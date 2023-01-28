Bulls vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (22-26) play against the Orlando Magic (19-30) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023
Chicago Bulls 0, Orlando Magic 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night at 5:45 CT @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy app Bulls – Magic . pic.twitter.com/xmK6UbImnF – 6:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/mUPT9pwSoG – 6:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ – Paolo Banchero entered the league prepared with advice from his idol and mentor Jayson Tatum to have one of the great rookie seasons in recent memory.
I talked with @Paolo Banchero in Orlando about the advice Tatum gave him last summer: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/28/nba… – 6:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
At Maryland-Nebraska and whenever I see Fred Hoiberg I can’t help but think about him head banging to Bell Biv DeVoe’s concert after Wizards-Bulls years ago 😂 – 6:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
No jacket necessary 🏝
How’s the weather back in Chicago? pic.twitter.com/637fHmI6mK – 5:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan’s not breaking any news with that Lonzo update. My guess is it’s more likely he doesn’t return this season, but we’ll see. #Bulls – 5:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Wow. Candace Parker to the Las Vegas Aces.
She will not return to Chicago. – 5:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac is available tonight vs. the Bulls, per Jamahl Mosley.
Isaac will play under the same minutes restriction as his first 2 games. – 5:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five let’s get it 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Gary Harris
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/74Pkg63T6l – 5:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Since the @Chicago Bulls are idle Sunday let’s wish @Stacey King a very Happy Birthday. 🎉🎉🎉 Enjoy some cake with some 🔥 sauce on it! pic.twitter.com/dW8UtKynsx – 4:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA says a three-second violation went uncalled against Bam Adebayo, and a traveling violation went uncalled against Paolo Banchero in Friday night’s game against Orlando in the last two minutes. Those were only incorrect calls cited in officiating report. – 3:28 PM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
#CHICAGO I’ve teamed up with @snipes_usa to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new store in Cicero this wknd. Meet me there tmrw, Sun January 29th, from 3:30PM – 5PM CST as we turn up to the sounds of @dachicagobucketboys and pass out special giveaways! #SnipesKnows #SnipesUSA pic.twitter.com/GWDV54LIit – 3:02 PM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
#CHICAGO I’ve teamed up with @snipes_usa to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new store in Cicero this wknd. Meet me there tmrw, Sun January 29th, from 3:30PM – 5PM CST as we turn up to the sounds of @dachicagobucketboys and pass out special giveaways! #SnipesKnows #SnipesUSA pic.twitter.com/OLVFlVFnDi – 3:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac isn’t on the injury report for tonight vs. the Bulls and is expected to be available, as Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said yesterday. – 2:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
No one had a better week in Paris than Derrick Jones Jr. 🏀💍🇫🇷
@MichelobULTRA | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/0VZC2CZzdI – 1:00 PM
