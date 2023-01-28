NBA denies any wrongdoing with Jaren Jackson Jr's scorekeeping

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is under the spotlight after a Reddit user insinuated that his defensive statistics are being boosted during home games, but the NBA doesn’t believe there’s been any wrongdoing. NBA senior vice president of communications Tim Frank released a statement refuting the notion that Jackson is benefitting from improper scorekeeping:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I watched every block by Jaren Jackson Jr. in slow motion from alternate angles to investigate the NBA Reddit thread claiming the Grizzlies scorekeeper is “posting fraudulent numbers.”
But only 3 of his 66 home blocks are incorrectly labeled, a completely insignificant amount. pic.twitter.com/84ZiE1rPVD – 1:21 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Basketball Illuminati Investigates: Jaren Jackson Jr Stat Conspiracy, an emergency live show. Coming to Twitter Spaces and simulcast on Playback shortly. @Tom Haberstroh @bballilluminati @WatchPlayback
Come ask questions, learn how NBA scorekeeping actually works, and more – 12:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I do remember JJJ accumulating like six blocks in Denver earlier this year. He was incredible. Wingspan and reach of a pterodactyl.
I also remember Memphis scoring 91 points against Jokić and the Nuggets. That was cool. – 11:54 AM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Re JJJ, I wrote a couple years ago about how the NBA’s home-court stats advantages used to be *really* lopsided, but they’re mostly gone now
theringer.com/nba/2020/1/21/… – 11:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A potentially huge NBA story is in the books.
The Grizzlies are allegedly boosting Jaren Jackson Jr.’s defensive stats at home by a WILD margin with examples of seemingly obvious errors 🤯
basketnews.com/news-184480-me… – 11:22 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
As much as people talk about MVP as a “narrative” award, narrative is a MUCH bigger problem with DPOY.
Evaluating defense is harder than evaluating offense, so voters often fall in line behind a few tastemakers. It’s stupid, but yea, a Reddit post might affect JJJ’s candidacy. – 10:43 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies starters tonight:
Ja Morant
Dillon Brooks
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Brandon Clarke – 7:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Randolph, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Sonia Raman are among those who have made statements today ahead of the release of the Tyre Nichols video. We’ll have more throughout the day as more players and coaches make statements.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:39 PM
Kirk Goldsberry: 1. Thread: THE JJJ FILES I just watched all of JJJ’s 66 blocks in Memphis this year. Here are my findings 1. JJJ might be the top rim protector on earth. 2. Of the 66 blocks, at least 60 are clearly blocked by JJJ 3. 3 to 5 are questionable 4. 2 are kinda sus (here they are) -via Twitter / January 28, 2023
Jaren Jackson Jr.: To the Nichols family, my teammates and I are and have been paying attention. We are with you. To Memphis, we are hurting, too. Peaceful protest, supporting the family, pushing for accountability are what’s needed in this moment. 🤎 -via Twitter @jarenjacksonjr / January 27, 2023