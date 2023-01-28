Kevin Durant says he's a fan of Alperen Sengun

David Hardisty: Kevin Durant on which young players he really enjoys watching play: “I would say I was going to give some love to Alperen Sengün. I like Sengun. He was dunking on a couple of people. I didn’t know he could get up like that. He’s nice. I like him.” pic.twitter.com/HwqW18XAPx
Alperen Sengun is one of Kevin Durant's favorite young players 🤩
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Kevin Durant on which young players he really enjoys watching play: "I would say I was going to give some love to Alperen Şengün. I like Sengun. He was dunking on a couple of people. I didn't know he could get up like that. He's nice. I like him."
The NBA’s most efficient post scorers:
1. DeRozan: 1.46 points per post up
2. Tatum: 1.33
3. Siakam: 1.28
4. Jokic: 1.25
5. Porzingis: 1.21
6. Zubac: 1.19
7. Lopez: 1.18
8. KD: 1.15
9. Turner: 1.14
10. AD: 1.13
11. Zion: 1.11
12. Embiid: 1.09
Min. 50 posts, per @SecondSpectrum. pic.twitter.com/TSNgNxIX8d – 11:16 AM
With Luka unfortunately getting hurt last night, his streak of consecutive 10+ games was snapped.
That puts the active list as…
1- LeBron 1,135
2- KD 105
3- Embiid 104
If they play all 82 & score 10+ each night, KD or Embiid could match LeBron early in the 2035-36 season. pic.twitter.com/jEfV40WWY5 – 10:54 AM
You know you are tanking when Boban and Alperen Sengun are sharing the court 😅
The #NBAAllStar Eastern Conference starters for 2023 are set 👀⭐️
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo (C)
🇺🇸 Donovan Mitchell
🇺🇸 Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/Wx7XGir6K7 – 2:13 AM
Alperen Sengun pulling up to the game with a dog and The Matrix look is everything 😎🐶
pic.twitter.com/nPW64353l8 – 1:04 AM
Jacque Vaughn when asked how he will keep morale high with KD out and Brooklyn struggling:
“I will not budge an inch on giving them an excuse… There’s proof there that we have the ability to be competitive in games when we lock in and commit on both ends.” – 10:23 PM
Kyrie finishes with 40 — but it’s not enough as the tired Nets give up 130 points to the Pistons on the second night of a back to back.
The Nets have dropped 6 of their last 8 without KD. – 10:04 PM
Kyrie Irving is the fourth player in Nets NBA history to register 30+ points in five straight games, joining Kevin Durant, Stephon Marbury and John Williamson.
The five straight games is the longest streak of 30-point games in the franchise’s NBA history. – 9:37 PM
Sengun picks up 2 fouls in less than 80 seconds to start the third quarter. He has 4 – 9:26 PM
Chet Holmgren played pick up hoops last summer against KD, Embiid, Paolo, Trae, DeMar, Dejounte, Tatum and LeBron and exactly half of them are already convinced Chet should be an All Star starter. – 9:12 PM
Sure the Rockets gave up 74 first-half points, the Cavaliers most in a half this season and one shy of the most the Rockets have allowed. But Boban and Sengun played together to get an early taste of playing Sengun with Wembanyama next season. – 9:10 PM
Silas goes to Boban after Fernando can’t secure a rebound. Rockets have Sengun on the floor with Boban. This is amazing – 9:05 PM
With his 5th dime tonight, Alperen Sengun extended his streak to 9 games with 5+ assists. He continues to impact the game in multiple ways. #Rockets #NBATwitter – 9:04 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving named NBA All-Star Game starters nj.com/nets/2023/01/n… – 8:51 PM
Sengun using his dribble and the timing of his spins to get past Allen’s length. Impressive start for him offensively. The dude is just good, man. – 8:26 PM
– KD gets in as FC starters with the player and fan vote. Media voted Embiid 3rd.
– Bam finished 5th in the player vote, 11th in fan vote. Real hoopers know.
