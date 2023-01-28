Kelly Olynyk returns after missing last eight games

Ryan Miller: Kelly Olynyk will be available tonight.
Source: Twitter @millerjryan
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Can Heat seduce with blemished trade assets? It’s about more than what the Heat might want in a deal, it’s what they would have to offer in a deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo, Olynyk, Nunn, more. – 9:06 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy said Walker Kessler will likely remain in the starting lineup alongside Kelly Olynyk when Olynyk gets back. – 2:42 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Will Hardy told media just now that Walker Kessler will likely remain in the starting lineup even as Kelly Olynyk returns — likely keeping Jarred Vanderbilt on the bench. Not definitive, but he indicated that was the likely direction. – 2:40 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Will Hardy said he’s expecting to probably play Walker Kessler in the starting lineup for the Jazz once Kelly Olynyk is back. Probably play them together and have Vanderbilt come off the bench. “But that all remains to be seen.” – 2:37 PM
Sarah Todd: After missing 8 games with a sprained ankle, Kelly Olynyk has been upgraded to questionable on the Jazz’s injury report. Jazz play Dallas in Utah tomorrow. -via Twitter @NBASarah / January 27, 2023
Andy Larsen: Kelly Olynyk fully participated in Jazz practice today. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / January 27, 2023
Eric Walden: Lauri Markkanen has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game vs. the Clippers. Kelly Olynyk remains OUT. -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 17, 2023