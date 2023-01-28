Clippers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-24) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-24) at State Farm Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Hawks
1️⃣ » @Terance Mann
2️⃣ » @Luke Kennard
3️⃣ » @Paul George
4️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/dqzwgF7kdB – 7:09 PM
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Hawks
1️⃣ » @Terance Mann
2️⃣ » @Luke Kennard
3️⃣ » @Paul George
4️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/dqzwgF7kdB – 7:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters:
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:06 PM
Starters:
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 1/28
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:05 PM
STARTERS 1/28
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
ATL
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Expected second units
Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum, Moussa Diabaté
Hawks: Aaron Holiday, AJ Griffin, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu – 7:04 PM
Expected second units
Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum, Moussa Diabaté
Hawks: Aaron Holiday, AJ Griffin, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu – 7:04 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Marcus Morris Sr. Is out vs Atlanta. Same lineup as last game with Kennard in – 7:03 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. Is out vs Atlanta. Same lineup as last game with Kennard in – 7:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers starters in Atlanta:
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann – 7:02 PM
Clippers starters in Atlanta:
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann – 7:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac tonight in Atlanta.
Atlanta starting Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela. – 7:02 PM
Clippers will start Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac tonight in Atlanta.
Atlanta starting Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela. – 7:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Atlanta is fully healthy for Clippers tonight after two days off.
Cleveland is off tonight, will host Clippers Sunday. Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Kevin Love (back) are questionable. – 6:52 PM
Atlanta is fully healthy for Clippers tonight after two days off.
Cleveland is off tonight, will host Clippers Sunday. Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Kevin Love (back) are questionable. – 6:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are activating Moussa Diabaté tonight, but not Moses Brown. – 6:34 PM
Clippers are activating Moussa Diabaté tonight, but not Moses Brown. – 6:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get dialed in for today’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:34 PM
Get dialed in for today’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. (rib contusion) won’t play tonight in Atlanta, the Clippers say. – 6:33 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. (rib contusion) won’t play tonight in Atlanta, the Clippers say. – 6:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young just met 13-year-old TJ who traveled from Marion, IL. for the game. TJ had a wish to meet Trae and the Hawks made it happen. This his first Hawks and NBA game. pic.twitter.com/5PbM3k4Vcu – 6:33 PM
Trae Young just met 13-year-old TJ who traveled from Marion, IL. for the game. TJ had a wish to meet Trae and the Hawks made it happen. This his first Hawks and NBA game. pic.twitter.com/5PbM3k4Vcu – 6:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say Marcus Morris Sr. (rib) and Robert Covington (personal) are both out tonight in Atlanta. – 6:32 PM
Clippers say Marcus Morris Sr. (rib) and Robert Covington (personal) are both out tonight in Atlanta. – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say Marcus Morris Sr. (rib) and Robert Covington (person) are both out tonight in Atlanta. – 6:32 PM
Clippers say Marcus Morris Sr. (rib) and Robert Covington (person) are both out tonight in Atlanta. – 6:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love (back spasms) and Donovan Mitchell (groin) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. – 5:38 PM
#Cavs Kevin Love (back spasms) and Donovan Mitchell (groin) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. – 5:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell (groin) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. Kevin Love (back) is questionable as well. – 5:30 PM
#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell (groin) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. Kevin Love (back) is questionable as well. – 5:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Part Deux! Here at SFA for tonight’s game between the Clippers and Hawks, which I’m hoping is closer than the first game I went to pic.twitter.com/KGQ1hKgy7a – 5:21 PM
Part Deux! Here at SFA for tonight’s game between the Clippers and Hawks, which I’m hoping is closer than the first game I went to pic.twitter.com/KGQ1hKgy7a – 5:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back in the ATL for some double header action today. First up: *uke taking on Georgia Tech. No surefire lotto guys on the Devils but five potential 1st rounders here. pic.twitter.com/3IjjcHI1VV – 2:14 PM
Back in the ATL for some double header action today. First up: *uke taking on Georgia Tech. No surefire lotto guys on the Devils but five potential 1st rounders here. pic.twitter.com/3IjjcHI1VV – 2:14 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs didn’t stand a chance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Here are the final grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-clippers… – 1:45 PM
The San Antonio Spurs didn’t stand a chance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Here are the final grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-clippers… – 1:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Seven of worst 10 defensive ratings by Raps have come in last four weeks, which is when they’ve been as healthy as they’ve been all year. (Starting with worst: @ MIL, LAC, CHAR 1, @ IND, @ GSW, NY, MEM). Somehow, they won two of those. – 1:43 PM
Seven of worst 10 defensive ratings by Raps have come in last four weeks, which is when they’ve been as healthy as they’ve been all year. (Starting with worst: @ MIL, LAC, CHAR 1, @ IND, @ GSW, NY, MEM). Somehow, they won two of those. – 1:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Seven of worst 10 defensive ratings by Raps have come in last four weeks, which is when they’ve been as healthy as they’ve been all year. (Starting with worst: @ MIL, LAC, CHAR 1, @ IND, @GSW, NY, MEM). Somehow, they won two of those. – 1:42 PM
Seven of worst 10 defensive ratings by Raps have come in last four weeks, which is when they’ve been as healthy as they’ve been all year. (Starting with worst: @ MIL, LAC, CHAR 1, @ IND, @GSW, NY, MEM). Somehow, they won two of those. – 1:42 PM