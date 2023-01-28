Joel Embiid on All-Star starter snub: 'I guess I'm an asshole'

Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid was asked another question on not being named an All-Star starter, suggested he is not well-liked. “I guess I’m an asshole. But it’s cool, I keep being me, I keep being an asshole, and I keep trolling, and if people don’t like it, that’s their problem.” pic.twitter.com/GHYykdSDdL
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Finishing my game story, realized Embiid didn’t commit a foul the rest of the game after the two he picked up in the first quarter.
Underrated storyline that he stayed away from foul trouble and kept himself in the game after walking on eggshells in the first quarter, per se. – 7:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“I was not surprised. I think it’s well documented that I’m not well-liked and that’s cool.”
Joel Embiid reacts to the ASG starter snub after a win over the Nuggets at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/28/joe… via @SixersWire – 6:50 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Sixers could have drafted Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in the same draft. Except they passed on Jokic TWICE in the second round alone. – 6:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid shifting P.J. Tucker to guard Nikola Jokic in the second half of the Sixers’ comeback win over the Nuggets: “Making that switch won us the game.” – 6:42 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid was asked another question on not being named an All-Star starter, suggested he is not well-liked. “I guess I’m an asshole. But it’s cool, I keep being me, I keep being an asshole, and I keep trolling, and if people don’t like it, that’s their problem.” pic.twitter.com/GHYykdSDdL – 6:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
When Nikola Jokic called Joel Embiid “probably” the most dominant player in the NBA ahead of their Saturday showcase, he knew the storm that awaited him.
“I think the same thing today, too,” Jokic said after Embiid poured in 47 points in Saturday’s win.
denverpost.com/2023/01/28/joe… – 6:39 PM
John Henson @Johnhenson31
Embiid said y’all not gonna vote for me?.. say less.. let me show y’all something. – 6:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid on his play down the stretch: “I like to think I’m a closer. And, I am.” – 6:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid, asked what he said to Georges Niang after he and Shake Milton had some words:
“I told him to let it go because we have a fucking game to win.” – 6:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid on if he has any extra motivation from not being named an All-Star starter: “It’s more motivation to go out there and win the whole thing. I guess that’s the way I’m going to get more respect.” – 6:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid when asked if the matchup, All Star snub motivated him today: “I think it’s more motivation to try to go out and win the whole thing” – 6:17 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid scores 47 points and stops Nikola Jokic eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I haven’t had a chance to watch yet, but the streets saying Joel Embiid just took that man lunch and dinner money… 👀 – 6:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid hits a jumper, comes downs gets a block then hits another jumper all in 17 seconds. pic.twitter.com/1E6LCGkuXj – 5:50 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joel Embiid had it WORKING today in the 76ers’ win:
🔔 47 PTS
🔔 18-31 FG
🔔 4-7 3PT
🔔 18 REB
🔔 5 AST pic.twitter.com/RRtBvqiGUC – 5:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I keep getting disrespected and it’s cool. I’m just gonna try and keep helping my teammates… in the playoffs all I ask is no freak injuries and I think I’m due for a big run.”
😳😳😳
Embiid was asked if he thinks he should be a starting All Star. pic.twitter.com/UBCk6GCLrg – 5:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Hat tip to Joel Embiid.
47 points
18 rebounds
+14
Certainly brought it today. Had to help his MVP odds a ton. – 5:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial observations here on Joel Embiid’s incredible day, Sixers’ seventh straight win:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 5:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In a season filled with insane performances, Joel Embiid delivered his biggest MVP statement yet with a second-half demolition of Jokic’s Nuggets
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 5:34 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Joel Embiid goes all Mark Aguirre after the all star snub vs DEN. 47-18 in 76ers win – 5:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 126-119.
Tobias Harris turned it on in the second half, the Sixers got big contributions from Thybulle and Niang off the bench, Harden had 13 assists and Embiid played okay as well.
