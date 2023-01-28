Raptors vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (22-28) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday January 28, 2023
Toronto Raptors 0, Portland Trail Blazers 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
There is a sizable contingent of Raptors fans here tonight. Closest game for those in B.C., and a Saturday night. – 9:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Like he did in Portland, Walker Kessler is having a terrific opening stretch against the @Dallas Mavericks.
4 points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 5 minutes.
Jazz have to hope he keeps it up after struggling later in the game against the Blazers. – 9:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Canada has had some big moments in the NBA dunk contest, but the Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe could give us our first ‘made-in-Canada’ moment. Our latest Words by Grange video essay for @Sportsnet —
sportsnet.ca/nba/video/cana… – 9:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa slides into a starting role for the Raptors sans Anunoby tonight in Portland; Blazers will be without Nurkic and Hart, the team tells us – 9:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby had an MRI today on his sprained left wrist. Have not got the results yet. He is out tonight vs. Portland. – 8:34 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Per Billups: Hart is out vs. Raptors. Nurkic is to be determined. Nassir Little replaces Hart in starting lineup. #ripcity – 8:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Josh Hart is out for Blazers. Nassir Little starts. Jusuf Nurkic is a maybe. – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart is out, Nurkic still TBD. Nassir Little will start for Hart. – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving with a Dame Lillard-esque 3. That’s 20 now in the fourth quarter, 31 for the game. It’s 119-111 with 28.5 seconds left. – 7:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Blake Griffin, Jayson Tatum, Shaedon Sharpe, Clemente Almanza
All hoopers who’ve hooped at The Hoop House 😤 💪 🏀 pic.twitter.com/YIDZRKTEoH – 6:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tomorrow, January 29 we are wrapping up our AAPI Night Celebration by enjoying a nice cup of coffee for FREE (while supplies last) with our friends at Java Man Coffee. Make sure to stop by we can’t wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/twPIo0RCmJ – 6:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Land in Portland to predictable news that O.G. Anunoby will miss tonight’s Raptors game with a left wrist sprain. More info may be forthcoming when we chat with Nick in a few hours – 5:39 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
S11E07 | No Days Off
Open Gym presented by @Bell
➡️ https://t.co/z6SMTG7KBD pic.twitter.com/ZAGElR6zXo – 4:17 PM
