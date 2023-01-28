Nic Claxton on Royce O'Neale: 'He's got big balls'

Moments after Royce O’Neale had hit another game-winning shot, this time against the defending champion Warriors in San Francisco, Nic Claxton was asked about his teammate. His reply was unintentionally comedic, but everybody who heard it understood implicitly. “He’s got big balls,” Claxton said of a teammate who has made a string of clutch plays for the Nets this season. “He steps up in crunch time.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris fouls out. Eight points in 20 minutes on 3-for-4 shooting. Royce O’Neale checks in for him with 5:58 left. – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer: Day’Ron Sharpe remains out tonight against the Pistons. Seth Curry is questionable with right knee soreness. Royce O’Neale is probable with left hip soreness. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / January 26, 2023
Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn said Royce O’Neale’s detailed preparation and professionalism “goes a long way” when deciding minutes in the rotation. Added Royce has earned the trust of the coaching staff and locker room this season. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / January 25, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Royce O’Neale and Markieff Morris have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the Bulls. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / January 4, 2023