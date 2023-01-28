NBA execs think Timberwolves will look to move D’Angelo Russell

Rival NBA executives believe the Timberwolves will look to move D’Angelo Russell before the trade deadline. Russell and the Timberwolves were apart on the possibility of a contract extension, and the former No. 2 pick is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer. With Minnesota projected to be over the salary cap, the Timberwolves can’t replace him if he leaves and would lose his salary slot in the process as a means to acquire another player around his price range or multiple players equaling his salary’s total.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
That’s a Wolves win over Memphis
– Kyle Anderson with 23/3/6 against his former team
– Ant with another stat stuffer: 25/7/7
– DLo with 19/8/7, plus 3 steals
– Rudy 7/13/1, plus 3 blocks
– 19 points from Reid and Knight off the bench on 8/12 shooting
Wolves 111, Grizzlies 100 – 9:54 PM
That’s a Wolves win over Memphis
– Kyle Anderson with 23/3/6 against his former team
– Ant with another stat stuffer: 25/7/7
– DLo with 19/8/7, plus 3 steals
– Rudy 7/13/1, plus 3 blocks
– 19 points from Reid and Knight off the bench on 8/12 shooting
Wolves 111, Grizzlies 100 – 9:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson finds Rudy for the reverse dunk on the lob, which, I think, not coincidentally, leads to Rudy locking-in on D for a big shot contest. DLo grabs the board, finds Anderson in transition for a layup
Anderson is huge for this team – and it’s always in those sneaky ways – 9:35 PM
Kyle Anderson finds Rudy for the reverse dunk on the lob, which, I think, not coincidentally, leads to Rudy locking-in on D for a big shot contest. DLo grabs the board, finds Anderson in transition for a layup
Anderson is huge for this team – and it’s always in those sneaky ways – 9:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell with 17 points, 4 boards and 6 assists in the first half – 8:34 PM
D’Angelo Russell with 17 points, 4 boards and 6 assists in the first half – 8:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
DLo trying to get the crowd off its feet. Agreed that it’s been too quiet for the start the Wolves are off to. – 8:14 PM
DLo trying to get the crowd off its feet. Agreed that it’s been too quiet for the start the Wolves are off to. – 8:14 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell came to play tonight. 8 points, 3 assists in the early going, Wolves open with an 18-10 lead. – 7:48 PM
D’Angelo Russell came to play tonight. 8 points, 3 assists in the early going, Wolves open with an 18-10 lead. – 7:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about the D’Angelo Russell rumor, some wild stats on the Suns’ rim protectors, and give our wishlist for new owner Mat Ishbia! Join us:
https://t.co/bL03jMvJRs pic.twitter.com/qkwHaUAkvd – 5:04 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns NOW to talk about the D’Angelo Russell rumor, some wild stats on the Suns’ rim protectors, and give our wishlist for new owner Mat Ishbia! Join us:
https://t.co/bL03jMvJRs pic.twitter.com/qkwHaUAkvd – 5:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Great win for the Wolves. 111-102.
Rudy Gobert comes up huge, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels all with big moments and stretches. Much needed. – 10:28 PM
Great win for the Wolves. 111-102.
Rudy Gobert comes up huge, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels all with big moments and stretches. Much needed. – 10:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really good D’Angelo Russell minutes to start this third quarter. – 9:37 PM
Really good D’Angelo Russell minutes to start this third quarter. – 9:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have Herb Jones guarding Anthony Edwards, while Wolves assign D’Angelo Russell to Trey Murphy instead of a guard – 8:15 PM
#Pelicans have Herb Jones guarding Anthony Edwards, while Wolves assign D’Angelo Russell to Trey Murphy instead of a guard – 8:15 PM
More on this storyline
“I don’t think the Wolves reinvest in Russell,” a Western Conference executive said. “The combination of players they have just isn’t clicking.” If Minnesota goes in a different direction by the deadline, it would need to fill Russell’s 32.5 minutes a game. It’s unclear where he might land, though teams mentioned as possibilities by various NBA sources included the Heat, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2023
So the Wolves could consider trading him to preserve his salary slot and, perhaps, find a more consistent player, if not one who is capable of taking over a game the way Russell did against the Raptors. Miami’s Kyle Lowry and Utah’s Mike Conley are among the names being mentioned in the always-thirsty NBA rumor mill, but no deal appears close to being completed. While the market does not appear to be particularly hot for Russell, a night like Thursday could entice a playoff team to take a chance on a player with legitimate crunchtime credentials. Other teams could look to move players with multiple years on their deals and take on his expiring contract as a means of creating cap space this summer. -via The Athletic / January 21, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: D’Angelo Russell: “When I’m making shots, I mean, I’ve been doing it for a little while now, I can get real hot and stay hot. I can be cold and be real cold. I know how the basketball gods are kind of up and down. You just got to take advantage of it when it’s working.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 20, 2023