Shaquille O’Neal on Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura: 'I don't even know who that is'

Shaquille O’Neal claimed that he doesn’t know who Hachimura is on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “I ain’t never heard of him,” O’Neal said of Hachimura. “I mean, you know we gave up Kendrick Nunn – he wasn’t really doing nothing, but listen – I’m going to get on my Spice [Adams] thing right now. My Lakers, we all about winning them championships. “If it ain’t no piece that gon’ win a championship, I don’t want to see it. I don’t even know who that is.”
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Watched LAL-SAS this morning:
-AD looked like AD. Huge for Lakers.
-Hachimura looked good. Ran the floor hard.
-Schroder is playing a nice floor game lately
-Branham is figuring stuff out. I like him.
-Sochan’s passing is coming along
-Collins looks good. Only 25 too… – 8:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
More on this storyline
O’Neal called out Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in the process, saying the team should have made a trade for Bradley Beal. “It should have said Bradley Beal,” O’Neal said. “If you want to impress me. Come on, Rob. That’s all I gotta say. I don’t even know who the f— that is.” -via Lakers Daily / January 27, 2023
After getting traded from the Washington Wizards, Rui Hachimura made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers last night. The interest to watch the Japanese forward’s first game with the new team was so high that the country’s only official streaming service went down. Hachimura’s first game as a Laker was scheduled to start at 12:30 Japan time. With only around 10 minutes left before the match, the country’s only official streaming service, NBA Rakuten, went down. -via BasketNews / January 26, 2023
NBA Rakuten ended up offering a free YouTube stream to the local audience, starting at approximately the 9-minute mark in the second quarter. As of the time of writing, the NBA Rakuten service is back up and working. -via BasketNews / January 26, 2023
