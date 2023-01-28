Knicks vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (27-23) play against the Brooklyn Nets (29-19) at Barclays Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 5:30 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023

New York Knicks 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (5:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Coach K courtside tonight. Coached Kyrie, Seth Curry and RJ Barrett at Duke. Remember when Mikhail Prokhorov wanted to pay him $12-15 million to coach here? Also he’s sitting right next to Wham-dog. Basketball royalty in their own rights. 5:23 PM Coach K courtside tonight. Coached Kyrie, Seth Curry and RJ Barrett at Duke. Remember when Mikhail Prokhorov wanted to pay him $12-15 million to coach here? Also he’s sitting right next to Wham-dog. Basketball royalty in their own rights. pic.twitter.com/daEjx7cnie

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Coach K is here sitting courtside tonight to watch Kyrie Irving and R.J. Barrett. – Coach K is here sitting courtside tonight to watch Kyrie Irving and R.J. Barrett. – 5:08 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Coach K at Barclays tonight for Knicks/Nets. – Coach K at Barclays tonight for Knicks/Nets. – 5:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Usual Nets starters for this evening’s game vs. Knicks:

Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – Usual Nets starters for this evening’s game vs. Knicks:Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:04 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Well, the Nets shot 64.5% on Wednesday, so the Nuggets shooting 61.4% so far is progress, I suppose. – Well, the Nets shot 64.5% on Wednesday, so the Nuggets shooting 61.4% so far is progress, I suppose. – 4:46 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sixers “got away with” many of these types of awful defensive sets vs the lakers and nets, cause the offense was lights out. But not today. 4:16 PM Sixers “got away with” many of these types of awful defensive sets vs the lakers and nets, cause the offense was lights out. But not today. pic.twitter.com/admy2UgOZY

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nic Claxton again getting some work in well ahead of tip-off. 4:13 PM Nic Claxton again getting some work in well ahead of tip-off. pic.twitter.com/8NX4afXS8h

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons and TJ Warren are both day to day. The former is not expected to need an MRI. 4:11 PM Ben Simmons and TJ Warren are both day to day. The former is not expected to need an MRI. #Nets

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Nuggets in the first half exceeded Brooklyn’s 64.5% mark from the field Wednesday.

Sixers were No. 1 in FT% coming off a 35-for-36 game. 4 for 10 so far.

Starting forwards Harris and Tucker have combined to take 5 FGs, not yet scored. – Nuggets in the first half exceeded Brooklyn’s 64.5% mark from the field Wednesday.Sixers were No. 1 in FT% coming off a 35-for-36 game. 4 for 10 so far.Starting forwards Harris and Tucker have combined to take 5 FGs, not yet scored. – 4:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Thibs does not view Nets-Knicks as a rivalry either. – Thibs does not view Nets-Knicks as a rivalry either. – 4:06 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

One game after giving up 64.5 percent shooting to Brooklyn, the Sixers are currently giving up 63.4 percent shooting to Denver. – One game after giving up 64.5 percent shooting to Brooklyn, the Sixers are currently giving up 63.4 percent shooting to Denver. – 4:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

This is my most memorable Nets-Knicks highlight from my childhood. Maybe it’s because it’s so out of the ordinary but here it is: 4:00 PM This is my most memorable Nets-Knicks highlight from my childhood. Maybe it’s because it’s so out of the ordinary but here it is: youtube.com/watch?v=kOhLgA…

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said the Nets and Knicks need more meaningful games before it can be considered a rivalry. – Jacque Vaughn said the Nets and Knicks need more meaningful games before it can be considered a rivalry. – 3:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn does not view Nets-Knicks as a rivalry. Said they need more meaningful games. – Jacque Vaughn does not view Nets-Knicks as a rivalry. Said they need more meaningful games. – 3:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn points out the Nets were a different team the last time they faced the Knicks in November. Was his first official game as head coach so he had yet to put his stamp on them yet. Nets held the Knicks to 85 points. Points out the Knicks have played better, too. – Jacque Vaughn points out the Nets were a different team the last time they faced the Knicks in November. Was his first official game as head coach so he had yet to put his stamp on them yet. Nets held the Knicks to 85 points. Points out the Knicks have played better, too. – 3:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have any info on a potential MRI for Ben Simmons.

Said the team is taking it “day-to-day.” – Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have any info on a potential MRI for Ben Simmons.Said the team is taking it “day-to-day.” – 3:49 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have any info on a potential Ben Simmons MRI.

Said the team is taking it “day-to-day.” – Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have any info on a potential Ben Simmons MRI.Said the team is taking it “day-to-day.” – 3:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out tonight, has nothing on any additional imaging. Said he’s day-to-day. – Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out tonight, has nothing on any additional imaging. Said he’s day-to-day. – 3:49 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Woj again says Nets are actively seeking frontcourt help ahead of the deadline:

“You see when (Claxton) is off the floor how vulnerable they are on that front line. So they’ll be looking for some athleticism, some size in the frontcourt between now and the trade deadline.” – Woj again says Nets are actively seeking frontcourt help ahead of the deadline:“You see when (Claxton) is off the floor how vulnerable they are on that front line. So they’ll be looking for some athleticism, some size in the frontcourt between now and the trade deadline.” – 3:43 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

After the Nets shot 64% against the Sixers Wednesday, the Nuggets have started 11-of-19 from the floor including 5-of-10 from deep. Balanced scoring, too. Every Nugget who has entered has scored except Green, who just came in two minutes ago. – After the Nets shot 64% against the Sixers Wednesday, the Nuggets have started 11-of-19 from the floor including 5-of-10 from deep. Balanced scoring, too. Every Nugget who has entered has scored except Green, who just came in two minutes ago. – 3:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Enter for your chance to win four free Royal Box tickets to our 4/4 game vs the Toronto Raptors, courtesy of @Ally!