– Trae Young doesn’t have much support from other players 👀 pic.twitter.com/pUE4L6eUIg – 8:14 PM
Nets honor KD and Kyrie for being named All Star starters. They show a video before 2nd quarter and then the camera pans to both players on the floor. Kyrie, waving to the crowd, tries to raise KD's arm to get him to wave as well. KD pushes him off and the pair enjoys a laugh.
Pascal Siakam finished 6th among East front court players in all-star voting – he was 6th in the player vote and 6th in the fan vote (only Giannis/KD/Tatum/Embiid got votes on the media ballot). – 8:13 PM
Jayson Tatum’s voting ranks:
4th by players
3rd by fans
1st by media
2.75 score was third among East frontcourt players.
Players had Giannis, Durant, Embiid ahead of him. – 8:10 PM
A few sloppy things here and there, but one of the better opening quarters Detroit has played in a little bit.
Weirdly, the Pistons play Brooklyn tough pretty often, with or without KD. – 8:01 PM
Rockets starters tonight, Smith, Green, Sengun, Christopher and Martin are 19, 20, 20, 21 and 22 years old.
University of Houston starters Walker, Shead, Mark, Roberts and Sasser are 19, 20, 21, 21, 22. – 7:56 PM
Alperen Sengun catches up with countryman Cedi Osman. Usman Garuba got a hug from fellow Spaniard Ricky Rubio pic.twitter.com/F6Z8e37NjJ – 7:51 PM
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters this season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the only two players to be selected to start multiple All-Star games in franchise history. Durant earns his 13th All-Star selection and Irving earns his eighth. pic.twitter.com/Z7Fl1pJEH0 – 7:39 PM
Rockets starters
Josh Christopher
Jalen Green
K.J. Martin
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun
Donovan Mitchell is out for Cleveland – 7:32 PM
All-Star voting should be positionless, or damn near close.
Joel Embiid should be starting in this game along with Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo AND Kevin Durant. Four best players in the Eastern Conference. – 7:20 PM
Western Conference All Star starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Steph Curry
Luka Dončić
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:19 PM
Western Conference All Star starters:
Stephen Curry (captain)
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Zion Williamson
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:18 PM
Full All-Star Starters:
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
Western Conference
LeBron James (captain)
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
14 reserves as voted on by NBA coaches to come. – 7:16 PM
After starting last year as an injury replacement for KD, Jayson Tatum will start alongside him in the All-Star game. – 7:16 PM
East All-Star Starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
West All-Star Starters:
LeBron James (captain)
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Zion Williamson
#NBA – 7:16 PM
BKN’s Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving are among the starters for the 2023 All Star Game: pic.twitter.com/hgd19omERA – 7:16 PM
East starters are: Giannis Antetokounmpo
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Kyrie Irving has been named an East All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant.
8th selection of his career. – 7:15 PM
East starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
• Kevin Durant
• Kyrie Irving
• Donovan Mitchell
• Jayson Tatum – 7:15 PM
Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are Eastern Conference All-Star starters. #NetsWorld – 7:14 PM
2023 #NBAAllStar starters
Western Conference:
LeBron James
Zion Williamson
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Eastern Conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell
It’s gonna be Team LeBron vs Team Giannis – 7:14 PM
Starters unveiled for 2023 NBA All-Star game. In the East:
Donovan Mitchell
Kyrie Irving
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tyrese Haliburton, 8th in the fan vote among East guards, not part of the group.
Coaches select the 7 reserves, to be announced on Feb. 2. – 7:14 PM
2023 East All-Star starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell – 7:14 PM
Kevin Durant has been named an East All-Star starter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out KD for the East All-Star captain.
