Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart available?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are both “Questionable” for tomorrow vs. Toronto. Both exited Wednesday’s win over the Jazz with injuries. – 8:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Trail Blazers willing to trade Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic; hoping to extend Jerami Grant
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t…7:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
League leaders in total fouls this season…
Jaden McDaniels: 167 fouls in 1446 minutes
Domantas Sabonis: 161 in 1546
Jusuf Nurkic: 159 in 1198
Kelly Olynyk: 157 in 1112
Jonas Valanciunas: 153 in 1232
Lu Dort: 153 in 1426
Julius Randle: 152 in 1748
Onyeka Okongwu: 152 in 1166 – 4:00 PM
Josh Hart @joshhart
A lot of disrespect going on. Just remember – 1:46 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says the team will know more tomorrow about the seriousness of the Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic injuries. – 1:16 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Trendon Watford getting his first non-garbage time minutes in a while with Nurkic out. – 11:44 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Jusuf Nurkic is out for the rest of the game with left calf soreness. – 11:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Shoutout to @Josh Hart, mayonnaise hater @brookeolzendam11:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little started the second half in place of Josh Hart. – 11:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Josh Hart has hamstring tightness and won’t return to this one tonight – 10:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kessler avoids both giving too much ground to Nurkic and fouling him, and JC makes a wide-open 3 on the other end to staunch the bleeding a bit. 55-51 Jazz lead with 3:26 left til halftime. – 10:53 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against Utah with hamstring tightness. He left the game in the first quarter. – 10:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Josh Hart is out for the rest of the game with right hamstring tightness. – 10:48 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Walker Kessler is already better than Jusuf Nurkic. It’s not even close. – 10:34 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Nurkic going to have Walker Kessler in his nightmares after this opening five minutes. – 10:18 PM

Portland Trail Blazers PR: INJURY REPORT 1/19 @Portland Trail Blazers vs. PHI: OUT Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) PROBABLE Nurkic (L Calf Tightness) Payton II (R Hip Adductor Soreness) -via Twitter @TrailBlazersPR / January 18, 2023
Bobby Marks: Trade restrictions have been also lifted for: MIL: Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, NYK Mitchell Robinson, OKC: Luguentz Dort, ORL: Mohamed Bamba, PHX: Deandre Ayton, POR: Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, TOR: Chris Boucher, WAS: Bradley Beal -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023
Portland has engaged teams with an eye toward size with athleticism, plus wing-shooting defenders, sources said. Hart has become one of the buzzier names among league executives this week, as he’s expected to decline a $12.9 million player option for the 2023-24 season. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 28, 2023

