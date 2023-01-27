Raptors vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $6,693,452 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $8,057,254 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: TSN

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050