👉 🤩

No Purch. Nec. Enter by 3/19/2023, must be US res. within 150mi of Charlotte, NC. See 3:00 PM Enter for your chance to win four free Royal Box tickets to our 4/4 game vs the Toronto Raptors, courtesy of @Ally!👉 🤩 https://t.co/uQ5dUtLALN No Purch. Nec. Enter by 3/19/2023, must be US res. within 150mi of Charlotte, NC. See https://t.co/Hwbqc9fNto for Official Rules. pic.twitter.com/zMniwe09UE

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

What is available at New York sportsbooks for AFC and NFC championships? Better bets than buying real estate in Roger Goodell’s hometown of Bronxville: 2:52 PM What is available at New York sportsbooks for AFC and NFC championships? Better bets than buying real estate in Roger Goodell’s hometown of Bronxville: casino.org/news/best-new-…

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!

🏈 Ed Reed Situation at Bethune-Cookman

🏀 Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus visits!

🏀 Shannon Sharpe apologies for actions

🏎 Lewis Hamilton talks racial abuse

Listen Here: 📻 pic.twitter.com/BQdhDKNz6n – 2:46 PM Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!🏈 Ed Reed Situation at Bethune-Cookman🏀 Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus visits!🏀 Shannon Sharpe apologies for actions🏎 Lewis Hamilton talks racial abuseListen Here: 📻 https://t.co/4WWVn8SNkR

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: “I just want to be a resource for them, help in any way I can.”

For 2nd straight year, Cam Thomas provided resources to his elementary school – Portlock Primary in Chesapeake, Va. Here’s Thomas on why he’s donating, Jacque Vaughn & more: 2:32 PM From earlier: “I just want to be a resource for them, help in any way I can.”For 2nd straight year, Cam Thomas provided resources to his elementary school – Portlock Primary in Chesapeake, Va. Here’s Thomas on why he’s donating, Jacque Vaughn & more: sny.tv/articles/q-a-c…

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets have ruled Ben Simmons and TJ Warren out for tonight against the Knicks. – Nets have ruled Ben Simmons and TJ Warren out for tonight against the Knicks. – 2:15 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) are OUT tonight vs. New York.

Edmond Sumner (left Achilles soreness) is available. – Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) are OUT tonight vs. New York.Edmond Sumner (left Achilles soreness) is available. – 2:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets updates to the Status Report for this evening’s game vs. New York:

Sumner (left Achilles soreness) – AVAILABLE

Sharpe (lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE

Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT

Warren (left shin contusion) – OUT – Nets updates to the Status Report for this evening’s game vs. New York:Sumner (left Achilles soreness) – AVAILABLESharpe (lower back soreness) – AVAILABLESimmons (left knee soreness) – OUTWarren (left shin contusion) – OUT – 2:05 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Ben Simmons out against Knicks with left knee soreness. – Ben Simmons out against Knicks with left knee soreness. – 2:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“Against Boston the other day,

📝@sam_perley | #LetsFly – 2:02 PM “Against Boston the other day, @BryceMcgowens5 was really good, you know? Forget scoring – he played not just okay, like really, really well. It was impressive to watch. Very good IQ, good size. He’s diligent and has a good approach.” – Coach Clifford

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Injury report update for the

Sumner (left Achilles soreness) – AVAILABLE

Sharpe (lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE

Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT

Warren (left shin contusion) – OUT – Injury report update for the @Brooklyn Nets Sumner (left Achilles soreness) – AVAILABLESharpe (lower back soreness) – AVAILABLESimmons (left knee soreness) – OUTWarren (left shin contusion) – OUT – 1:55 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is officially out vs Knicks tonight. TJ Warren (left shin contusion) is also out.

Edmond Sumner (left Achilles soreness) and Day’Ron Sharpe (lower back soreness) both available. 1:53 PM Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is officially out vs Knicks tonight. TJ Warren (left shin contusion) is also out.Edmond Sumner (left Achilles soreness) and Day’Ron Sharpe (lower back soreness) both available. #NetsWorld

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say both Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (shin contusion) are both out today vs. Knicks. – Nets say both Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (shin contusion) are both out today vs. Knicks. – 1:53 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets say Ben Simmons is out tonight vs NYK due to left knee soreness. – Nets say Ben Simmons is out tonight vs NYK due to left knee soreness. – 1:52 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Woj says Ben Simmons is expected to be out tonight against the Knicks with left knee soreness – Woj says Ben Simmons is expected to be out tonight against the Knicks with left knee soreness – 1:43 PM