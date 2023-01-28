Pacers, Myles Turner agree to a contract extension

Pacers, Myles Turner agree to a contract extension

Main Rumors

Pacers, Myles Turner agree to a contract extension

January 28, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Myles Turner and the Pacers have agreed to a two-year, $60M contract extension, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/ShIdO9YqLW5:13 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Myles Turner and Pacers reach agreement to keep Turner under contract through 2024-25 season, salaries as followed, per sources:
– $35 million this season ($18M salary plus $17M of Pacers’ salary space)
– $20.9M in 2023-24
– $19.9M in 2024-25
Total: 2 additional years, $58M. – 5:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Well, I didn’t get it spot-on for @spotrac, but I was pretty close on Myles Turner doing a renegotiation-and-extension deal. And it was exactly what I thought Turner and the Indiana Pacers should do.
Read more:
spotrac.com/research/NBA/n…5:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Myles Turner and Indiana Pacers have finalized a two-year, roughly $60 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers are close to finalizing an extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year, $60M contract extension that includes an additional $17.1M renegotiation on his 2022-2023 salary, his agent Austin Brown of CAA Sports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/17nSSwN14z4:58 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner goes right through Giannis, and the Bucks bench thinks a foul should have been called. It wasn’t, and Turner gets two points whiel Joe Ingles gets a tech. – 7:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers gave up 46 in the first quarter on Wednesday. That means you can say they “only” gave up 45 today. Another atrocious first quarter for this group, who trails by 15.
Myles Turner leads the Pacers with 9 points. Bucks already have 9 threes. – 7:37 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Great start for Myles Turner, who has 9 points already. Ankle looks totally fine. – 7:23 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard are all available today, Rick Carlisle said. – 5:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says center Myles Turner (right ankle) will play tonight vs. the #Bucks5:25 PM

More on this storyline

It’s not easy navigating without Haliburton, who sets the tone offensively and distributes the ball as well as anyone in the league. But this is their current reality. “He leads the league in assists and is someone who really ties us together,” said Myles Turner, a Pacer since 2015. “Just his vision and whatnot is missing. It’s not about Tyrese being out; it is what it is. Guys get injured so it’s the next-man-up mentality.” -via Fieldhouse Files / January 24, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home