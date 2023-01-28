Fred VanVleet is not asking out of Toronto

Jake Fischer on Fred VanVleet: I have not heard that he has requested a trade or that he’s pounding the table trying to get out of there.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
110-105 dubs with 601 left. Warriors 9/16 from deep after 6/23 start. Raptors 12/31, VanVleet 5/9. – 12:04 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors down 98-94 to start 4thQ. Warriors up to 32 assists on 38 FGs and three-point shooting starting to come (13/34 after starting 6/22). Raptors getting a major boost from Achiuwa again. He has 14/11 in 24 minutes off the bench. VanVleet with 23. Curry with 26 for Warriors. – 11:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dominant last few minutes for Fred VanVleet. Deep 3, blowby on Looney, difficult fadeaway on Looney, pick six on Steph, drive and assist to Precious. But Warriors’ shotmaking goes crazy 4 Kuminga 3s in the last 2:49 to lead 98-94. – 11:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Steph involved in a second miscommunication this quarter to give up an FVV 3. Looks like he my-badded that one after – 11:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Warriors lead 63-62 at half despite shooting 6/22 from deep, to Raptors 8/18. Warriors had 38 points in the paint tho, on 19/25 shooting, all lay-ups, it seemed like. Curry with one three but 17 points and five assists. VanVleet with 14, Barnes with 12 points and four assists. – 11:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Raptors 63-62 at halftime. Golden State has 21 assists on 26 made field goals and just four turnovers.
Curry has a game-high 17 points (7-of-10). Klay Thompson has 12 points. Fred VanVleet leads three Toronto players in double figures with 14. – 11:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead Warriors 36-34 after one very entertaining quarter. Warriors have 13 assists on 15 FGs, most of them lay-ups. They are 3/11 from 3. Raptors are 5/7 with 7 assists on 14fgs. Curry with 13, VanVleet with 14. – 10:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 36-34 after a very fun quarter unless you *really* like NBA defence
VanVleet’s got 14, Curry 13 – 10:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 36-34 after a quarter. VanVleet has 14, Curry has 13.
Are … we having fun yet? – 10:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet has passed Jonas Valanciunas for eighth on the all-time Raptors scoring list. – 10:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Different building, but Fred VanVleet and Steph Curry going toe-to-toe in the Bay Area never gets old.
Through 7 minutes… FVV: 9 points, 3-3 3P. Steph: 9 points, 3 assists, 4-5 FG. – 10:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hard working Raptors PR crunching the numbers with this:
MILESTONE | With nine points tonight, Fred VanVleet (5,527) has passed Jonas Valanciunas (5,524) for eighth on the Raptors all-time points list. – 10:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
FVV starts on Steph, Trent on Klay, Scottie on Draymond and O.G. on Poole. – 10:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube. We offer our preferred starting and closing lineups for the Lakers, mull over Andy’s FAKE Fred VanVleet trade idea, and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/MFG7q0IDU4I?t=8 – 6:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Christian Koloko, Jeff Dowtin Jr. & Ron Harper Jr. were all at shootaround before rest of the Raptors. They played a 905 game last night. When Fred VanVleet saw them in SF this AM he said ‘you guys take a PJ?’ Nope. 4 AM alarm & first flight out. Commercial. There will be naps. – 2:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss our preferred starting lineups, rotation, and closing groups for the Lakers at full strength, the looks we think Darvin will use, and a Fred VanVleet fake trade idea. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/who… – 12:58 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is expected to sign with Klutch Sports, per @Marc Stein. Klutch already represents O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Nick Nurse – 10:12 AM
More on this storyline
The strong expectation in league circles is that Raptors guard Fred VanVleet plans to hire Klutch Sports as his new representation. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 27, 2023
Either the Raptors and VanVleet will extend their marriage, or the team will look to get value for him in a trade before the deadline. If it’s the latter, several playoff contenders (at least teams that consider themselves playoff contenders) would have interest, such as the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. So, too, would the Orlando Magic, per multiple NBA sources. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2023
Toronto Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet has parted ways with his agents, Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment, ahead of free agency, according to league sources. -via Bleacher Report / January 24, 2023