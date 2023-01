Shaquille O’Neal on Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura: 'I don't even know who that is'

Shaquille O’Neal claimed that he doesn’t know who Hachimura is on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “I ain’t never heard of him,” O’Neal said of Hachimura. “I mean, you know we gave up Kendrick Nunn – he wasn’t really doing nothing, but listen – I’m going to get on my Spice [Adams] thing right now. My Lakers, we all about winning them championships. “If it ain’t no piece that gon’ win a championship, I don’t want to see it. I don’t even know who that is.” Source: Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily