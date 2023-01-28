Clippers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-24) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-24) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Starters:

LAC

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Terance Mann

ATL

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Dejounte Murray

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 1/28

LAC

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Terance Mann

ATL

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Dejounte Murray

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Expected second units

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum, Moussa Diabaté

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers starters in Atlanta:

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers will start Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac tonight in Atlanta.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Atlanta is fully healthy for Clippers tonight after two days off.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are activating Moussa Diabaté tonight, but not Moses Brown. – Clippers are activating Moussa Diabaté tonight, but not Moses Brown. – 6:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

