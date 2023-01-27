Teams offering first-round pick for KJ Martin?

With regards to K.J. Martin, there continues to be interest in the 22-year-old combo forward who has been quite productive as a starter — averaging 14 points and seven rebounds on 35 percent shooting from 3 — but nothing concrete at this juncture in terms of offers on the table. Team and league sources also tell The Athletic that a few teams have floated the possibility of offering a first-round pick for Martin’s services but again — nothing concrete. The Rockets are not interested in trading Martin — a second-round draft pick who has developed well — for a second-round draft pick.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
KJ Martin has won last year’s dunk contest twice already tonight. – 10:09 PM
KJ Martin has won last year’s dunk contest twice already tonight. – 10:09 PM
More on this storyline
Those plays didn’t prevent the athletic forward from respecting his opponent, even if he had trouble remembering his name. “I told Kenyon Martin Jr. coming out of halftime, I’m going to dunk on him again because he’s so far down the floor. All praise to, I don’t know how to pronounce his name, number 28 Sengun. He’s good,” Edwards said after the game. -via BasketNews / January 23, 2023
Shams Charania: Houston Rockets high-flying forward KJ Martin has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 wing is in midst of a breakout season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 55 percent shooting. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 8, 2023
K.J. Martin is next in line in terms of interest around the league. The Athletic was the first to report Martin’s trade request this past summer due to concerns over his long-term role and a rotation that resigned Tate, still had Gordon and drafted rookies Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason. Rival teams continue to believe the Rockets will eventually move Martin, which explains the continued interest. -via The Athletic / December 19, 2022