The Sixers have now won 7 straight and are 20-4 since Dec 9th. – 5:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Philly 126, Denver 119
Joel Embiid: 47 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists and, most importantly, a seventh straight win for the 76ers.
Nikola Jokic finished with 24-8-9, but had a couple late costly turnovers as Philly outscored Denver 30-20 in the fourth to take the win. – 5:31 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Put some MF Respect on Embiid name. That’s how you make a statement and kick some ass big fella!!! He gave Jokic that straight Work… a 47 piece wing dinner “All Flats” with 18 biscuits and a MONSTER on the defensive end!!! Carry the hell on… – 5:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers shook off a 15-point halftime deficit and beat Denver, 126-119. They are 32-16.
Joel Embiid finished with 47 points on 18 of 31 shooting against the guy he finished second in MVP to the last two years. Big stage, incredible performance in a season full of them. – 5:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid today:
47 PTS
18 REB
5 AST
3 STL
2 BLK
3rd player since 1975 to put up those numbers or better in a game. MVP? pic.twitter.com/xq4aaTfMDK – 5:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Embiid did his thing.
#Nuggets fall 126-119 to Philly, who’ve won seven in a row. – 5:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Dominant 2nd half from Embiid.
Great adjustments from Doc taking Embiid off Jokic and throwing size on Murray. Nuggets couldn’t find a groove in the 2nd half.
Last 3 minutes of the 3rd quarter sealed their fate. Up 99-84 with 2:27 left. 12-0 Sixers run. – 5:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
PJ Tucker = winner.
Embiid with 47. Hope you got some $$$ in on his MVP odds before todays game. They won’t be 8:1 tomorrow. – 5:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Joel Embiid’s MVP odds have moved from +700 to +450 at Caesar’s over the course of this game. pic.twitter.com/rViUgra6Mt – 5:28 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Want to know about how Joel Embiid feels about losing out on MVP to Nikola Jokic & not being named an All-Star starter? He made 47 statements with this game. None louder than this one. pic.twitter.com/u77wcnbFsq – 5:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Joel Embiid is gonna have a strong narrative case for MVP. Is gonna win this head-to-head matchup against Jokic. Not making it as an All-Star starter makes him a sympathetic figure. Storylines matter with this stuff. He’s got a strong one. – 5:26 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid drains a 3 and the Sixers lead 125-117 with 29.2 seconds left. Should just about do it, but we’ve seen some crazy stuff so maybe stay dialed in.
Embiid’s up to 47/18/5 on 18-31 shooting, the kind of signature performance that factors in when MVP votes come in later on. – 5:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Huge 3 and huge on-ball stop by KCP but then PJ outdoes him with the tip in and strip.
Then the hammer from Embiid.
What a great game. – 5:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Matchup of the year, and Embiid delivered an absolute ass kicking – 5:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Sometimes all you can do is marvel at a player. Today — between the Nuggets and 76ers — that player was Embiid. What a monster performance. – 5:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid will deservedly get a ton of praise for his play late, but Tobias Harris has made some huge plays here in the fourth for the Sixers. Two big 3s to help this run, and just made a terrific play to swipe the ball from Nikola Jokic that last possession. – 5:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible shotmaking by Joel Embiid in the 4th.
We see it more often these days but it still blows my mind seeing a 7-foot, 280-pound center scoring so fluidly from the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/k0p5249w0R – 5:21 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Most 40-pt/10-reb games since merger
Shaq – 43
Embiid – 33
Jordan – 33
stathead.com/tiny/qMe4L – 5:20 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
You could be missing an all-time performance by Joel Embiid vs DEN. – 5:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has scored nine straight points for Philly, including a 3-pointer that forced a Michael Malone timeout and blew the roof off Wells Fargo.
