Austin Reaves will miss at least three more games

Kyle Goon: Austin Reaves is going to miss at least three more games with his hamstring injury, due for a Feb. 2 reevaluation. We saw him doing some sprints at shootaround in Boston today.
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves out for #Celtics #Lakers. LeBron, Lonnie Walker questionable. Anthony Davis probable. – 5:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The fan vote counts for half of the weight in selecting the All-Star starters.
As of the third fan return, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins, Austin Reaves, and Derrick Rose were amongst those to place in the top 10 of fan voting at their respective positions in their conferences. – 7:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis (foot) will come off the bench on a minutes restriction. He also said Lonnie Walker (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are out after being listed as questionable. – 9:01 PM
More on this storyline
With the trade deadline looming, the next couple of weeks will finally reveal how the organization truly views the team’s chances of competing this season. “We have now a stretch of hopefully a couple weeks before the trade deadline where we’ll get a chance to hopefully get healthy with guys like Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and Anthony Davis coming back into the mix for us,” Pelinka said. “And we expect to play very, very hard in those games and hopefully continue to win at a high clip.” -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023
The Lakers don’t make this deal without the intention of re-signing Hachimura this summer. While second-round picks hold varying valuations depending on front office opinions, sending out three to acquire Hachimura and obtain his Bird rights is a significant price considering his $18.8 million cap hold. Los Angeles could clear just north of $30 million in space if the Lakers were to renounce Hachimura and other players’ rights, but the team is expected to also look to retain combo guard Austin Reaves. A dream scenario of signing or trading for a max-contract-level player just got a whole lot trickier. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 23, 2023