Knicks vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (27-23) play against the Brooklyn Nets (29-19) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 5:30 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023
New York Knicks 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (5:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Coach K courtside tonight. Coached Kyrie, Seth Curry and RJ Barrett at Duke. Remember when Mikhail Prokhorov wanted to pay him $12-15 million to coach here? Also he’s sitting right next to Wham-dog. Basketball royalty in their own rights. pic.twitter.com/daEjx7cnie – 5:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Confidence never leaves Plumdog Millionaire. 😤
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Coach K is here sitting courtside tonight to watch Kyrie Irving and R.J. Barrett. – 5:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual Nets starters for this evening’s game vs. Knicks:
Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters today vs. New York:
Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Knicks: Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Well, the Nets shot 64.5% on Wednesday, so the Nuggets shooting 61.4% so far is progress, I suppose. – 4:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Averaging 23.2 PPG over the last 5 games 💥 pic.twitter.com/0EGiZdCaR0 – 4:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers “got away with” many of these types of awful defensive sets vs the lakers and nets, cause the offense was lights out. But not today. pic.twitter.com/admy2UgOZY – 4:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton again getting some work in well ahead of tip-off. pic.twitter.com/8NX4afXS8h – 4:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons and TJ Warren are both day to day. The former is not expected to need an MRI. #Nets – 4:11 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Nuggets in the first half exceeded Brooklyn’s 64.5% mark from the field Wednesday.
Sixers were No. 1 in FT% coming off a 35-for-36 game. 4 for 10 so far.
Starting forwards Harris and Tucker have combined to take 5 FGs, not yet scored. – 4:11 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Talkin’ KD’s with KD on #NBAHooperVision! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/NKrYFwtoRH – 4:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
One game after giving up 64.5 percent shooting to Brooklyn, the Sixers are currently giving up 63.4 percent shooting to Denver. – 4:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This is my most memorable Nets-Knicks highlight from my childhood. Maybe it’s because it’s so out of the ordinary but here it is: youtube.com/watch?v=kOhLgA… – 4:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets and Knicks need more meaningful games before it can be considered a rivalry. – 3:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn does not view Nets-Knicks as a rivalry. Said they need more meaningful games. – 3:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn points out the Nets were a different team the last time they faced the Knicks in November. Was his first official game as head coach so he had yet to put his stamp on them yet. Nets held the Knicks to 85 points. Points out the Knicks have played better, too. – 3:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have any info on a potential MRI for Ben Simmons.
Said the team is taking it “day-to-day.” – 3:49 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have any info on a potential MRI for Ben Simmons.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have any info on a potential Ben Simmons MRI.
Said the team is taking it “day-to-day.” – 3:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out tonight, has nothing on any additional imaging. Said he’s day-to-day. – 3:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Woj again says Nets are actively seeking frontcourt help ahead of the deadline:
“You see when (Claxton) is off the floor how vulnerable they are on that front line. So they’ll be looking for some athleticism, some size in the frontcourt between now and the trade deadline.” – 3:43 PM
Woj again says Nets are actively seeking frontcourt help ahead of the deadline:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After the Nets shot 64% against the Sixers Wednesday, the Nuggets have started 11-of-19 from the floor including 5-of-10 from deep. Balanced scoring, too. Every Nugget who has entered has scored except Green, who just came in two minutes ago. – 3:32 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “I just want to be a resource for them, help in any way I can.”
For 2nd straight year, Cam Thomas provided resources to his elementary school – Portlock Primary in Chesapeake, Va. Here’s Thomas on why he’s donating, Jacque Vaughn & more: sny.tv/articles/q-a-c… – 2:32 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks fans know the vibes 🧡💙
#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/yCuq5wmYeZ – 2:28 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets have ruled Ben Simmons and TJ Warren out for tonight against the Knicks. – 2:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) are OUT tonight vs. New York.
Edmond Sumner (left Achilles soreness) is available. – 2:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets updates to the Status Report for this evening’s game vs. New York:
Sumner (left Achilles soreness) – AVAILABLE
Sharpe (lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left shin contusion) – OUT – 2:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Injury report update for the @Brooklyn Nets:
Sumner (left Achilles soreness) – AVAILABLE
Sharpe (lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left shin contusion) – OUT – 1:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is officially out vs Knicks tonight. TJ Warren (left shin contusion) is also out.
Edmond Sumner (left Achilles soreness) and Day’Ron Sharpe (lower back soreness) both available. #NetsWorld – 1:53 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say both Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (shin contusion) are both out today vs. Knicks. – 1:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Ben Simmons is out tonight vs NYK due to left knee soreness. – 1:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Woj says Ben Simmons is expected to be out tonight against the Knicks with left knee soreness – 1:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is expected to be out vs. the Knicks today (ABC, 5:30 PM ET), sources tell ESPN. Simmons left the Nets’ loss to Detroit on Thursday night with that knee soreness. – 1:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Knicks vs. Nets = Bragging rights for the team of NYC 🗽 pic.twitter.com/6j9lsSe5J8 – 1:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: It’s clear now why the #Nets would trade for Royce O’Neale. Because he’s ‘a guy that you trust’ nypost.com/2023/01/28/roy… via @nypost – 12:35 PM