Embiid is up to 44 and 18 on 17-for-27 shooting, and Philly has come back from down 15 to lead 115-110 with 4:36 to go. – 5:15 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I don’t know, seems like Embiid is taking this game personally for some reason… – 5:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic called Joel Embiid “probably” the most dominant player in the league yesterday.
He’s got 44 and 18, and the Sixers have a 5-point lead with 4:36 left. – 5:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid knocks down the triple. Up to 44 and 18. He’s having his moment on the biggest stage of his regular season career thus far. – 5:13 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers can be frustrating for 80% of the game and then they give the ball to Embiid a few possessions in a row and next thing you know you look up and they’re up 115-110 with 4:36 left.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic and Embiid return for the final eight minutes. Tobias Harris ties it with a 3 before Jokic hits Hyland for a cutting dunk. – 5:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are back in for the final eight minutes with Denver up 106-103. – 5:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid back in. Opportunity to have his moment in the MVP discussion. Go time. – 5:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Huge gamble by Doc to go Back to Trez here to open the 4th. Playing some zone, and they give up a wide open 3 to Murray. You’d just love to see Embiid and Harden part of a unit that doesn’t hold itself back as often as this team does. – 5:05 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Watching Embiid vs. Jokic is a pleasure. So thankful great centers are back in the NBA. – 4:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Great run by the Sixers there to end the 3rd, aided by a really bad foul from Bones Hyland, and the Sixers have cut the lead to 99-96 with 12 minutes to go.
Embiid and Jokic both played the entire 3rd. Embiid’s at 35/17/4, and Jokic at 22/5/7. Both have played 30 minutes so far. – 4:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid is fouled on a halfcourt shot with less than 1 second left in the quarter. Cut the deficit to 3 heading into the fourth.
Embiid 35/17/4 assists/ 3 steals
Jokic 22/5 boards/ 7 assists/2 block – 4:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid makes a nice play to break up a Nikola Jokic lob late in the third, then draws a legit 3-shot foul 65 feet from the basket.
Embiid makes all 3, and Philly now only trails 99-96 heading into the fourth quarter.
Embiid: 35 pts and 17 rebs
Jokic: 22 pts, 5 rebs, 7 ast – 4:56 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
15-point halftime deficit, 3-point deficit headed into Q4.
Embiid: 35 PTS / 17 REB / 4 AST
Harden: 17 PTS / 3 REB / 9 AST – 4:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Through three quarters
Embiid: 35-17-4 (13-23)
Jokic: 22-5-7 (7/10)
Nuggets hanging onto a three point lead. Both centers likely sitting to start the fourth. – 4:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid gets the crowd going with a great love and dunk. Then Tucker gets called for a foul on Jokic and hit with a tech. Maxey steps out of bounds on the catch (2nd Sixer to do that today).
Free throws, bad turnovers, layups, bad fouls. Sixers seem to have come in tight today. – 4:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I think the Nuggets did soccer practice preparing to kick all of Hardens pocket passes to Embiid. – 4:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
That Embiid dunk after blowing by Jokic will make a few highlight reels – 4:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
3:49 to go in the third quarter. Rivers has a decision to make with Embiid’s sub ostensibly coming soon. – 4:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I agree with the strategy change, so this isn’t a criticism of that, but it’s at least sort of interesting that Jokic is guarding Embiid, but Embiid is no longer guarding Jokic. – 4:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
On the eve of the NFC Championship in Philadelphia, had to find time to see the matchup of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. It has not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/AdpaXMKJaP – 4:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
What would be said if Nikola Jokic was NOT guarding Joel Embiid? – 4:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Excellent start to the second half for the Sixers. Harden-Embiid pick-and-rolls have led to 4 of their 6 makes. pic.twitter.com/ihZ65EBaEo – 4:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Well, this game flipped in a hurry. Sixers have started the second half on a 15-4 run to cut the Nuggets’ lead to 77-73. Embiid has six of those points. – 4:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
A 15-4 run to start the 3rd for the Sixers, who have cut Denver’s lead to 77-73.