KD has not played in the All-Star game his last two seasons. He was a captain in his last two prior. – 7:13 PM
Kevin Durant beats Joel Embiid as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East captain. Jayson Tatum takes the final East frontcourt spot. #Netsworld #NBA – 7:12 PM
Eastern Conference frontcourt starters:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum – 7:11 PM
Some news: Kevin Durant will join NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass/NBA App for tomorrow night’s Cavs-Thunder game at 8 p.m. – 5:28 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. (Out – Left Foot Contusion)
Jae’Sean Tate (Out – Right Ankle Injury Management)
Eric Gordon (Out – Right Knee Soreness)
Stephen Silas said he likes to stagger/have two of EG, Jalen, Sengun, and Tate on the floor as ball-handlers without KPJ. What happens now? – 2:56 PM
Royce O’Neale (left hip soreness) is probable, Seth Curry (right knee soreness) questionable, and both Kevin Durant (right knee – MCL sprain) and Day’Ron Sharpe (lower back soreness) out for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Pistons. – 1:02 PM
Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Detroit:
O’Neale (left hip soreness) – PROBABLE
Curry (right knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Durant (right knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Sharpe (lower back soreness) – OUT – 1:00 PM
Kyrie Irving said he’d be worried if the Nets were getting blown out with Kevin Durant nursing an MCL sprain.
But they’re not.
The Nets aren’t accepting moral victories, even though they’ve played well in losing efforts without Durant. No excuses in BK: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:19 AM
Alperen Sengun last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 3 STL
✅ 2 BLK
He’s the first center in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles before his 21st birthday, and second-youngest player to record a triple-double with multiple STL/BLK.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Story from Philadelphia is up. Since Kevin Durant went down both Nic Claxton and Seth Curry have rose to the occasion to help offset the loss of their injured star. Meanwhile the Nets are still just trying to get Ben Simmons back to who he used to be: theathletic.com/4127046/2023/0… – 9:07 AM
Alperen Sengun doing it ALL on the court 😮
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/32m8COz1HZ – 2:16 AM
Alperen Sengun racks up his 2⃣nd career triple-double in a loss against Wizards 🔥
21 PTS
11 REB
10 AST pic.twitter.com/CZI2lLecq7 – 1:29 AM
Besides Alperen Sengun tonight, the only other 20-year-old to have recorded at least 21 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in a game was Magic Johnson (21/13/13/3/2) vs. Phoenix on 3/16/1980. – 11:46 PM
Ant Simons is in the @NikeEYB KD 4s tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hXe99j2fIg – 11:44 PM
After tonight’s loss, the Nets have an 11-24 record (.314) without Kevin Durant since the start of the 2021-22 season. pic.twitter.com/U3H6EgBnxs – 10:40 PM
Alperen Sengun over his last 5 games with the #Rockets
23.6 points
12.2 rebounds
7.2 assists
1.2 steals
2 blocks
70% FG
66.7% 3P
57.1% FT
He’s different! #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/bSUBr8gzTX – 10:40 PM
Wizards 108, Rockets 103. Sengun gets his second triple double this month with 21 points on 10 of 16 shooting, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Jalen Green with 19 points, 7 assists. Rockets make 5 of 28 3s, 1 of 18 in 2nd half. Kuzma with 33. – 10:28 PM
Final: Wizards 108, Rockets 103
Kuzma: 33 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 17 pts., 3 rebs., 4 assts.
Nunn: 12 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.
Avdija: 10 pts., 10 rebs., 3 assts.
Sengun: 21 pts., 11 rebs., 10 assts.
Washington: Trailed by 19 pts. late in 2nd Q
Wizards: Won last 4 games – 10:27 PM
People who went to the ends of the earth to defend Silas about Sengun are going to find themselves on the wrong side of history just because they wanted to dunk on Rockets Twitter. – 10:27 PM
Alperen Sengun with the triple-double:
21 points
11 rebounds
10 assists
3 steals
2 blocks
10-16 from the field
1-1 from the FT line – 10:24 PM
Alperen Sengun counted his 2nd triple double in his NBA career. 21 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists. Sensational showcase once again. #Rockets #NBA – 10:23 PM
Rockets miss two more 3s. Sengun does get a rebound and sets up Martin for a dunk for his second triple double, 21-11-10. Wizards up four with seven seconds left. – 10:23 PM
Alperen Sengun takes the ball away Bradley Beal, runs the fast break by himself, then dishes it to Jabari Smith for the dunk. pic.twitter.com/4jIntdKfo2 – 10:22 PM
Sengun steal and assist. He is one assist from his second triple double. But Bradley Beal going to the line to ice it, if it is not already over, with 20 second left. – 10:20 PM
Sixers win one of the wildest games of the year, 137-133 over the Durant-less Brooklyn Nets. They are 31-16.
