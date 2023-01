Teams offering first-round pick for KJ Martin?

With regards to K.J. Martin, there continues to be interest in the 22-year-old combo forward who has been quite productive as a starter — averaging 14 points and seven rebounds on 35 percent shooting from 3 — but nothing concrete at this juncture in terms of offers on the table. Team and league sources also tell The Athletic that a few teams have floated the possibility of offering a first-round pick for Martin’s services but again — nothing concrete. The Rockets are not interested in trading Martin — a second-round draft pick who has developed well — for a second-round draft pick.Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic