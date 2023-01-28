Live stream: Nuggets 50, 76ers 47

The Denver Nuggets (34-15) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (31-16) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023

Denver Nuggets 50, Philadelphia 76ers 47 (Q2 05:36)

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

5:32 of Embiid vs Nnaji to begin the 2nd quarter and the Nuggets are only minus-3.

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Georges Niang and Shake Milton got into it during that timeout after Niang was, shall we say, displeased that Milton didn’t see him on a drive after a steal with a 2-on-1 advantage. – Georges Niang and Shake Milton got into it during that timeout after Niang was, shall we say, displeased that Milton didn’t see him on a drive after a steal with a 2-on-1 advantage. – 3:51 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Looked like Niang was pretty unhappy Shake didn’t give him the ball on that two-on-one.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

There’s some elite shot making going on and some supreme sloppiness from Denver’s passing. – There’s some elite shot making going on and some supreme sloppiness from Denver’s passing. – 3:51 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

An impressive sequence from Zeke Nnaji. Buries a 3 with confidence, defends in space and saves a bucket. Giving the An impressive sequence from Zeke Nnaji. Buries a 3 with confidence, defends in space and saves a bucket. Giving the #Nuggets important minutes before Joker checks back in. Denver’s bench about to hand Jokic a six-point lead upon return. – 3:51 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid is up to 19-9-2 with 6:28 left in the second, but he’s likely going to hit the bench at some point soon with Jokic coming back, and the Sixers still can’t get stops, so only cutting into the lead a little bit. – Embiid is up to 19-9-2 with 6:28 left in the second, but he’s likely going to hit the bench at some point soon with Jokic coming back, and the Sixers still can’t get stops, so only cutting into the lead a little bit. – 3:51 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jamal Murray doing a wonderful job of taking over these non-Jokic minutes by getting to his spots and posting up. His scoring has been the only reason this lead hasn’t evaporated. – Jamal Murray doing a wonderful job of taking over these non-Jokic minutes by getting to his spots and posting up. His scoring has been the only reason this lead hasn’t evaporated. – 3:48 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Corners are open against the Nuggets’ defense, and Niang takes advantage after missing one right before the quarter buzzer. Melton and Maxey have gotten looks on the opposite side. – Corners are open against the Nuggets’ defense, and Niang takes advantage after missing one right before the quarter buzzer. Melton and Maxey have gotten looks on the opposite side. – 3:46 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Man, Nikola Jokic has shot below 50 pct from the field in just one game all season 😂. And about 70 percent of his shots come from beyond 3 feet. Just ridiculous. – Man, Nikola Jokic has shot below 50 pct from the field in just one game all season 😂. And about 70 percent of his shots come from beyond 3 feet. Just ridiculous. – 3:46 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic is living up to the hype so far. You’re seeing the best versions of both MVP-caliber big men. Embiid scoring with dominance on his mind. Jokic nonchalantly doing everything needed to make the Nuggets look like a fine-tuned machine. – Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic is living up to the hype so far. You’re seeing the best versions of both MVP-caliber big men. Embiid scoring with dominance on his mind. Jokic nonchalantly doing everything needed to make the Nuggets look like a fine-tuned machine. – 3:44 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Michael Malone with one of the funniest timeouts of the season.

Sits Jokic to start the second quarter. Sixers post Embiid, he gets doubled, Maxey wide-open 3. One possession, timeout. – Michael Malone with one of the funniest timeouts of the season.Sits Jokic to start the second quarter. Sixers post Embiid, he gets doubled, Maxey wide-open 3. One possession, timeout. – 3:41 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Michael Malone watches Denver give up one wide open 3 pointer to start the second quarter and had already seen enough and calls timeout. – Michael Malone watches Denver give up one wide open 3 pointer to start the second quarter and had already seen enough and calls timeout. – 3:41 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid calmed down a bit as the first quarter went on, but the help defense is really letting him down right now. Need to be much more aware away from the ball.

9-point deficit after 1, could’ve been much worse. – Embiid calmed down a bit as the first quarter went on, but the help defense is really letting him down right now. Need to be much more aware away from the ball.9-point deficit after 1, could’ve been much worse. – 3:39 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Really great quarter from the Nuggets as a team. Just moving and cutting and hitting open jumpers and layups. Played enough defense to separate.