A win, but not one I think the Sixers should be all that happy with. They somehow survived the Nets shooting 65 percent from the field. – 10:18 PM
Final: 76ers 137, Nets 133
Brooklyn put forth about as great an offensive effort as you could imagine without Kevin Durant.
But there defense was non-existent the entire night and ultimately killed any chance of a marquee comeback. – 10:18 PM
Final: Sixers beat the Nets 137-133. WHAT A GAME. Seth Curry with 32, Kyrie with 30 and Clax with 25. All this game was missing was Kevin Durant. He gave us some Twitter highlights. Nets have the Pistons tomorrow. Curious if anyone gets a rest after this game. – 10:18 PM
Games like this, and the loss to the Celtics couple weeks ago, should be what Durant was referring to with his trade request in the summer. Nets hardly competed when he was hurt last year. They’ve been putting up the good fight now. – 10:17 PM
Nets look like the better coached team. Sixers lucky that Kevin Durant is out or they would have got steam rolled. – 10:11 PM
Was teased for like a year and a half about being a “Sengun truther” so this has been a pretty satisfying month lol – 10:06 PM
Silas calls timeout as the Wizards start the 4th on a 12-2 run. Rockets are 1-of-9 in the quarter but only have one turnover. Green and Sengun will return after the timeout. They’ll finish at 38 and 37 minutes if they go the rest of the way – 9:59 PM
Rockets time out. Wizards with a 12-2 burst to start the fourth quarter, tie the game. Sengun, Green to check back in. Rockets 1 of 9 to start the fourth. – 9:58 PM
Sengun at the scorers table with Wizards on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Rockets 0 for 5 with a turnovers in two minutes. – 9:56 PM
Rockets offense is a mess without Sengun and Green, but Sengun has played 28 minutes while Green has played 29 and they have a game tomorrow night – 9:56 PM
Seeing the Alperen Sengun-Jalen Green actions and 2-man game stuff for Houston makes me happy because holy shit is it fun, but also infuriates me that we had to wade through 45 games of other stuff before we started seeing this as more of a primary action. – 9:43 PM
I think they are playing Turkish rap over the PA while showing Alperen Sengun highlights on the video board – 9:29 PM
Another night, another game, another “I can do all things” showcase by Alperen Sengun in the 1st half against the Wizards.
12 points / 6-8 FG / 4 rebounds / 5 assists / 1 steal / 2 blocks in 18 minutes.
MIP candidate. #Rockets #NBA – 9:08 PM
Rockets 58, Wizards 43 at half. Sengun with 13-4-5, Green 12-2-3. Wizards finished the half with a little flurry after the time out but shooting 34 %, 4 of 20 on 3s. – 9:05 PM
Halftime: Rockets 58, Wizards 43
Avdija: 10p
Beal: 9p
Sengun has 13 and Houston is shooting 50% – 9:04 PM
Alperen Sengun is such a fun player. Going into the draft, I didn’t think this much of his game would translate to the NBA level this quickly. – 8:56 PM
Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are finding a lot of success as screen-and-roll partners (1.13 team points per possession).
They normally initiate DHOs from beyond perimeter, but I’ve seen a few from high post area. Takes pressure off Jalen to have to create. Makes reads easier. – 8:46 PM
Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are finding a lot of success as screen-and-roll partners (1.13 team points per possession).
