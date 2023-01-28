Pacers, Myles Turner agree to a contract extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year, $60M contract extension that includes an additional $17.1M renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Myles Turner and the Pacers have agreed to a two-year, $60M contract extension, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/ShIdO9YqLW – 5:13 PM
Myles Turner and the Pacers have agreed to a two-year, $60M contract extension, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/ShIdO9YqLW – 5:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Myles Turner and Pacers reach agreement to keep Turner under contract through 2024-25 season, salaries as followed, per sources:
– $35 million this season ($18M salary plus $17M of Pacers’ salary space)
– $20.9M in 2023-24
– $19.9M in 2024-25
Total: 2 additional years, $58M. – 5:06 PM
Myles Turner and Pacers reach agreement to keep Turner under contract through 2024-25 season, salaries as followed, per sources:
– $35 million this season ($18M salary plus $17M of Pacers’ salary space)
– $20.9M in 2023-24
– $19.9M in 2024-25
Total: 2 additional years, $58M. – 5:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Well, I didn’t get it spot-on for @spotrac, but I was pretty close on Myles Turner doing a renegotiation-and-extension deal. And it was exactly what I thought Turner and the Indiana Pacers should do.
Read more:
spotrac.com/research/NBA/n… – 5:02 PM
Well, I didn’t get it spot-on for @spotrac, but I was pretty close on Myles Turner doing a renegotiation-and-extension deal. And it was exactly what I thought Turner and the Indiana Pacers should do.
Read more:
spotrac.com/research/NBA/n… – 5:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Myles Turner and Indiana Pacers have finalized a two-year, roughly $60 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:01 PM
Myles Turner and Indiana Pacers have finalized a two-year, roughly $60 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers are close to finalizing an extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:58 PM
Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers are close to finalizing an extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year, $60M contract extension that includes an additional $17.1M renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/17nSSwN14z – 4:58 PM
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year, $60M contract extension that includes an additional $17.1M renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/17nSSwN14z – 4:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says center Myles Turner (right ankle) will play tonight vs. the #Bucks – 5:25 PM
#Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says center Myles Turner (right ankle) will play tonight vs. the #Bucks – 5:25 PM
More on this storyline
Scott Agness: Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are all available tonight vs Bucks. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 27, 2023
Indiana: Myles Turner (right ankle sprain), Andrew Nembhard (non-COVID related illness) and Aaron Nesmith (right wrist soreness) are questionable for Friday’s game against Milwaukee. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2023
It’s not easy navigating without Haliburton, who sets the tone offensively and distributes the ball as well as anyone in the league. But this is their current reality. “He leads the league in assists and is someone who really ties us together,” said Myles Turner, a Pacer since 2015. “Just his vision and whatnot is missing. It’s not about Tyrese being out; it is what it is. Guys get injured so it’s the next-man-up mentality.” -via Fieldhouse Files / January 24, 2023