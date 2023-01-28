Richaun Holmes won't be bought out if not traded

While Holmes is available on the trade market, a buyout won’t happen if he’s not traded, league sources told HoopsHype. Holmes is owed a combined $24.92 million over the next two seasons, taking into account his player option for the 2024-25 season.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
Rival teams in need of size are monitoring Kings center Richaun Holmes as a potential buyout candidate in the event that Sacramento is unable to trade him before the deadline, sources say. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 24, 2023
Richaun Holmes is available for trade, league sources told Yahoo Sports. After signing a four-year, $46 million deal in the 2021 offseason, Holmes has not been a part of head coach Mike Brown’s rotation this season. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Sean Cunningham: Richaun Holmes will be available for the Kings tonight vs. Washington. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / December 23, 2022