Joker’s daring Embiid to hit the jumper and he’s hitting it. Nobody else really touching the ball lately. – Really great quarter from the Nuggets as a team. Just moving and cutting and hitting open jumpers and layups. Played enough defense to separate.Joker’s daring Embiid to hit the jumper and he’s hitting it. Nobody else really touching the ball lately. – 3:39 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Nice stretch by Joel Embiid to keep the Sixers even within striking distance. Two 3s in a row and he got Niang a wide-open look that he clanked. He has 14 points.

Sixers are down 38-29 after one, though. Their defense is getting torched by the league’s second-best offense. – Nice stretch by Joel Embiid to keep the Sixers even within striking distance. Two 3s in a row and he got Niang a wide-open look that he clanked. He has 14 points.Sixers are down 38-29 after one, though. Their defense is getting torched by the league’s second-best offense. – 3:39 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic in his first 10 minutes:

9 points (3-4 FG)

3 rebounds

3 assists

2 blocks

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Nuggets 38, Sixers 29 at the end of the first. Denver shooting 58.3 percent and has 11 assists on 14 made field goals. Embiid 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 5 rebounds. Jokic with 9-3-3. – Nuggets 38, Sixers 29 at the end of the first. Denver shooting 58.3 percent and has 11 assists on 14 made field goals. Embiid 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 5 rebounds. Jokic with 9-3-3. – 3:38 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Michael Singer @msinger

Ridiculous stuff from Joker (9/3/3/2) and Embiid (14/5/1) after the first quarter.



Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

At some point — it wasn’t necessary on Wednesday, but at some point — the Sixers are going to have to consider playing defense in order to pull out a win.

That hasn’t happened so far today, as the Sixers trail the Nuggets 38-29 after 1. – At some point — it wasn’t necessary on Wednesday, but at some point — the Sixers are going to have to consider playing defense in order to pull out a win.That hasn’t happened so far today, as the Sixers trail the Nuggets 38-29 after 1. – 3:37 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Looks like Embiid is going to come back out on the floor out of this timeout. Before the stoppage of play he had just picked up his second foul with 1:51 left in the first quarter when he was called for an offensive foul trying to post up Jokic. – Looks like Embiid is going to come back out on the floor out of this timeout. Before the stoppage of play he had just picked up his second foul with 1:51 left in the first quarter when he was called for an offensive foul trying to post up Jokic. – 3:34 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Perfect start for Denver. Doing exactly what they want, Embiid is 0-3 from the line and not getting calls and even in foul trouble.

Long game, but the start that they wanted. – Perfect start for Denver. Doing exactly what they want, Embiid is 0-3 from the line and not getting calls and even in foul trouble.Long game, but the start that they wanted. – 3:34 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic is in a zone I’m not sure we’ve ever seen from him. There is this omnipotence to him right now that you can’t quite describe. Incredible. – Jokic is in a zone I’m not sure we’ve ever seen from him. There is this omnipotence to him right now that you can’t quite describe. Incredible. – 3:33 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

After the Nets shot 64% against the Sixers Wednesday, the Nuggets have started 11-of-19 from the floor including 5-of-10 from deep. Balanced scoring, too. Every Nugget who has entered has scored except Green, who just came in two minutes ago. – After the Nets shot 64% against the Sixers Wednesday, the Nuggets have started 11-of-19 from the floor including 5-of-10 from deep. Balanced scoring, too. Every Nugget who has entered has scored except Green, who just came in two minutes ago. – 3:32 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid picks up his second foul late in the first quarter when he’s called for an offensive foul going against Nikola Jokic in the post.

Denver is shooting 58 percent from the floor and leads 32-23. Difference in the game is Denver going 5-for-10 from 3 so far. – Joel Embiid picks up his second foul late in the first quarter when he’s called for an offensive foul going against Nikola Jokic in the post.Denver is shooting 58 percent from the floor and leads 32-23. Difference in the game is Denver going 5-for-10 from 3 so far. – 3:32 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nuggets playing exactly how they want to play so far. On both ends of the floor. – Nuggets playing exactly how they want to play so far. On both ends of the floor. – 3:32 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

2 fouls on Embiid after jostling for space in the paint with Jokic. The short Trez stint was pretty bad, and Sixers are already down 10. Not an ideal start for the Sixers – 2 fouls on Embiid after jostling for space in the paint with Jokic. The short Trez stint was pretty bad, and Sixers are already down 10. Not an ideal start for the Sixers – 3:32 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic just drew an offensive foul from Embiid (his second).

