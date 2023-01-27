Raptors vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Toronto Raptors are spending $6,693,452 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $8,057,254 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole had the perfect reaction when he saw Steph Curry in the tunnel after his game-winner against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/wat… – 4:00 AM
@KevinOConnorNBA
If your team is contending for a championship, would you want them to trade three unprotected firsts for OG Anunoby? – 3:01 AM
@BasketNews_com
The #NBAAllStar Western Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James (C)
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇺🇸 Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/taT58mPj31 – 2:00 AM