That possession says so much about OKC — probably like 90% of players are cranking a 3 with five on the shot clock after an offensive rebound, but Giddey was patient, Wiggins made a smart cut and the Thunder got a layup. – 8:16 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins will warm up first, and then the Warriors will decide if he’ll be able to play tonight, per Steve Kerr.

Wiggins is currently listed as questionable with a non-covid illness. – Andrew Wiggins will warm up first, and then the Warriors will decide if he’ll be able to play tonight, per Steve Kerr.Wiggins is currently listed as questionable with a non-covid illness. – 8:16 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins will warm up pregame in an attempt to return tonight for the Warriors against the Raptors. Missed last game with a non-COVID illness. – Andrew Wiggins will warm up pregame in an attempt to return tonight for the Warriors against the Raptors. Missed last game with a non-COVID illness. – 8:16 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andrew Wiggins is here but remains questionable. He still has to go through warmups and see how he feels after – Andrew Wiggins is here but remains questionable. He still has to go through warmups and see how he feels after – 8:16 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

What an amazing bounce pass by Josh Giddey to Aaron Wiggins for a nice finish at the rim. I will never get tired of Giddey’s passing. – What an amazing bounce pass by Josh Giddey to Aaron Wiggins for a nice finish at the rim. I will never get tired of Giddey’s passing. – 8:13 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouth guard in the fourth quarter of the last game against the Grizzlies, the NBA announced. – Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouth guard in the fourth quarter of the last game against the Grizzlies, the NBA announced. – 7:45 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the last game, league announced. – Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the last game, league announced. – 7:42 PM

I’ll have a couple of 5% plays this weekend over at @WagerTalk! For Friday night’s late NBA game, a call on the Warriors and Raptors total is available. From this afternoon’s NBA Tip-Off Show: 7:09 PM I’ll have a couple of 5% plays this weekend over at @WagerTalk! For Friday night’s late NBA game, a call on the Warriors and Raptors total is available. From this afternoon’s NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/sckI2mDP47

