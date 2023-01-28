Jamal Murray: I want current Jamal to be better than the Bubble

Despite long, dark days of rehabs, Jamal Murray insists he knew he’d reach this level of impact. “No, no doubts,” he said. “I want current Jamal to be better than the Bubble. Once we get to that, then everyone will stop getting on my back about, ‘Am I here or not?’”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report this morning ahead of Philly game: Nikola Jokic (probable) left hamstring tightness, Jamal Murray (questionable) left hip sprain, MPJ (questionable) personal, Bruce Brown (questionable) left knee inflammation, KCP (probable) right wrist sprain. – 11:08 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Want to make Jamal Murray mad? Just ask him if he’s back. It’s a question he doesn’t know how to answer. Murray does know, though, that his internal expectations, post-ACL, haven’t dropped.
“I want current Jamal to be better than the Bubble,” he told me.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game in Philly:
Nikola Jokic – probable (hamstring tightness)
Jamal Murray – questionable (left hip sprain)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – probable (right wrist sprain)
Bruce Brown – questionable (left knee inflammation)
White & Gillespie – out – 5:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against Philly.
Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown (left knee inflammation) are QUESTIONABLE.
Michael Porter Jr. is off the injury report entirely.
Joel Embiid is QUESTIONABLE with foot soreness, likely plays – 4:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray’s averages since he hit the game-winner in Portland on Dec. 8, 25 games ago: 20.5 points (47.1 FG%, 40.5 3P%), 4.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists per game – 12:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone says that nearly the entire starting lineup is OUT tonight against Milwaukee.
Jamal Murray
Michael Porter Jr.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Nikola Jokic
A bit shocked that Aaron Gordon is not listed as out as well. Could certainly use the time off. – 6:41 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all out tonight in Milwaukee. – 6:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Nikola Jokic (questionable) hamstring tightness, Jamal Murray (questionable) left knee management, KCP (questionable) right wrist sprain, Bones Hyland (questionable) left finger sprain and MPJ (questionable) personal reasons. – 2:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are listing Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. all as questionable tonight at Bucks. – 2:38 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Live from Milwaukee, it’s the Nuggets’ Injury Report:
Nikola Jokic – questionable (hamstring tightness)
Jamal Murray – questionable (injury management)
Michael Porter Jr. – questionable (personal reasons)
Bones Hyland – questionable (finger sprain
to be continued… – 2:36 PM
“I’m obviously here,” he said, laughing. “Everybody’s going to be comparing me to me, and what I’ve done … All I can do is keep progressing.” What he did in the Bubble, with multiple 50-point games and a level of confidence bordering on unhinged, would be an outlandish standard to achieve. And yet, Murray is unfazed. “I can’t control (the comparisons),” he said. “That wasn’t even the best. That’s just the best I’ve shown. I know that there are more levels to my game than that.” -via Denver Post / January 28, 2023
“It’s not make or break for me whether I make All-Star,” he said. “I’m trying to win the championship. … I don’t want to shoot at All-Star, not make it, and all the sudden my mental is down because I didn’t make it or something. I already know I’m one of the best here. I have that confidence. I don’t need validation to know that.” -via Denver Post / January 28, 2023
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight. Bones is available. -via Twitter @msinger / January 25, 2023