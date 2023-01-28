Mavericks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (26-24) play against the Utah Jazz (25-26) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023

Dallas Mavericks 0, Utah Jazz 0 (9:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Getting started on BSSW w/ coverage of Mavs at Jazz. Dana, Brian & Skin are on Mavs Live right now. Harp & I have game coverage at 8p. ICYMI, Luka is out due to the sprained left ankle he suffered early Thurs in Phoenix. First reg season game for the Mavs in SLC since G6 in April – Getting started on BSSW w/ coverage of Mavs at Jazz. Dana, Brian & Skin are on Mavs Live right now. Harp & I have game coverage at 8p. ICYMI, Luka is out due to the sprained left ankle he suffered early Thurs in Phoenix. First reg season game for the Mavs in SLC since G6 in April – 8:33 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah is the very definition of treading water right now.

Some defensive lapses, Oregon length is an issue, not having Gabe Madsen is a problem. – Utah is the very definition of treading water right now.Some defensive lapses, Oregon length is an issue, not having Gabe Madsen is a problem. – 8:29 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge chatted up Luka Doncic during his 3-point rounds. 8:25 PM Jazz CEO Danny Ainge chatted up Luka Doncic during his 3-point rounds. pic.twitter.com/exDvkVZKyd

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) took the court during his usual pregame warm-up window to do a watered-down version of his typical shooting routine.

No pivots, stepbacks or high impact, but has worked for about 20 minutes on midrange, 3s and free throws. 8:20 PM Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) took the court during his usual pregame warm-up window to do a watered-down version of his typical shooting routine.No pivots, stepbacks or high impact, but has worked for about 20 minutes on midrange, 3s and free throws. pic.twitter.com/QPig0A8pff

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jazz coach Will Hardy before facing Luka Doncic-less Mavs: “Luka’s one of a kind, and you can’t replicate him, but Spencer Dinwiddie does a pretty good job of getting close in terms of their style of play. He’s a heck of a pick-and-roll player, a heck of an isolation player. ” – Jazz coach Will Hardy before facing Luka Doncic-less Mavs: “Luka’s one of a kind, and you can’t replicate him, but Spencer Dinwiddie does a pretty good job of getting close in terms of their style of play. He’s a heck of a pick-and-roll player, a heck of an isolation player. ” – 7:59 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jason Kidd on Lauri Markkanen:

“Markkanen is playing at an All-Star level, he’ll be an All-Star.” – Jason Kidd on Lauri Markkanen:“Markkanen is playing at an All-Star level, he’ll be an All-Star.” – 7:39 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Hardy, on Walker Kessler: “Ultimately, for him to become well-rounded and able to play in almost all situations, he needs to prove against the switch. That’s timing, screening angles, and then punishing the mismatch whether that’s getting the ball or on the glass.” – Hardy, on Walker Kessler: “Ultimately, for him to become well-rounded and able to play in almost all situations, he needs to prove against the switch. That’s timing, screening angles, and then punishing the mismatch whether that’s getting the ball or on the glass.” – 7:26 PM