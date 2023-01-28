Nicolas Batum wants to stay in the NBA as long as possible

Nicolas Batum wants to stay in the NBA as long as possible

Main Rumors

Nicolas Batum wants to stay in the NBA as long as possible

January 28, 2023- by

By |

Nicolas Batum, a 15-year French veteran who is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers is not thinking about leaving the NBA. It was hinted that he may return to Europe, but his goals are different. “I don’t know. The NBA suits me, I don’t know, maybe. I love this league. As long as I have the chance to stay, I’ll take advantage of it,” Batum told Mundo Deportivo. “I am in the best league in the world, in the best team in the world. I am going to take advantage of this gift.”
Source: EuroHoops.net

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nicolas Batum will retire from the national team after the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 🗣 pic.twitter.com/bpW0dJkE5411:04 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Earlier this season, Tony Parker commented about Nicolas Batum possibly joining ASVEL as soon as the next season.
The Clippers forward commented about it and revealed when he will retire from the French national team 👇
basketnews.com/news-184475-ni…9:35 AM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home