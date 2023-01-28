Kelly Olynyk returns after missing last eight games

Kelly Olynyk returns after missing last eight games

Main Rumors

Kelly Olynyk returns after missing last eight games

January 28, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Kelly Olynyk will be available tonight. – 12:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kelly Olynyk is AVAILABLE tonight – 12:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Can Heat seduce with blemished trade assets? It’s about more than what the Heat might want in a deal, it’s what they would have to offer in a deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo, Olynyk, Nunn, more. – 9:06 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Kelly Olynyk is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Dallas. – 5:48 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy said Walker Kessler will likely remain in the starting lineup alongside Kelly Olynyk when Olynyk gets back. – 2:42 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Will Hardy told media just now that Walker Kessler will likely remain in the starting lineup even as Kelly Olynyk returns — likely keeping Jarred Vanderbilt on the bench. Not definitive, but he indicated that was the likely direction. – 2:40 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Will Hardy said he’s expecting to probably play Walker Kessler in the starting lineup for the Jazz once Kelly Olynyk is back. Probably play them together and have Vanderbilt come off the bench. “But that all remains to be seen.” – 2:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Kelly Olynyk was a full participant in practice today – 2:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kelly Olynyk was a full participant in Jazz practice today. – 2:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kelly Olynyk was a full participant in Jazz practice today – 2:21 PM

More on this storyline

Eric Walden: Lauri Markkanen has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game vs. the Clippers. Kelly Olynyk remains OUT. -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 17, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home