Embiid’s up to 25 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists after that layup, with the assist from Harden (16/9).
The Sixers (50% shooting, 11-21 from 3) are looking to shoot their way to another win. – 4:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Great adjustment by Doc to take Embiid off of Jokic. Nuggets were not prepared for it.
Jokic also makes Embiid run the floor. Part of his strategy against him.
Curious to see what Denver tries to do out of this timeout. – 4:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Way different energy in this third quarter thus far. Defensive rotations *way* better. Tucker on Jokic, Embiid playing safety around the floor.
Sixers +11, have cut the lead to 4. Fans have come alive. – 4:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
This is more like it.
Might have to consider rolling Tucker at center in the Embiid-less minutes vs. Jokic, based on how it has gone to start the half. Big difference, though, is not having Embiid as a backline roamer if you opt to go that route. – 4:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good response from the Sixers coming out of the break, leaning on the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll. Lead has been cut to 4 quickly.
Embiid is now up to 25 points on 11-20 shooting. – 4:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers switched Tucker on to Jokic and Embiid on to Gordon at the end of the first half, doing it again out of the locker room. – 4:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc absolutely hates to do this (for some unknown reason) but a lineup with Embiid-Melton-Matisse-Harden +1 is worth a shot. Two top perimeter defenders on floor at once with the top offensive weapons seems intuitive when your D has zero chance – 4:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Nuggets were a +12 in the first half during the 12:23 both Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid were on the floor. Dominant effort by Denver. – 4:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Nuggets 73, Sixers 58
Embiid has 19 pts 11 rebs. Harden w/ 14 pts
Denver’s defense has been incredible in a playoff-like atmosphere.
Jokic with 16/5/4 and in full control. Murray with 13 pts
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 4:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Sixers 73-58:
-Joker: 16-4-5-2 blocks on 6/7 FG, +18
-Embiid: 19 and 11 on 8/17 FG, -9
-MPJ: 12 points on 4/5 3P, awesome spacing
-Murray: 13 points, 3 assista, 5/9 FG, confident
Nuggets shooting 10/17 from 3 and it’s all open pic.twitter.com/6V1t36lYx5 – 4:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Nuggets, especially with the full roster, are a really good offensive squad. But the Sixers had the 6th worst defense in the league in month of January and showed a lot of their bad habits as they trail 73-58 at the half. Embiid has 19/11 and Harden 14/6, but they need stops. – 4:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Nuggets 73 (!), Sixers 58. Denver shot nearly 66% from the floor, including 10-of-17 from three-point range. Embiid has 19 and 11. Jokic with 16-4-5. Harden with 14 and 6 assists. – 4:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Denver now leads 66-53 late in the first half, and is shooting a cool 63.4 percent overall, and 9-for-16 from 3-point range.
Philly is 9-for-17 from 3, but just 2-or-8 from the foul line, and 12-for-27 on 2-point shots.
Embiid has 19 and 9, and Jokic has 16, 4 and 3. – 4:03 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid trying to do too much. Has to anticipate this double. pic.twitter.com/ddJObY6xjT – 4:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Will be curious to see when Embiid comes back in, since this is not his usual sub pattern. Jokic/Harrell minutes in the first…did not go well for the Sixers. – 3:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5:32 of Embiid vs Nnaji to begin the 2nd quarter and the Nuggets are only minus-3.
Could be worse. Felt worse. Threes make up the difference. – 3:53 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Feels like the Sixers needed to win those +Embiid, -Jokic minutes by more than 3. Embiid has played 15 mins already, with 6:28 left in half, and 2 personal fouls, so there’s a decent chance there’s going to be some of the inverse coming here in the next few minutes. DEN up 50-44. – 3:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is up to 19-9-2 with 6:28 left in the second, but he’s likely going to hit the bench at some point soon with Jokic coming back, and the Sixers still can’t get stops, so only cutting into the lead a little bit. – 3:51 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic is living up to the hype so far. You’re seeing the best versions of both MVP-caliber big men. Embiid scoring with dominance on his mind. Jokic nonchalantly doing everything needed to make the Nuggets look like a fine-tuned machine. – 3:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Michael Malone with one of the funniest timeouts of the season.