That’s 7/2/2/2 (blocks) in the first quarter for Joker. A plus-9 in 10 minutes. – Jokic just drew an offensive foul from Embiid (his second).That’s 7/2/2/2 (blocks) in the first quarter for Joker. A plus-9 in 10 minutes. – 3:32 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Really difficult matchup for the Sixers in terms of the amount of off-ball movement Denver does. Back-cuts all over the place for the Nugs right now. – Really difficult matchup for the Sixers in terms of the amount of off-ball movement Denver does. Back-cuts all over the place for the Nugs right now. – 3:32 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Denver is shooting 58 percent from the floor and leads 32-23. Difference in the game is Denver going 5-for-10 from 3 so far. – Joel Embiid picks up his second foul late in the first quarter when he’s called for an offensive foul going against Nikola Jokic in the poast.Denver is shooting 58 percent from the floor and leads 32-23. Difference in the game is Denver going 5-for-10 from 3 so far. – 3:31 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Bruce Brown should only be in the right corner, not the left.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Not surprisingly, the Montrezl Harrell vs. Nikola Jokic minutes are going quite well for Denver. – Not surprisingly, the Montrezl Harrell vs. Nikola Jokic minutes are going quite well for Denver. – 3:29 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

This Maxey, Harden, Melton, Harris and Harrell lineup isn’t going to get any stops against this Denver lineup. – This Maxey, Harden, Melton, Harris and Harrell lineup isn’t going to get any stops against this Denver lineup. – 3:28 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

I don’t know how well you could see on broadcast, but Jokic feigned passing in one direction and then mid-pass re-routed his wrist to pass to Bruce Brown. Saw a couple scouts mimic it. – I don’t know how well you could see on broadcast, but Jokic feigned passing in one direction and then mid-pass re-routed his wrist to pass to Bruce Brown. Saw a couple scouts mimic it. – 3:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Sixers are gonna stagger Embiid vs the second unit today? Interesting.

Wonder what Malone does with that. – Sixers are gonna stagger Embiid vs the second unit today? Interesting.Wonder what Malone does with that. – 3:27 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid is getting an uncharacteristic rest midway through the first quarter. And Jokic is still out there for Denver, so not matching minutes. Embiid was questionable entering today with foot soreness that has bothered him in recent days. – Embiid is getting an uncharacteristic rest midway through the first quarter. And Jokic is still out there for Denver, so not matching minutes. Embiid was questionable entering today with foot soreness that has bothered him in recent days. – 3:26 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Montrezl Harrell in the game early here. Joel is on the bench, so it doesn’t appear as thought there’s an injury. – Montrezl Harrell in the game early here. Joel is on the bench, so it doesn’t appear as thought there’s an injury. – 3:25 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Jokic has done a good job reaching in on a couple of possessions when Embiid is looking for the pull-up. The adjustment is to drive by him off the hang dribble.

And unexpectedly, an early Montrezl Harrell sub for Embiid. – Jokic has done a good job reaching in on a couple of possessions when Embiid is looking for the pull-up. The adjustment is to drive by him off the hang dribble.And unexpectedly, an early Montrezl Harrell sub for Embiid. – 3:25 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Interesting: early Harrell sub here, Embiid normally plays at least first 9 minutes or so. Jokic vs. Trez… – Interesting: early Harrell sub here, Embiid normally plays at least first 9 minutes or so. Jokic vs. Trez… – 3:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Joker has 2 blocks and Embiid has a steal like we all expected. – Joker has 2 blocks and Embiid has a steal like we all expected. – 3:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Love how intentional MPJ is playing. Been extremely locked in on both ends. And that last 3 … 👀 – Love how intentional MPJ is playing. Been extremely locked in on both ends. And that last 3 … 👀 – 3:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

That was great defense by Joker honestly – That was great defense by Joker honestly – 3:20 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid has started 4-of-4 from the floor but, uncharacteristically, has missed his first three free throws. – Embiid has started 4-of-4 from the floor but, uncharacteristically, has missed his first three free throws. – 3:20 PM

