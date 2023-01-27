Warriors interested in Alex Caruso?

The vultures are circling. Multiple teams have inquired about Alex Caruso, per sources. The Knicks have scouted Caruso of late and own first-round picks that could be dangled with a contract like Obi Toppin if the Bulls show any inclination of trading their defensive ace. The Golden State Warriors also are cited by league sources as a potential suitor.
Source: NBC Sports
Source: NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
If Chicago parts with Caruso at the deadline, it’ll come with a cost. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/27/rep… – 12:40 PM
If Chicago parts with Caruso at the deadline, it’ll come with a cost. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/27/rep… – 12:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The ideal Alex Caruso team is very clearly the Warriors. He is more or less Steve Kerr’s on-court avatar, and an absolutely perfect Gary Payton II replacement.
The Kings are my stealth Caruso team though. They need someone who can defend anyone. That’s Caruso. – 10:45 AM
The ideal Alex Caruso team is very clearly the Warriors. He is more or less Steve Kerr’s on-court avatar, and an absolutely perfect Gary Payton II replacement.
The Kings are my stealth Caruso team though. They need someone who can defend anyone. That’s Caruso. – 10:45 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls once again let a lead evaporate, but managed to pull it back to 79-77 at the end of the third quarter.
Alex Caruso bounded for an offensive rebound and put-back layup for the final points of the quarter. – 9:13 PM
The Bulls once again let a lead evaporate, but managed to pull it back to 79-77 at the end of the third quarter.
Alex Caruso bounded for an offensive rebound and put-back layup for the final points of the quarter. – 9:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 55, Hornets 47 at half
LaVine 14 pts, 5 rebs, 2 steals
DeRozan 11 pts, 3 assists
Vucevic 10 pts, 5 rebs
Caruso 3 steals and dominant D
LaVine is playing without a brace on his injured knuckle – 8:32 PM
Bulls 55, Hornets 47 at half
LaVine 14 pts, 5 rebs, 2 steals
DeRozan 11 pts, 3 assists
Vucevic 10 pts, 5 rebs
Caruso 3 steals and dominant D
LaVine is playing without a brace on his injured knuckle – 8:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso took a pretty hard knock to the face taking a charge off Ball.
Got up and looked okay to proceed, but that one definitely hurt. – 8:04 PM
Alex Caruso took a pretty hard knock to the face taking a charge off Ball.
Got up and looked okay to proceed, but that one definitely hurt. – 8:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso stays down a bit after earning the Ball charge. He’s alive. – 8:04 PM
Caruso stays down a bit after earning the Ball charge. He’s alive. – 8:04 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Alex Caruso was WIDE open here Bulls down 2, 29 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/OhK7a3ZAF2 – 9:31 PM
Alex Caruso was WIDE open here Bulls down 2, 29 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/OhK7a3ZAF2 – 9:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls with 6 turnovers in last 5 minutes, 4 by Lavine, 2 by Caruso. Bulls blow a 21-point lead and lose at Indiana, which had lost seven in a row. – 9:31 PM
#Bulls with 6 turnovers in last 5 minutes, 4 by Lavine, 2 by Caruso. Bulls blow a 21-point lead and lose at Indiana, which had lost seven in a row. – 9:31 PM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: Someone told me last week that the Chicago Bulls think they get two first-round picks for Alex Caruso. -via Spotify / January 27, 2023
LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic could all be discussed in trade scenarios and realistically be elsewhere when the deadline comes and goes. Even small pieces like a Coby White or Derrick Jones Jr. could be sent out if Karnisovas was looking for a small tweak to the roster dynamics. According to a source, Alex Caruso could be the one untouchable just because of how valuable he is defensively and in the plus/minus category, but all that remained to be seen. -via Chicago Sun-Times / January 18, 2023
Scotto: From what I’ve heard from executives, Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso are not for sale right now in Chicago. I thought one thing was interesting about Williams that I heard from an executive who told HoopsHype, “In my opinion, they’ve held onto Pat Williams too long and devalued him. If they want to shake up their team, they can get a decent return on Caruso.” -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2023