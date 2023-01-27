Stephen Curry fined for throwing his mouth guard during game

Kendra Andrews: Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouth guard in the fourth quarter of the last game against the Grizzlies, the NBA announced.
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for mouthpiece toss mercurynews.com/2023/01/27/ste… – 8:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouth guard in the fourth quarter of the last game against the Grizzlies, the NBA announced. – 7:45 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the last game, league announced. – 7:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Steph Curry fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece. pic.twitter.com/hNHrNJsq5W – 7:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say T.J. Warren is doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Knicks because of a left shin contusion. Ben Simmons is questionable because of left knee soreness.
Seth Curry is not on the injury report and should be back after missing Thursday’s game because of knee soreness. – 4:37 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For the ninth time in his career, Steph Curry has been named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/war… – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole had the perfect reaction when he saw Steph Curry in the tunnel after his game-winner against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/wat… – 4:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The #NBAAllStar Western Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James (C)
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇺🇸 Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/taT58mPj31 – 2:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Steph Curry was ejected for the third time in his career. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/25/war… – 1:00 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Steph Curry shouldn’t be starting over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the All-Star game
Do a blind resume test and most would pick SGA’s season – 10:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris and Seth Curry are Brooklyn’s top two mid-sized contracts in trade negotiations.
These last two games may have shed some light on which of them should be on the move at the deadline. – 10:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets need a lot more from T.J. Warren tonight without Seth Curry.
Just 2 points on 1-of-5 shooting from him in 15 minutes. Played just 11.3 minutes per game over the last 4 coming in.
Makes you wonder if something else is going on there. – 9:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Why I voted SGA as an All-Star starter over Steph Curry: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 8:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
NBA players voted Steph Curry as the No. 2 guard in the West behind Luka Doncic. They had Jordan Poole 22 among guards and Klay Thompson 25
Draymond Green was ranked 14 in the West frontcourt. Andrew Wiggins was 19 and Kevon Looney was 28 – 8:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished 4th in fan, player & media voting.
Only behind Luka, Curry and Ja, three of the biggest superstars in the NBA.
Ahead of Dame, Booker, Edwards and Fox.
And to think… at this time last year, SGA was ranked lower than Talen Horton-Tucker. pic.twitter.com/kiargip4zJ – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named an All-Star starter in the Western Conference for the ninth time in his career, joining LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson in Salt Lake City.
https://t.co/8Lee7tdEa2 pic.twitter.com/qnUWf24VXj – 8:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole had the perfect reaction when he saw Steph Curry in the tunnel after his game-winner against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/26/wat… – 7:50 PM
Shams Charania: 2023 West All-Star starters: LeBron James (captain) Stephen Curry Luka Doncic Nikola Jokic Zion Williamson -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 26, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Curry said his emotions got the best of him in the moment he threw his mouthpiece, given that it was a crucial stretch of the game and how their season has gone in close games. He said he didn’t think it should have been an ejection because it didn’t hit anyone (unlike in 2016). -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 26, 2023
Kylen Mills: Steph Curry has been ejected 3 times in his career, and all 3 were due to him throwing his mouthpiece per @ESPNStatsInfo @LegionHoops 😂😂😂 Steph goin’ Steph. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / January 26, 2023