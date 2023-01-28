Kings vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (27-20) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023
Sacramento Kings 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns has not been on the bench for the last several games. Asked Chris Finch about it before the game:
Said Towns is adhering to “recovery protocols and keeping his leg in the right position.”
Still no timetable for a return. – 7:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/XmnKvVtvzd – 7:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Left Ankle Sprain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/6oXwN9p4rg – 7:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Sacramento Kings will try to light the beam against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards. I wrote about Edwards’ development as the main option offensively for the T’Wolves, his progress as a facilitator and his ceiling which is high as hell.
sdna.gr/mpasket/104890… – 7:37 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
The Tyre Nichols video is just incomprehensible. Wish we could give young kids hope that the world is becoming a better place but it’s hard to hide the evidence. We gotta do better, if not for us…at least for them. I am sick to my stomach thinking about this 🤮 – 7:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“Mama, I made it.” –@D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/LfiKMkyGCG – 7:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Rudy Gobert (right groin) and Anthony Edwards (right wrist) are both questionable for tonight’s Kings/Timberwolves game. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf), Taurean Prince (left ankle) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) are all out.
Sacramento is at full strength. – 6:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Josh Jackson experiment in Stockton was short-lived. The Stockton Kings announced this morning that they have acquired Jericole Hellems and released Jackson. They released Hellems on 1/24 to acquire Jackson. – 3:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The G League Stockton Kings have acquired Jericole Hellems and released Josh Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Wy50LLKl7y – 3:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s keep it going, @TargetCenterMN