They normally initiate DHOs from beyond perimeter, but I’ve seen a few from high post area. Takes pressure off Jalen to have to create. Makes reads easier. – 8:46 PM
Wizards going with a third center on Sengun, Taj Gibson who is 17 years Sengun’s senior. Sengun with 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting, four rebounds, four assists in 10 minutes. – 8:45 PM
Wizards trail the Rockets 30-25 after one. HOU is shooting 61.9% FG. J Green, A Sengun and D Avdija each have 8 pts. – 8:36 PM
Rockets 30, Wizards 25. Rockets shoot 61.9 %, score 22 points in the paint. Sengun, Green with eight points apiece. Gordon, who has averaged 19.1 ppg vs. Washington in his career, 0 for 5. Rockets just two turnovers. Shocking. – 8:35 PM
Sengun cooking again. Is four of five with two assists, two rebounds in seven minutes. Mentioned some of his recent touches, passing stats this morning. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:23 PM
Here’s my takeaway from the first real quarter of Nets-Sixers this year (even without Kevin Durant playing):
Man, would this be an incredible playoff series.
After 1: Nets 41, Sixers 41. 13 fouls, four technicals, 25 foul shots and a whole lot of trash talking back and forth. – 8:21 PM
At this rate, the game will finish by midnight, sources say #NetsWorld – 8:15 PM
Is the idea of ball movement finally sinking in. Rockets first possession: Gordon, to Green, to Sengun, to Martin bucket. Carry over from Monday, perhaps? – 8:12 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon.
Wizards starters: Kispert, Kuzma, Gafford, Beal, Wright. – 7:34 PM
Doc Rivers on playing #Nets without Kevin Durant: “They’re still pretty good though without (him). Kyrie Irving I hear is pretty terrific.” #76ers #Sixers – 5:54 PM
Doc Rivers on 76ers potentially overlooking Nets without KD:
“Nah, they’re still pretty good without him. They have this guy named Kyrie Irving that I hear is terrific.” – 5:50 PM
“Nah, they’re still pretty good without him. They have this guy named Kyrie Irving that I hear is terrific.” – 5:50 PM
Doc Rivers asked if the Sixers would overlook the Nets without Kevin Durant: “They have a guy named Kyrie Irving who is pretty good.” – 5:49 PM
Nets coming brings me back to that Nov. game Paul Reed dropped 19 pts, 10 reb, 2 blocks, 2 steals game high +21, helping a team w/o Embiid, Harden, or Maxey Beat a team WITH Durant, Kyrie, Simmons.
Sixers won 5/8 short handed w/Reed a regular then he was demoted.
This is fine. – 3:18 PM
We discussed Ben Simmons and the end of his tenure in Philly at length on the latest Clap Your Hands episode.
@EliotShorrParks and I agree it makes for great theater, though without KD on the floor this matchup loses a lot of luster for me:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 3:10 PM
Season leaders so far:
PPG – Luka Doncic (33.8)
RPG – Domantas Sabonis (12.5)
APG – Tyrese Haliburton (10.2)
SPG – O.G. Anunoby (2.1)
BPG – Jaren Jackson Jr. (3.3)
FG% – Nic Claxton (73.3)
3P% – Damion Lee (48.4)
FT% – Kevin Durant (93.4) pic.twitter.com/vn1CVaWmKo – 1:51 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable with left foot soreness tonight against the Nets, meaning Montrezl Harrell could play significant minutes at the 5.
I asked Trez about Nic Claxton’s emergence with Kevin Durant out. This was his answer. #Nets #Netsworld #76ers pic.twitter.com/ayRbGeEBsM – 11:25 AM
Kevin Durant has sustained three MCL sprains since 2017 with many characterizing them as “fluke” injuries.
KD spoke Tuesday for the first time since going down. And not only did he disagree with that sentiment, he took blame for the injuries.
Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kevi… – 10:26 AM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Nets with a sore left foot. Meanwhile, Furkan Korkmaz is sidelined with a sore right shoulder. #Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant remains out with a sprained right MCL. – 7:35 AM
