Jamal Murray: I want current Jamal to be better than the Bubble

“I’m obviously here,” he said, laughing. “Everybody’s going to be comparing me to me, and what I’ve done … All I can do is keep progressing.” What he did in the Bubble, with multiple 50-point games and a level of confidence bordering on unhinged, would be an outlandish standard to achieve. And yet, Murray is unfazed. “I can’t control (the comparisons),” he said. “That wasn’t even the best. That’s just the best I’ve shown. I know that there are more levels to my game than that.” -via Denver Post / January 28, 2023