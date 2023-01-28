Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart available?

The rest of the Blazers’ roster seems far more unsettled ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Portland has given rival teams the impression that it is open to discussing the majority of its players, particularly Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic, sources said, as the franchise remains committed to building a playoff contender around Lillard.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are both “Questionable” for tomorrow vs. Toronto. Both exited Wednesday’s win over the Jazz with injuries. – 8:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Trail Blazers willing to trade Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic; hoping to extend Jerami Grant
NBA trade rumors: Trail Blazers willing to trade Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic; hoping to extend Jerami Grant
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
League leaders in total fouls this season…
Jaden McDaniels: 167 fouls in 1446 minutes
Domantas Sabonis: 161 in 1546
Jusuf Nurkic: 159 in 1198
Kelly Olynyk: 157 in 1112
Jonas Valanciunas: 153 in 1232
Lu Dort: 153 in 1426
Julius Randle: 152 in 1748
Onyeka Okongwu: 152 in 1166 – 4:00 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says the team will know more tomorrow about the seriousness of the Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic injuries. – 1:16 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Trendon Watford getting his first non-garbage time minutes in a while with Nurkic out. – 11:44 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Jusuf Nurkic is out for the rest of the game with left calf soreness. – 11:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Josh Hart has hamstring tightness and won’t return to this one tonight – 10:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kessler avoids both giving too much ground to Nurkic and fouling him, and JC makes a wide-open 3 on the other end to staunch the bleeding a bit. 55-51 Jazz lead with 3:26 left til halftime. – 10:53 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against Utah with hamstring tightness. He left the game in the first quarter. – 10:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Josh Hart is out for the rest of the game with right hamstring tightness. – 10:48 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Walker Kessler is already better than Jusuf Nurkic. It’s not even close. – 10:34 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Nurkic going to have Walker Kessler in his nightmares after this opening five minutes. – 10:18 PM
Casey Holdahl: Josh Hart (hamstring) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are questionable and Justise Winslow (ankle) is out for Saturday’s game versus the Raptors -via Twitter @CHold / January 27, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers PR: INJURY REPORT 1/19 @Portland Trail Blazers vs. PHI: OUT Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) PROBABLE Nurkic (L Calf Tightness) Payton II (R Hip Adductor Soreness) -via Twitter @TrailBlazersPR / January 18, 2023
Bobby Marks: Trade restrictions have been also lifted for: MIL: Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, NYK Mitchell Robinson, OKC: Luguentz Dort, ORL: Mohamed Bamba, PHX: Deandre Ayton, POR: Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, TOR: Chris Boucher, WAS: Bradley Beal -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023
Portland has engaged teams with an eye toward size with athleticism, plus wing-shooting defenders, sources said. Hart has become one of the buzzier names among league executives this week, as he’s expected to decline a $12.9 million player option for the 2023-24 season. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 28, 2023
Josh Hart: My wife slapped the shit outta me last night cause I was smiling in my sleep… -via Twitter @joshhart / January 27, 2023