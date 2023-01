Lakers' trade for Rui Hachimura takes them out of Kyrie Irving free agency sweepstakes?

“Kobe as the man was very inspirational,” Irving told Bally Sports after the Brooklyn Nets’ 137-133 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. “Very loving, compassionate. Always had an open heart for those that wanted to follow his knowledge, wisdom. “He always wanted to pass on what he learned. I was just more than grateful that I could have him as a mentor for as many years that I did.” -via Bally Sports / January 27, 2023