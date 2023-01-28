Nicolas Batum wants to stay in the NBA as long as possible

Nicolas Batum, a 15-year French veteran who is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers is not thinking about leaving the NBA. It was hinted that he may return to Europe, but his goals are different. “I don’t know. The NBA suits me, I don’t know, maybe. I love this league. As long as I have the chance to stay, I’ll take advantage of it,” Batum told Mundo Deportivo. “I am in the best league in the world, in the best team in the world. I am going to take advantage of this gift.”
Source: EuroHoops.net
Bobby Marks: Trade restrictions have now been lifted for: BKN: Nicolas Claxton, CHA: Cody Martin, CHI: Zach LaVine, DEN: Vlatko Cancar, GSW: Kevon Looney, HOU: Jae’sean Tate, LAC: Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, MEM: Tyus Jones, MIA: Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George (right hamstring soreness), Nicolas Batum (left ankle sprain), Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) are listed as questionable to play against Atlanta tomorrow. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 7, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is recovering from a left ankle sprain and if he continues to improve, he is targeting a return date of Sunday at home against the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell Bleacher Report. -via Bleacher Report / January 6, 2023