Rashad Mobley @rashad20

Hubie Brown is doing this Sixers/Nuggets game…come for the second person usage, and stay for the “lig” references – Hubie Brown is doing this Sixers/Nuggets game…come for the second person usage, and stay for the “lig” references – 3:16 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Embiid definitely dominating the 1-on-1 matchup early but Joker draws a foul on Embiid himself. – Embiid definitely dominating the 1-on-1 matchup early but Joker draws a foul on Embiid himself. – 3:15 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The battle of the bigs is underway on ABC. Nikola Jokic wins the tip but misses a 15-footer on the Nuggets’ first possession. Joel Embiid opens the scoring on the other end. – The battle of the bigs is underway on ABC. Nikola Jokic wins the tip but misses a 15-footer on the Nuggets’ first possession. Joel Embiid opens the scoring on the other end. – 3:13 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

First two possessions: Jokic misses a jumper over Jokic, Embiid draws and-1 foul on Jokic (but misses free throw). – First two possessions: Jokic misses a jumper over Jokic, Embiid draws and-1 foul on Jokic (but misses free throw). – 3:12 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid draws the and-1 on Jokic, banks in a short jumper. Fargo goes crazy. – Embiid draws the and-1 on Jokic, banks in a short jumper. Fargo goes crazy. – 3:12 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jokic/Embiid. Hubie on the call. What a lovely Saturday afternoon. – Jokic/Embiid. Hubie on the call. What a lovely Saturday afternoon. – 3:12 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Nikola Jokic was booed, Chris Long – wearing an Iverson jersey – was the bell ringer, and Joel Embiid is playing.

Should be a very fun couple of hours here in Philly today between the Sixers and Nuggets – especially the Jokic-Embiid showdown. – Nikola Jokic was booed, Chris Long – wearing an Iverson jersey – was the bell ringer, and Joel Embiid is playing.Should be a very fun couple of hours here in Philly today between the Sixers and Nuggets – especially the Jokic-Embiid showdown. – 3:08 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Philly crowd follows each starting player intro with a “sucks,” but when Nikola Jokic was introduced, the “sucks” was drowned out by boos. Should be a fun one. – Philly crowd follows each starting player intro with a “sucks,” but when Nikola Jokic was introduced, the “sucks” was drowned out by boos. Should be a fun one. – 3:08 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Also, a ton of boos for Nikola Jokic in his intro – Also, a ton of boos for Nikola Jokic in his intro – 3:07 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

A massive boo for Nikola Jokic upon introduction. Bell-ringer is Chris Long. – A massive boo for Nikola Jokic upon introduction. Bell-ringer is Chris Long. – 3:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Happy to see Michael Porter Jr. back out there. I hope he lights it up. – Happy to see Michael Porter Jr. back out there. I hope he lights it up. – 2:43 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Today’s starters:

Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid for the Sixers.

Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr, Gordon and Jokic for the Nuggets. – Today’s starters:Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid for the Sixers.Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr, Gordon and Jokic for the Nuggets. – 2:36 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Unsurprisingly, Joel Embiid is available to play today against the Nuggets. He was listed as questionable entering today. – Unsurprisingly, Joel Embiid is available to play today against the Nuggets. He was listed as questionable entering today. – 2:34 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid is playing today, as will Jamal Murray. – Joel Embiid is playing today, as will Jamal Murray. – 2:34 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Joel Embiid is playing and in the 76ers starting lineup. – Joel Embiid is playing and in the 76ers starting lineup. – 2:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available and starting today against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. – The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available and starting today against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. – 2:33 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

There’s a Battle of the “Big Guy” today in Philly, and the Hoop Streams crew is here for it 🏀

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters at 76ers:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – Nuggets starters at 76ers:Jamal MurrayKentavious Caldwell-PopeMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonNikola Jokic – 2:32 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Official: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, are all available today at 76ers. – Official: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, are all available today at 76ers. – 2:13 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Bruce Brown, KCP and MPJ are all available today. – Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Bruce Brown, KCP and MPJ are all available today. – 2:12 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Bruce Brown, Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Michael Porter Jr. are all available for today.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

“That’s the reason why you love playing in Philly because they show up and are passionate.”

