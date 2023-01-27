Wolves kicked the tires on John Wall

Darren Wolfson: This Wolves regime, Tim Connelly and company, after John Wall was on the open market for a little bit when the Wolves were trying to navigate, ‘Okay, do we move D-Lo’ … this is going back to the summer (…) they kicked the tires on John Wall.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jason Preston and John Wall are both expected to travel to start 6-game road trip this weekend. – 2:03 AM
Jason Preston and John Wall are both expected to travel to start 6-game road trip this weekend. – 2:03 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (right contusion) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs, Spurs, say the Clippers.
John Wall (abdominal) and Moses Brown, Brandon Boston and Jason Preston are out. – 8:39 PM
Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (right contusion) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs, Spurs, say the Clippers.
John Wall (abdominal) and Moses Brown, Brandon Boston and Jason Preston are out. – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) is listed as questionable to play tomorrow against San Antonio. This is an upgrade after missing nine straight games. Marcus Morris Sr. (rib contusion) is also questionable. John Wall (abdominal injury) remains out. – 8:25 PM
Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) is listed as questionable to play tomorrow against San Antonio. This is an upgrade after missing nine straight games. Marcus Morris Sr. (rib contusion) is also questionable. John Wall (abdominal injury) remains out. – 8:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris are listed as questionable to play tomorrow for the Clippers. John Wall remains out. – 8:24 PM
Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris are listed as questionable to play tomorrow for the Clippers. John Wall remains out. – 8:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
John Wall was shooting 3’s and getting a pre-shootaround warmup in Wall hasn’t played since Jan. 13 after suffering an abdominal injury. – 1:00 PM
John Wall was shooting 3’s and getting a pre-shootaround warmup in Wall hasn’t played since Jan. 13 after suffering an abdominal injury. – 1:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Morning work. Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard.
John Wall (abdominal) here getting shots up. He is due to be re-evaluated this weekend while Clippers start Grammy trip. pic.twitter.com/PURUOKGQU2 – 12:50 PM
Morning work. Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard.
John Wall (abdominal) here getting shots up. He is due to be re-evaluated this weekend while Clippers start Grammy trip. pic.twitter.com/PURUOKGQU2 – 12:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall is getting shots up at shootaround while recovering from his abdominal strain. pic.twitter.com/ZhtWkaKs0L – 12:50 PM
John Wall is getting shots up at shootaround while recovering from his abdominal strain. pic.twitter.com/ZhtWkaKs0L – 12:50 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: This is the sequence where Marcus Morris Sr. suffered a rib contusion in first quarter last night. He is questionable Thursday vs Spurs. Luke Kennard is questionable. John Wall remains out Brandon Boston Jr., Jason Preston, Moses Brown out in G-League. pic.twitter.com/20rMBJVC59 -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 25, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) and John Wall (abdominal soreness) remain out tomorrow against Lakers. Moses Brown, Brandon Boston and Jason Preston are out due to G League assignment. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 23, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Luke Kennard (calf) remains out for tomorrow at Dallas. John Wall (abdomen) is still out and Moses Brown, Jason Preston and Brandon Boston are on G League assignment. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 21, 2023