Sits Jokic to start the second quarter. Sixers post Embiid, he gets doubled, Maxey wide-open 3. One possession, timeout. – 3:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid calmed down a bit as the first quarter went on, but the help defense is really letting him down right now. Need to be much more aware away from the ball.
9-point deficit after 1, could’ve been much worse. – 3:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Really great quarter from the Nuggets as a team. Just moving and cutting and hitting open jumpers and layups. Played enough defense to separate.
Joker’s daring Embiid to hit the jumper and he’s hitting it. Nobody else really touching the ball lately. – 3:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nice stretch by Joel Embiid to keep the Sixers even within striking distance. Two 3s in a row and he got Niang a wide-open look that he clanked. He has 14 points.
Sixers are down 38-29 after one, though. Their defense is getting torched by the league’s second-best offense. – 3:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nuggets 38, Sixers 29 at the end of the first. Denver shooting 58.3 percent and has 11 assists on 14 made field goals. Embiid 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 5 rebounds. Jokic with 9-3-3. – 3:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ridiculous stuff from Joker (9/3/3/2) and Embiid (14/5/1) after the first quarter.
#Nuggets shooting 58% from the field, with five 3-pointers. Most notably, MPJ has 3 of them.
Denver up 38-29. – 3:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Looks like Embiid is going to come back out on the floor out of this timeout. Before the stoppage of play he had just picked up his second foul with 1:51 left in the first quarter when he was called for an offensive foul trying to post up Jokic. – 3:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Perfect start for Denver. Doing exactly what they want, Embiid is 0-3 from the line and not getting calls and even in foul trouble.
Long game, but the start that they wanted. – 3:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid picks up his second foul late in the first quarter when he’s called for an offensive foul going against Nikola Jokic in the post.
Denver is shooting 58 percent from the floor and leads 32-23. Difference in the game is Denver going 5-for-10 from 3 so far. – 3:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
2 fouls on Embiid after jostling for space in the paint with Jokic. The short Trez stint was pretty bad, and Sixers are already down 10. Not an ideal start for the Sixers – 3:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic just drew an offensive foul from Embiid (his second).
That’s 7/2/2/2 (blocks) in the first quarter for Joker. A plus-9 in 10 minutes. – 3:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid picks up his second foul late in the first quarter when he’s called for an offensive foul going against Nikola Jokic in the poast.
Denver is shooting 58 percent from the floor and leads 32-23. Difference in the game is Denver going 5-for-10 from 3 so far. – 3:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sixers are gonna stagger Embiid vs the second unit today? Interesting.
Wonder what Malone does with that. – 3:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid is getting an uncharacteristic rest midway through the first quarter. And Jokic is still out there for Denver, so not matching minutes. Embiid was questionable entering today with foot soreness that has bothered him in recent days. – 3:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Jokic has done a good job reaching in on a couple of possessions when Embiid is looking for the pull-up. The adjustment is to drive by him off the hang dribble.
