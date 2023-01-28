Bulls vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (22-26) play against the Orlando Magic (19-30) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023

Chicago Bulls 0, Orlando Magic 0 (7:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

At Maryland-Nebraska and whenever I see Fred Hoiberg I can’t help but think about him head banging to Bell Biv DeVoe’s concert after Wizards-Bulls years ago 😂 – At Maryland-Nebraska and whenever I see Fred Hoiberg I can’t help but think about him head banging to Bell Biv DeVoe’s concert after Wizards-Bulls years ago 😂 – 6:11 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan’s not breaking any news with that Lonzo update. My guess is it’s more likely he doesn’t return this season, but we’ll see. 5:43 PM Donovan’s not breaking any news with that Lonzo update. My guess is it’s more likely he doesn’t return this season, but we’ll see. #Bulls

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Wow. Candace Parker to the Las Vegas Aces.

She will not return to Chicago. – Wow. Candace Parker to the Las Vegas Aces.She will not return to Chicago. – 5:30 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jonathan Isaac is available tonight vs. the Bulls, per Jamahl Mosley.

Isaac will play under the same minutes restriction as his first 2 games. – Jonathan Isaac is available tonight vs. the Bulls, per Jamahl Mosley.Isaac will play under the same minutes restriction as his first 2 games. – 5:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA says a three-second violation went uncalled against Bam Adebayo, and a traveling violation went uncalled against Paolo Banchero in Friday night’s game against Orlando in the last two minutes. Those were only incorrect calls cited in officiating report. – NBA says a three-second violation went uncalled against Bam Adebayo, and a traveling violation went uncalled against Paolo Banchero in Friday night’s game against Orlando in the last two minutes. Those were only incorrect calls cited in officiating report. – 3:28 PM

Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond

#CHICAGO I’ve teamed up with @snipes_usa to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new store in Cicero this wknd. Meet me there tmrw, Sun January 29th, from 3:30PM – 5PM CST as we turn up to the sounds of @dachicagobucketboys and pass out special giveaways! #SnipesKnows #SnipesUSA 3:02 PM #CHICAGO I’ve teamed up with @snipes_usa to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new store in Cicero this wknd. Meet me there tmrw, Sun January 29th, from 3:30PM – 5PM CST as we turn up to the sounds of @dachicagobucketboys and pass out special giveaways! #SnipesKnows #SnipesUSA pic.twitter.com/GWDV54LIit

Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond