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Game notes for Embiid:

-try not to make anything personal. Banish athoughts of mvp, all star out til they play that song

-careful of sprinting dunks, track down blocks, trailing fast breaks on D. that’s where the leg injuries have come

-protect that rim >>> dropping 30 + – Game notes for Embiid:-try not to make anything personal. Banish athoughts of mvp, all star out til they play that song-careful of sprinting dunks, track down blocks, trailing fast breaks on D. that’s where the leg injuries have come-protect that rim >>> dropping 30 + – 1:52 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Thing that stands out most about the Sixers right now is the ability to go offense-defense with their role players.

Harden-Melton combo has been awesome. That duo + Embiid has a +11.3 Net Rating.

Harden and Maxey lineups without Embiid haven’t been great though. A weak point. – Thing that stands out most about the Sixers right now is the ability to go offense-defense with their role players.Harden-Melton combo has been awesome. That duo + Embiid has a +11.3 Net Rating.Harden and Maxey lineups without Embiid haven’t been great though. A weak point. – 1:47 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Just walked outside of my place and lifted my head back to let out a scream

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic being compared to other players from history:

“Nikola Jokic is the best Nikola Jokic I’ve ever seen.” – Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic being compared to other players from history:“Nikola Jokic is the best Nikola Jokic I’ve ever seen.” – 1:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone, asked who Nikola reminds him of from NBA history.

“Nikola Jokic is the best Nikola Jokic I’ve ever seen.” – Michael Malone, asked who Nikola reminds him of from NBA history.“Nikola Jokic is the best Nikola Jokic I’ve ever seen.” – 1:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Nuggets coach Michael Malone says they’re not caught up in Embiid vs. Jokic. He added that they’re looking to come in and make a statement on the road against a good team. 1:34 PM Nuggets coach Michael Malone says they’re not caught up in Embiid vs. Jokic. He added that they’re looking to come in and make a statement on the road against a good team. #Sixers

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone said Bruce Brown didn’t practice yesterday, Jamal Murray was limited and Nikola Jokic went through most of practice yesterday.

Said they’d have updated on their availability after warmups. – Michael Malone said Bruce Brown didn’t practice yesterday, Jamal Murray was limited and Nikola Jokic went through most of practice yesterday.Said they’d have updated on their availability after warmups. – 1:33 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Like on Wednesday, Joel Embiid will go through warmups and then see how he feels ahead of today’s showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. – Like on Wednesday, Joel Embiid will go through warmups and then see how he feels ahead of today’s showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. – 1:27 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nuggets might consider Bones Hyland trade for defensive help 1:25 PM Report: Nuggets might consider Bones Hyland trade for defensive help nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/28/rep…

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid, you will be shocked to learn, will go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability today

This may or may not have been a scheduled tweet – Joel Embiid, you will be shocked to learn, will go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability todayThis may or may not have been a scheduled tweet – 1:19 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

John Collins is good. Change of scenery could be exactly what he needs. Could be this year’s Andrew Wiggins/Aaron Gordon. – John Collins is good. Change of scenery could be exactly what he needs. Could be this year’s Andrew Wiggins/Aaron Gordon. – 12:17 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I do remember JJJ accumulating like six blocks in Denver earlier this year. He was incredible. Wingspan and reach of a pterodactyl.

I also remember Memphis scoring 91 points against Jokić and the Nuggets. That was cool. – I do remember JJJ accumulating like six blocks in Denver earlier this year. He was incredible. Wingspan and reach of a pterodactyl.I also remember Memphis scoring 91 points against Jokić and the Nuggets. That was cool. – 11:54 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Earlier this week Daryl Morey said he couldn’t believe Joel Embiid won’t start in the 2023 All-Star Game.

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Jan. 28 RPR MVP standings:

1. Luka Doncic: 17.0

2. Nikola Jokic: 16.8

3. Joel Embiid: 16.0

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.0

5. Jayson Tatum: 14.9

6. LeBron James: 13.8 11:25 AM Jan. 28 RPR MVP standings:1. Luka Doncic: 17.02. Nikola Jokic: 16.83. Joel Embiid: 16.04. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.05. Jayson Tatum: 14.96. LeBron James: 13.8 pic.twitter.com/LxxwZJvOwO

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets injury report this morning ahead of Philly game: Nikola Jokic (probable) left hamstring tightness, Jamal Murray (questionable) left hip sprain, MPJ (questionable) personal, Bruce Brown (questionable) left knee inflammation, KCP (probable) right wrist sprain. – 11:08 AM