And unexpectedly, an early Montrezl Harrell sub for Embiid. – 3:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Interesting: early Harrell sub here, Embiid normally plays at least first 9 minutes or so. Jokic vs. Trez… – 3:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker has 2 blocks and Embiid has a steal like we all expected. – 3:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid has started 4-of-4 from the floor but, uncharacteristically, has missed his first three free throws. – 3:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Embiid definitely dominating the 1-on-1 matchup early but Joker draws a foul on Embiid himself. – 3:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The battle of the bigs is underway on ABC. Nikola Jokic wins the tip but misses a 15-footer on the Nuggets’ first possession. Joel Embiid opens the scoring on the other end. – 3:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First two possessions: Jokic misses a jumper over Jokic, Embiid draws and-1 foul on Jokic (but misses free throw). – 3:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid draws the and-1 on Jokic, banks in a short jumper. Fargo goes crazy. – 3:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jokic/Embiid. Hubie on the call. What a lovely Saturday afternoon. – 3:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jokic and Embiid are ready to get things started here … but the shot clocks are not. As you can see, one is set up in each corner. pic.twitter.com/cVFR70h5Wb – 3:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Jokic was booed, Chris Long – wearing an Iverson jersey – was the bell ringer, and Joel Embiid is playing.
Should be a very fun couple of hours here in Philly today between the Sixers and Nuggets – especially the Jokic-Embiid showdown. – 3:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who’s the better big man between Jokic and Embiid? 🤔
@Stephen A. Smith, @Jalen Rose and @Kendrick Perkins make their pick 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZslGmYaDjg – 2:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Today’s starters:
Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid for the Sixers.
Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr, Gordon and Jokic for the Nuggets. – 2:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Unsurprisingly, Joel Embiid is available to play today against the Nuggets. He was listed as questionable entering today. – 2:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available and starting today against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. – 2:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
There’s a Battle of the “Big Guy” today in Philly, and the Hoop Streams crew is here for it 🏀
@itsthebaldgirl, @CassidyHubbarth, @erinkatedolan and Israel Gutierrez break down Jokic vs. Embiid, the NBA trade deadline and more right now! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Game notes for Embiid:
-try not to make anything personal. Banish athoughts of mvp, all star out til they play that song
-careful of sprinting dunks, track down blocks, trailing fast breaks on D. that’s where the leg injuries have come
-protect that rim >>> dropping 30 + – 1:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thing that stands out most about the Sixers right now is the ability to go offense-defense with their role players.
Harden-Melton combo has been awesome. That duo + Embiid has a +11.3 Net Rating.
Harden and Maxey lineups without Embiid haven’t been great though. A weak point. – 1:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Like on Wednesday, Joel Embiid will go through warmups and then see how he feels ahead of today’s showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. – 1:27 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is a game-time decision today. He’s still Questionable with foot soreness #Sixers – 1:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid, you will be shocked to learn, will go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability today
This may or may not have been a scheduled tweet – 1:19 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Earlier this week Daryl Morey said he couldn’t believe Joel Embiid won’t start in the 2023 All-Star Game.
@EvCoRadio tells @Mitch Lawrence why he doesn’t see eye to eye with the Philadelphia 76ers President pic.twitter.com/bvHtx0PnOX – 11:38 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 28 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 17.0
2. Nikola Jokic: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 16.0
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.0
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.9
6. LeBron James: 13.8 pic.twitter.com/LxxwZJvOwO – 11:25 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic 🆚 Embiid
An MVP caliber matchup in Philly 🍿
Who you got? pic.twitter.com/AdFww3XuVu – 10:06 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid was hit with a $25,000 fine for his and-one celebration during Wednesday’s win over the Nets. – 8:01 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 by the NBA for doing a D-X homage against the Nets. Or what the NBA calls “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.” I guess the NBA is not in its attitude era. – 7:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court midway through the third quarter of the #Sixers‘ 137-133 win over the #Nets Wednesday night. #NBA #76ers – 7:53 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has been fined $25K for his celebration vs. Nets on Wednesday, the #NBA announced – 7:52 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for his Triple H celebration vs. Nets. – 7:51 PM
Sam Amick: Joel Embiid: 47 pts (18-of-31 shooting; 4-of-7 from three), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks, a plus-14 mark in Philly’s 126-119 over Denver AND the dagger three over Jokic to boot. Jokic: 24 pts (8-of-12), 9 ast, 8 reb, 2 blocks, minus-1 What a performance -via Twitter @sam_amick / January 28, 2023